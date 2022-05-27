Taylor Reagan
7 Chic and Functional Hardcase Carry-Ons That Will Make Other Passengers Jealous
Gallery
When it comes to travel, you're probably spending way more time thinking about what you're wearing on the plane than the bag you're carrying, but you shouldn't discount your carry-on. While it may seem like the least important aspect of your airplane look, it's time to start thinking of it  as an XL accessory. Granted carry-ons should be functional and what it looks like isn't always important, but these days there are plenty of chic options that are both indestructible and easy on the eyes. Don't believe us? We've rounded up seven hardcase suitcases that will do double duty on both the protective and style fronts.  Not only do they have an unbreakable shell, but these bags have some awesome bells and whistles. The carry-ons we've found are "smart," too, meaning they'll charge your phone, weigh your bag, and even send its location to you (just in case those airport agents happen to misplace your precious cargo— knock on wood). Whether you're roaming Europe or just traveling home, you'll definitely want to swap your current bag for one of these stylish rolling options. Scroll down to see our picks. 
Advertisement
22 Gorgeous Cover-Ups That Double As Daywear
Gallery
If you are going to purchase a swimsuit cover-up, why not spend your hard-earned cash on a gorgeous dress that can also double as daywear (and maybe even nightwear)? We’ve rounded up the most beautiful cover-ups that can definitely take you straight from the beach to a casual dinner with friends and family. Granted, these cover-ups have such beautiful, breathable fabrics you might want to skip the beach all together and frolic around the city in one of the below picks. Keep these day-dresses (and your “I’m on vacation” mindset) relaxed by pairing the frocks with chic, casual sandals for maximum comfort.
Summer-Ready Pendant Necklaces to Snag Now
Gallery
Hot summer days are among us and we no longer have to cover our necks up with itchy turtlenecks regrettably hiding our beautiful jewels underneath. Grab your tees, summer dresses, blouses (anything that doesn't cover your neck) and let those gems shine. You can pile on these beautiful babies or simply go solo with only wearing one. These will sure make a statement and add a little something extra to your spring wardrobe. From a simple diamond pendant to literally a magic unicorn, I personally am obsessed with all 18 necklaces and if I could own all, I would.
What to Wear If You're Skipping Valentine's Day
Article
The Chic Outfit That'll Take You from Desk to Date Night
Article
12 So-Chic Coats That Will Turn You Into a Street-Style Star
Gallery
Take a page from any street style star's book and reconsider the winter coat—it's more than just something to keep you warm. A coat can be a bold statement or a memorable first impression. It can even be an outfit-maker for those "I don't have anything to wear" kind of days—just throw one on over your basic tee and jeans combo, and boom. Outfit, made. From exaggerated collars and vibrant furs to crisp patent material, scroll through for 12 street style-inspired statement coats, because where else would you find such sartorial magic?
This Effortless Look Will Take You From Airport to Dinner
Article
Advertisement
What to Wear on Date Night When It's Freezing Outside
Article
12 Giant Oversize Tops That Won't Make You Look Like a Hot Mess
Gallery
As a child, oversize shirts were the best thing ever. They were comfortable, easy to wear, and not precious at all. In hindsight though, drowning in excess fabric—perhaps not the chicest look, especially when styled with bike shorts, a scrunchie, and a pair of high-tops. Oh, the '90s. Blame it on adulting, but we've all grown out of that phase, learning to size down from our baggy XXXL tees and instead curate a closet of fitted pieces (the number one fashion tip any celebrity will tell you is to tailor your clothes to achieve the perfect fit). But then came Vetements designer Demna Vsalia's breakthrough moment at Balenciaga, along with his crazy outsized proportions, and now we're here: eager to throw away everything we've learned about fit in favor of giant disproportionate pieces.  Except it's different this time around. Sizing up doesn't have to equal slob. The grown-up, street-style-y way to do it starts with the oversized top in question. Look for beautifully crafted, deliberately voluminous structured silhouettes; styles that are big in width, but abbreviated in length (balance!); on-trend details (think: tie-strap sleeves and cut-outs); and crisp shirts. And when paired with a fluid skirt, an equally voluminous pant (to create a long, lean line), or a slim pant, the result is chic all the way. Get started with our 12 oversized picks, below. 
