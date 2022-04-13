Tessa Trudeau

The 9 Best Shows on TV This May
Gallery
It's the first of the month, and we have a few great ideas about how to spend it. From two new book-to-series adaptations, a remake of a timeless classic, a reality staple, and some hotly anticipated returning shows, you'll want to watch this month's buzziest series—especially on those for-some-reason-still-cold days. Here's exactly what to watch for every type of TV addict, plus when and how. VIDEO: Could 90's TV Families Afford Their Lifestyles in 2017? RELATED: The 11 Best Shows on TV This April
Advertisement
If you think Valentine's Day is reserved for those struck by cupid's arrow, think again. Yes, V-Day is about love. But who better to shower with love, spoil rotten, and, yes, shop for than yourself? Couples nationwide are frantically ordering next-day delivery gifts on Amazon Prime, praying they achieve the perfect combination of wow factor and relationship-stage-appropriate affection; meanwhile, you know exactly what you want, no mind-reading necessary. So to all those flying solo, we say: Instead of ignoring the holiday, embrace it! In her recent essay for InStyle, 2 Dope Queens' Phoebe Robinson perfectly captured the mood of spending V-Day alone: "This is the perfect time to get used to not being someone’s partner." But if you're not about me time, there's another (boozier) alternative: Turn Valentine's Day into Galentine's Day, says Robinson. "Lean on—and reconnect with—your friends. We all spend so much time texting our besties during a work meeting or while we’re in the middle of watching Master Chef, but how often do we sit down and really focus on them for a few hours? Last year on Valentine’s Day, my friend and I got dressed up, went to a screening of the Mystery Science Theater 3000 reboot, and then had some drinks and got mac ’n’ cheese for dinner. You can’t be mad on a day like that—it was super fun. So whatever will put you in good spirits that’s legal and isn’t going to hurt anyone? Go for it." [tiImage img-pos="1" image_style="684xflex" align="left"] Need a game plan? "Think about the things that light you up, don’t feel like work, and come naturally to you. Think about the activities you enjoyed as a child or the types of ideas that flow easily to your mind," suggests Lisa Lentino, clinical psychologist and author of Constructive Thinking: How to Grow Beyond your Mind ($13, amazon.com). Everyone needs a day to rediscover what they actually like to do on their own, and Feb. 14 is the perfect time for that kind of positive introspection. Scroll down for more ways to have the best Valentine's Day ever, Valentine not included. VIDEO: The Best Galentine’s Day Dates to Celebrate Your Girls
While it may be the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays are also a major source of stress for a lot of people. Be it buying gifts, traveling near and far, and spending time with family, pretty much everything from Thanksgiving to Christmas to Hanukkah has the potential to be stressful, so it's normal to feel a little on edge right now. Trust us, we are right there with you. So, it got us thinking: how can we best manage all the stress this time of year brings? Everyone copes with it in different ways, but there seem to be a few tricks that are quite common (hello, meditation!). There are also a few methods to battle stress that you may not have thought of (one of them involves petting dogs; you can thank us later). We came up with 6 different approaches to coping with stress that are sure to make the holiday season a little bit easier. Read on to see some of the best activities to get you through to the new year.
Each season, we bring you a list of the best new albums coming out, and this fall's lineup is a special one. Over a span of three months from September to November, there are 7 albums debuting that are all from strong, fierce women that we admire here at InStyle. RELATED: These Are The New Albums You’ll Want to Listen To All Summer Long On this list are Grammy nominees and winners, a country superstar, sisters, mothers, an American Idol, and two Disney star-turned-pop phenoms. We can't wait to listen to all of these albums, because #girlpower. Read below to see who made the list.
Advertisement