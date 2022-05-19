Wendy Wallace

There's nothing more basic than a T-shirt—and we mean that in the best way possible. They're simple, comfortable, and make up the foundation of our wardrobe. But as much as we love our plain white tees, there's something alluring about the novelty of one that can speak for itself. Evidently, today's street-style stars feel the same way. We've seen them sporting everything, from Bieber-emblazoned concert tees to Supreme skater shirts, each styled to perfection. Statement-making yes, but these shirts aren't enthusiastically loud, either. Rather, they get the job with one word (or sometimes two). Be succinct in your slogan-bearing tees, but then add on superfluous touches, like a bandana or trendy flared pants, for an Insta-worthy outfit. Find sartorial inspiration below, and then shop a few of our favorites the get the look for yourself.
In the same way we get sick of our clothes in the dead of winter, we're on the lookout for a summer wardrobe refresh (it's that sartorial mid-summer slump). The easiest way to achieve this? Fun accessories in a bright color or print. Step into colorfully embellished sandals to turn your classic (and otherwise plain) little white dress into an Insta-worthy outfit, or carry a graphic, outfit-making clutch for a night out. From pom-pom-trimmed bags to rainbow-pretty lace-up sandals, shop these nine irresistible, eye-catching extras to break you out of your style rut, guaranteed.
Lately, menswear-inspired separates have been popping up on street style stars, proving that you can wear a #girlboss suit anywhere and everywhere (and in the chicest way possible). Whether you experiment with a bold color or stick with neutrals, the result is a guaranteed pulled-together look. Scroll through for some street-style suiting ideas and then shop a few of our favorite sets, below.
Sweaters and shirts don’t necessarily have to be worn in a traditional fashion. Tie them around your waist, neck, or across your chest to give your outfit an added layer of interest. Play with prints, experiment with textures, or dabble in bold hues. Check out these styling tricks below for some new, inspired ways to wear your old favorites. RELATED: 5 Ways to Wear Knee-High Boots with Skirts this Winter
When it comes to cold-weather fashion, the first thing to make an impression is your coat. Instead of blending into the crowd this season with a classic black coat, dare to make a statement. It's true that black goes with everything, but you would be surprised to find how incredibly easy it is to wear a colorful one. Shrug it on over a neutral outfit, or strike a bold look with clashing colors, as demonstrated above. Shop eight colorful top, below, to make this winter your brightest one yet. RELATED: 14 Fancy Flats for Girls Who Don't Like Heels
A denim jacket is one of our tried-and-true favorites for fall outerwear. But these days, we've been giving our outfits a harder utilitarian edge by swapping the classic all-American topper for a bomber. It gives insanely cool street cred to girly dresses, and when temps dip, it looks just as great layered over a turtleneck. Consider a bomber jacket your new go-to for the weekend. From sporty designs to aviator-inspired styles, shop our selects, below. RELATED: 14 Transitional Jackets to Wear in Unpredictable Fall Weather
Fashion week actually spans an entire month, with a week dedicated to each of the four fashion capitals of the world: New York City, London, Milan, and Paris. As seasoned showgoers, InStyle editors know how to pack efficiently when it comes to seeing the Europe shows. We asked Market Director Wendy Wallace to share her beauty essentials for Milan Fashion Week.
