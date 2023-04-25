Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could “Live" in It

We’ve all been there: You have 10 minutes to get out the door, and you just can’t seem to put together an outfit that works. In those moments, you probably wished you had an easy, one-and-done ensemble to throw on that would make the cut every time. A good jumpsuit could easily solve that problem — and Amazon shoppers are particularly loving this $37 sleeveless option from Automet.

Available in 14 colors, including black, khaki, pink, light blue, and orange, and sizes S through XL, the one-piece outfit is made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton and spandex. It has an oversized fit with straight-leg bottoms, slouchy side pockets, and a drop-crotch silhouette. Plus, the jumpsuit has a deep V-neckline and a zippered pocket on the back, so you can safely store your essentials and forgo a bulky purse.

The best-selling jumpsuit can take on a whole new life, depending on what you wear with it. For a casual spring look, layer a short-sleeve tee underneath, and add on a denim jacket and white sneakers. Once it gets warmer, the jumpsuit will look great with a racerback tank or even a bandeau to keep you extra cool. The romper also works as a swimsuit coverup, as it will show off the top of your suit while keeping the rest of your skin protected from the sun.

In the Amazon reviews section, shoppers are raving about the jumpsuit’s fit, feel, and style. One reviewer called it their “new favorite piece of clothing,” since it’s “so comfy and cute.” Another shopper agreed, saying they could “live in this jumper” and have “bought it in almost all the colors.” Plus, a third person confirmed it’s “oversized in a good way” and “casual, but not unflattering.”

Tons of other shoppers also compare the $37 jumpsuit to more expensive alternatives, choosing the Amazon version every time. One reviewer who owns “two of the Free People onesies” that’s similar in style confirmed the Automet onesie “is just as good for half the price.” Another shopper also said it “looks exactly like the more expensive” one, adding that it “has that cute Free People baggy look.”

Not to mention, many pregnant reviewers are pleased with how the jumpsuit looks and feels on their bumps. One expecting reviewer, who is 24 weeks along, said they “will be wearing this the rest of [their] pregnancy,” as it’s “comfy, stretchy, and not see-through.” Another pregnant reviewer, who is 34 weeks along, said their “big belly was able to fit” in the jumpsuit in a size small.

You’ll be glad to have this comfy-cute one-piece outfit in your closet as we head into the warmest months of the year. Check out more colors of the Automet sleeveless jumpsuit at Amazon, below, so you never have to struggle through an outfit crisis again.

