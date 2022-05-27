Taylor Reagan

The runways of fashion month can be counted on to deliver excellent fodder (styling tricks, trends, must-have items, and so on) for next season—and in some instances, this season. But with the proliferation of street-style stars off the runway, and as a result, an increased number of highly addicting scrollable galleries dedicated to these looks, we've noticed a new behavioral pattern has emerged: a noticeable spike in our shopping expenses immediately after PFW wraps. We can't help it. We see a checked menswear blazer, and all of a sudden, we need one too as we wonder: How did we get so far in life without one? Or, stirrup pants that seemed too far-fetched of an idea to apply IRL on the Marni runway last season and now, completely doable after seeing it in a street-style snap. If you, like us, exhibit these same tendencies, then, well, Christmas came early. We did all the hard work for you and rounded up the best street-style looks, ID-ed the hero pieces, and shopped out similar items at a more affordable price point (a win-win for our wardrobe and our bank account). Scroll through to start shopping now.