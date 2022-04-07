Whitney Friedlander

Whitney Friedlander is an entertainment journalist with, what some may argue, an unhealthy love affair with her TV. A former staff writer at both Los Angeles Times and Variety, her writing has also appeared in Cosmopolitan, Vulture, The Washington Post and others. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, son, daughter, and very photogenic cat.





Expertise



Whitney Friedlander covers pop culture, with an emphasis on television, film and costume design. She is interested in the ways current society impact fictional stories on the screen and vice versa.



Education



Whitney attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she received her Bachelor's degree in journalism and worked at the student newspaper, The Maneater. She has a minor in theater and studied musical theater, although she cannot dance or sing.



Lives In



Los Angeles, CA



