Taylor Davies

Dream sale alert: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access for Nordstrom Credit/Debit Cardholders has begun. Those of us without that special piece of plastic will have to wait until the official start of the sale on July 21, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start bookmarking the best pieces to #addtocart now. Nordstrom was nice enough to give us a sneak peek at some of the highlights from this year’s sale, all of which are marked down between 33 and 40 percent, and will return to full price on August 7. We combed through the hundreds of products and selected 10 pairs of must-have fall shoes.
We know what you're thinking: Wide-leg pants and flats? No way. Most of us have been conditioned to believe that it's basically impossible to pull off a wide or billowing palazzo-style pant without a towering heel to go with it. Not so! Think of Katherine Hepburn in The Philadelphia Story—she wore her menswear-inspired trousers with a pair of (equally menswear-inspired) brogues and looked incredibly elegant. By pairing a sleek pair of navy pants from Opening Ceremony with, say, some pointed-toe Everlane loafers, you can easily achieve Hepburn-level cool at the office. For a more summer-y take, try a pair of breezy pajama-inspired silk trousers with your favorite metallic sandals. One of our favorite ways to wear this trend is with a pair of mules or "loafer slides." The key to wearing wide leg pants with flats is to make sure your pants are tailored well. The hem of your pants should just barely skim the ground, allowing the toe of your shoes to be visible. (For an even more fashion-forward take, try hemming your pants about an inch above your ankle.) Below, we shopped out seven different ways you can wear wide leg pants with flats this summer. Go ahead and try it—we dare you!
There are a lot of reasons to envy Chrissy Teigen: her talented and handsome husband, her adorable new baby, her lightning-quick wit, and, let’s not forget, her killer sense of style. Throughout the last few months of her pregnancy and now as a new mom, Teigen has been stepping out with John Legend in chic, minimal date-night outfits we’re dying to copy. The key to Teigen’s no-fail looks? Great hair, high heels, and all-black everything. Whether she’s thrown on a slinky skirt and blouse or a leather jacket and cage heels, she knows that layering up in black results in an ensemble that's equal parts polished and cool. Date or no date, we're queuing up our favorite black midi dresses, strappy sandals, and silk blouses for our next night out. To show you just how easy it is to channel some of those Chrissy Teigen vibes in your own life (even without the hubby and baby), we shopped out three outfits inspired by her recent date night looks.
Menswear has always had an influence on womenswear, which can be traced as far back as Coco Chanel's Breton stripe shirts that were inspired by actual French sailors. And while some of the pieces we've co-opted were for very practical reasons (hello, pants!), some, like the button-down shirt, also just happen to look really great on us. Shirting has become so ingrained in our wardrobes that it was inevitable that brands and designers would want to take that classic look and flip it on its head. Starting with buzzy brands, like Monse, Johanna Ortiz, and Rosie Assoulin, and trickling down to high-street shops, like Zara, we've seen everything from mini dresses to crop tops, skirts and blouses—all rendered in traditional shirting fabrics like poplin and Oxford cloth and designed to look like you'd taken apart your boyfriend's best work shirt and put it back together for yourself. When more feminine silhouettes, like one-shoulder tops, ruffled pencil skirts, and breezy slip dresses, are reimagined with more structured materials traditionally used in shirting, the result is a menswear-inspired look that feels far from tomboyish. Ahead, we selected 11 pieces to wear now that are inspired and playful new takes on the classic button-down shirt.
With Fourth of July weekend almost upon us, it's time to dust off that weekender and start rooting around in your closet for all things red, white and blue. However, if you're anything like us, packing the same ol' stuff just isn't that fun—what's a holiday weekend without something new to wear, anyway? There's something about the Fourth, too, that gets us particularly excited. Promises of fireworks, lemonade, barbecues, and plenty of social events makes us want to make sure our weekend wardrobes are particularly playful. (We're not too proud to admit that it feels good to be the best-dressed person in every Instagram and Snapchat...) There are a few essentials we need for every great summer getaway—the straw hat, a stylish cover-up, really, really good sunglasses—but if you want to take things up a notch this weekend? That's where we come in. Below, we've rounded up 12 stylish, colorful, and downright fun pieces to pack for your Fourth of July weekend, including a patriotic (but chic!) one-piece swimsuit, the cutest straw clutch, and of course, a weekend bag to fold it all into.
Flats with your mini skirt. Heels with your pencil skirt. There are certain sartorial "rules" we all think about when pairing our shoes and our hemlines, and some of them rightly so. A particularly inspired combo can have a huge influence on how you’re perceived by others in a given social situation. A pencil skirt and stiletto heels can tell the world "I mean business," while a pleated midi skirt and metallic mules might say, "I came here to dance." A cotton mini skirt and lace-up gladiators? "Let's hit the beach!" With this in mind, we dreamed up 9 skirt-and-sandal pairings that, along with being seasonally appropriate and mindful of their leg-lengthening properties, also let you play a version of everyday dress up. A pair of Prada platform heels worn with a striped wrap maxi from Banana Republic, for example, transforms you into the most sophisticated guest at your next rooftop party, while a button-front denim mini and block heel sandals give you a modern-day Twiggy vibe. Ahead, shop our favorite skirt-and-sandal pairings to wear right now.
In Ancient China, court judges wore sunglasses made from cut smoky quartz stones to hide their facial expressions during trials as they interrogated witnesses. And while the design and technology of sunglasses has evolved tremendously since then, we still like to hide behind them, to create a bit of mystery and intrigue. The same could be said of makeup too—especially lipstick. (Remember that Coco Chanel once said, "If you’re sad, add more lipstick and attack!") As such, the combination of a strong lip and a great pair of shades can make you virtually unstoppable. There's no better time than the playful and colorful summer months to put a little gusto behind your sunglass and lipstick selections. With long beach days, outdoor barbecues, and rooftop cocktail hours abounding, this is when you’re likely to spend the entirety of a social event with your shades on. To inspire an eyewear and lipstick pairing worthy of at least one #unfiltered selfie, we selected 12 of the coolest sunglasses of the season and matched them up with equally fun and flattering lip colors (with help from our beauty department, natch).