This Effortless Look Will Take You From Airport to Dinner
Article
What to Wear on Date Night When It's Freezing Outside
Article
12 Giant Oversize Tops That Won't Make You Look Like a Hot Mess
Gallery
As a child, oversize shirts were the best thing ever. They were comfortable, easy to wear, and not precious at all. In hindsight though, drowning in excess fabric—perhaps not the chicest look, especially when styled with bike shorts, a scrunchie, and a pair of high-tops. Oh, the '90s. Blame it on adulting, but we've all grown out of that phase, learning to size down from our baggy XXXL tees and instead curate a closet of fitted pieces (the number one fashion tip any celebrity will tell you is to tailor your clothes to achieve the perfect fit). But then came Vetements designer Demna Vsalia's breakthrough moment at Balenciaga, along with his crazy outsized proportions, and now we're here: eager to throw away everything we've learned about fit in favor of giant disproportionate pieces.  Except it's different this time around. Sizing up doesn't have to equal slob. The grown-up, street-style-y way to do it starts with the oversized top in question. Look for beautifully crafted, deliberately voluminous structured silhouettes; styles that are big in width, but abbreviated in length (balance!); on-trend details (think: tie-strap sleeves and cut-outs); and crisp shirts. And when paired with a fluid skirt, an equally voluminous pant (to create a long, lean line), or a slim pant, the result is chic all the way. Get started with our 12 oversized picks, below. 
The Best Faux Fur Pieces to Rock This Season
Gallery
When it comes to fur in fashion, a coat is the first to come to mind. And while we saw plenty of those on the runway (striped and dotted at Fendi, a bubblegum pink one at Gucci, a patchworked piece at Proenza Schouler), what we didn't expect to find was a flurry of fur flourishes that decorated everything from detachable collars at Jason Wu to cross-body stoles at Diane von Furstenberg.  And instead of getting into everything that makes fur one of the most divisive topics in fashion, we're jumping right to the benefits of its appearance (emphasis on appearance), like how it can introduce texture (read: dimension) to an outfit or how 'grammable a cute fur pom can be, or how it can make you feel real fancy. As such, we rounded up 17 pieces of faux fur everything. We threw in a few coats, a shearling skirt, and paneled tops, along with tiny touches of fur, like the trim of a hood, the strap of a purse, or a perky pom on top of a beanie or sneaker. Scroll through to check out (and shop) our favorites, below.
What We're Buying After Obsessively Studying Fashion Month's Street-Style Looks
Gallery
The runways of fashion month can be counted on to deliver excellent fodder (styling tricks, trends, must-have items, and so on) for next season—and in some instances, this season. But with the proliferation of street-style stars off the runway, and as a result, an increased number of highly addicting scrollable galleries dedicated to these looks, we've noticed a new behavioral pattern has emerged: a noticeable spike in our shopping expenses immediately after PFW wraps. We can't help it. We see a checked menswear blazer, and all of a sudden, we need one too as we wonder: How did we get so far in life without one? Or, stirrup pants that seemed too far-fetched of an idea to apply IRL on the Marni runway last season and now, completely doable after seeing it in a street-style snap. If you, like us, exhibit these same tendencies, then, well, Christmas came early. We did all the hard work for you and rounded up the best street-style looks, ID-ed the hero pieces, and shopped out similar items at a more affordable price point (a win-win for our wardrobe and our bank account). Scroll through to start shopping now.
Advertisement
Toughen Up with the Utilitarian Trend This Fall
Gallery
File this under things that only better with time: utilitarian clothes. The look, which has been consistently popping up in collections for nearly three years now (see, in particular, Balmain's fatigue heavy offerings for fall 2014, and the cargo-craziness throughout Marc Jacobs' spring 2015 range), continued to evolve on the runways last February with a strong showing of workwear fabrics, camo colors, and army surplus-inspired silhouettes. Phillip Lim, for starters, offset rich touches of velvet and lurex in his autumn line with performance materials—think nylon and canvas—in muted olive and khaki; over in Milan, designers Consuelo Castiglioni (of Marni) and Miuccia Prada, both put out updated versions of the classic military coat. We'd argue however, the pièce de résistance was a repeat performance: Vetements' wildly popular aviator bomber, made from vintage iterations, and recut by popular demand.  On the paparazzi circuit, we've caught no-last-name-needed It girls Kendall and Gigi layering baggy air force jackets over varying combinations of crop tops and high-rise denim, and applauded Selena Gomez for deftly offsetting her slouchy jumpsuits with ladylike heels. And Rihanna (as with all things fashion) took boldly took the trend to a new level by cinching the waist of her trench-inspired VMAs gown with a fraying grommet belt. Now, it's time to put your own spin on the style—get started with the 25 perfect pieces below.
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com