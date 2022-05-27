Taylor Reagan

When it comes to travel, you're probably spending way more time thinking about what you're wearing on the plane than the bag you're carrying, but you shouldn't discount your carry-on. While it may seem like the least important aspect of your airplane look, it's time to start thinking of it as an XL accessory. Granted carry-ons should be functional and what it looks like isn't always important, but these days there are plenty of chic options that are both indestructible and easy on the eyes. Don't believe us? We've rounded up seven hardcase suitcases that will do double duty on both the protective and style fronts. Not only do they have an unbreakable shell, but these bags have some awesome bells and whistles. The carry-ons we've found are "smart," too, meaning they'll charge your phone, weigh your bag, and even send its location to you (just in case those airport agents happen to misplace your precious cargo— knock on wood). Whether you're roaming Europe or just traveling home, you'll definitely want to swap your current bag for one of these stylish rolling options. Scroll down to see our picks.
If you are going to purchase a swimsuit cover-up, why not spend your hard-earned cash on a gorgeous dress that can also double as daywear (and maybe even nightwear)? We’ve rounded up the most beautiful cover-ups that can definitely take you straight from the beach to a casual dinner with friends and family. Granted, these cover-ups have such beautiful, breathable fabrics you might want to skip the beach all together and frolic around the city in one of the below picks. Keep these day-dresses (and your “I’m on vacation” mindset) relaxed by pairing the frocks with chic, casual sandals for maximum comfort.
Hot summer days are among us and we no longer have to cover our necks up with itchy turtlenecks regrettably hiding our beautiful jewels underneath. Grab your tees, summer dresses, blouses (anything that doesn't cover your neck) and let those gems shine. You can pile on these beautiful babies or simply go solo with only wearing one. These will sure make a statement and add a little something extra to your spring wardrobe. From a simple diamond pendant to literally a magic unicorn, I personally am obsessed with all 18 necklaces and if I could own all, I would.
Take a page from any street style star's book and reconsider the winter coat—it's more than just something to keep you warm. A coat can be a bold statement or a memorable first impression. It can even be an outfit-maker for those "I don't have anything to wear" kind of days—just throw one on over your basic tee and jeans combo, and boom. Outfit, made. From exaggerated collars and vibrant furs to crisp patent material, scroll through for 12 street style-inspired statement coats, because where else would you find such sartorial magic?
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Victoria Sekrier outside Mulberry during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer collections 2017 on September 18, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
As a child, oversize shirts were the best thing ever. They were comfortable, easy to wear, and not precious at all. In hindsight though, drowning in excess fabric—perhaps not the chicest look, especially when styled with bike shorts, a scrunchie, and a pair of high-tops. Oh, the '90s. Blame it on adulting, but we've all grown out of that phase, learning to size down from our baggy XXXL tees and instead curate a closet of fitted pieces (the number one fashion tip any celebrity will tell you is to tailor your clothes to achieve the perfect fit). But then came Vetements designer Demna Vsalia's breakthrough moment at Balenciaga, along with his crazy outsized proportions, and now we're here: eager to throw away everything we've learned about fit in favor of giant disproportionate pieces. Except it's different this time around. Sizing up doesn't have to equal slob. The grown-up, street-style-y way to do it starts with the oversized top in question. Look for beautifully crafted, deliberately voluminous structured silhouettes; styles that are big in width, but abbreviated in length (balance!); on-trend details (think: tie-strap sleeves and cut-outs); and crisp shirts. And when paired with a fluid skirt, an equally voluminous pant (to create a long, lean line), or a slim pant, the result is chic all the way. Get started with our 12 oversized picks, below.