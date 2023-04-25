Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could “Live" in It

They say it's "just as good" as similar styles for "half the price."

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could âLive" in It
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

We’ve all been there: You have 10 minutes to get out the door, and you just can’t seem to put together an outfit that works. In those moments, you probably wished you had an easy, one-and-done ensemble to throw on that would make the cut every time. A good jumpsuit could easily solve that problem — and Amazon shoppers are particularly loving this $37 sleeveless option from Automet

Available in 14 colors, including black, khaki, pink, light blue, and orange, and sizes S through XL, the one-piece outfit is made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton and spandex. It has an oversized fit with straight-leg bottoms, slouchy side pockets, and a drop-crotch silhouette. Plus, the jumpsuit has a deep V-neckline and a zippered pocket on the back, so you can safely store your essentials and forgo a bulky purse. 

AUTOMET Jumpsuits for Women Casual Summer Romper

Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

The best-selling jumpsuit can take on a whole new life, depending on what you wear with it. For a casual spring look, layer a short-sleeve tee underneath, and add on a denim jacket and white sneakers. Once it gets warmer, the jumpsuit will look great with a racerback tank or even a bandeau to keep you extra cool. The romper also works as a swimsuit coverup, as it will show off the top of your suit while keeping the rest of your skin protected from the sun. 

In the Amazon reviews section, shoppers are raving about the jumpsuit’s fit, feel, and style. One reviewer called it their “new favorite piece of clothing,” since it’s “so comfy and cute.” Another shopper agreed, saying they could “live in this jumper” and have “bought it in almost all the colors.” Plus, a third person confirmed it’s “oversized in a good way” and “casual, but not unflattering.” 

Tons of other shoppers also compare the $37 jumpsuit to more expensive alternatives, choosing the Amazon version every time. One reviewer who owns “two of the Free People onesies” that’s similar in style confirmed the Automet onesie “is just as good for half the price.” Another shopper also said it “looks exactly like the more expensive” one, adding that it “has that cute Free People baggy look.”

Not to mention, many pregnant reviewers are pleased with how the jumpsuit looks and feels on their bumps. One expecting reviewer, who is 24 weeks along, said they “will be wearing this the rest of [their] pregnancy,” as it’s “comfy, stretchy, and not see-through.” Another pregnant reviewer, who is 34 weeks along, said their “big belly was able to fit” in the jumpsuit in a size small. 

You’ll be glad to have this comfy-cute one-piece outfit in your closet as we head into the warmest months of the year. Check out more colors of the Automet sleeveless jumpsuit at Amazon, below, so you never have to struggle through an outfit crisis again.  

AUTOMET Jumpsuits for Women Casual Summer Romper

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

AUTOMET Jumpsuits for Women Casual Summer Romper

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

AUTOMET Jumpsuits for Women Casual Summer Romper

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Tula lip treatment balm
Peptide Lip Treatments Are Spiking in Popularity — and 60-Year-Olds Call This One “Perfect”
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick for Dry Skin
The Creamy Concealer Shoppers in Their 50s Say Is “Perfect for Mature Skin” Is on Sale for $9 at Amazon
Dermelect Nail Polish
The “Miracle” Nail-Strengthening Product Shoppers and Beauty Editors Swear by Is on Sale for $14
Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Unsexy” Pants Are a Practical Spring Staple
Women Summer Floral Long Dress
Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring"
This $5 "Very Natural Looking" Matte Eyeshadow Stick That "Stays Put All Day" Is Among Amazon's Best New Beauty Arrivals
Shoppers Say This $5 Eyeshadow Stick “Stays Put All Day” Without Creasing or Smudging
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum
Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Anti-Aging Powerhouse Serum “Liquid Gold in a Bottle”
Woman Applies Tatcha Mosterizer Lead
This Best-Selling Moisturizer From a Brand Selena Gomez Uses Gives Me the Dewiest Skin Ever
CUUP swimwear review
I Had Almost Written Off Bikinis Until I Found This Ultra-Flattering Style From a Kendall Jenner-Worn Brand
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Just Wore a Mismatched Outfit That Clashed in the Best Way
Alterna CC Cream Anti-Aging
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Shine-Boosting Styling Cream “Makes Old Hair Look Young”
Two Women Wearing Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants
24,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love These Flowy Pants That Are “Super Comfortable” and “Incredibly Elegant”
Amazon Outlet Discounted Fashion Items
Amazon’s Secret Viral Outlet Is Overflowing With New Spring Fashion Arrivals Starting at Just $14
Kendall Jenner Black Outfit Coachella
Kendall Jenner's Buzzy Coachella Look Included the Celeb-Loved Spring Staple You Can Get for $8 on Amazon
Vaseline
I'm Impatient With Skincare, so I Rely on This $7 Spray-On Lotion for a Quick, Easy Application
Elizabeth Olsen Yellow Dress
Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore a Yellow Dress and Taylor Swift’s Sunglasses
Amazon Body Cream
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $11 Firming Body Cream for "Wrinkly" Thighs and "Crepey" Skin
Editor-approved Amazon spring finds
10 Editor-Approved Amazon Spring Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds, Starting at $10
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her âFavoriteââ and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her “Favorite”— and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too