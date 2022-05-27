Stephanie Araujo

Not unlike other holidays, World Sleep Day should be treated as an occasion—with proper accessories in tow. We've rounded up our picks for best sleep accessories, so you can snooze through the day in style. From an ultra-luxe eye mask to a midnight eye cream, here are 13 items to seriously up your sleep game.
Advertisement
Whether you've got a fully booked long weekend ahead or plan on relishing 72 straight hours of glorious, glorious unscheduled time, set at least a few hours aside for sale shopping. Nearly every store and e-tailer across the country is hosting some sort of fall kickoff discount event these next few days and, like all of life's greatest pleasures, the markdowns won't last. The clock is ticking—do you have a plan? We suggest starting with Amazon. Through Sept. 5 at midnight (PST), the company is offering up to 70 percent off a range of fall fashion goodies; better still, because it hosts such an impressive roster of brands (Marc Jacobs! Joie! MiH!), you needn't open 7 different tabs to hunt down deals on your favorites. There's a ton to sift through, however, so we sent our intrepid editors in to do some of the heavy lifting for you. Scroll down for their top picks, and visit amazon.com to browse the complete selection.
A chain-strap purse delivers a dose of downtown-cool (thanks to its heavy metal hardware), yes, but it largely serves as a functional feature—it can be worn as a cross-body, over the shoulder, or even as a clutch. Both reasons certainly explain why the chain-strap style not only became the preferred purse among the recent crop of street style stars and fashion editors during Fashion Month, but also a star item among the spring collections. We scoured the market and compiled a curated list of our eight favorite chain-handle bags, from '70s-inspired fringed pieces to tough moto-chic cross-bodies. RELATED: Here's Why Backless Loafers Are the Perfect Spring Shoes
Advertisement
We love a great cross-body bag, but there are many reasons to give a top-handle one a try this season. For one, there's something so incredibly charming about its ladylike aesthetic. Secondly, the structure adds a degree of polish and sophistication to any look—even if it's just a tee and jeans. And finally, judging by the fall/winter 2016 collections during Fashion Month, top-handle bags will continue to dominate the handbag sphere from now until next season. From a classic leather tote to a patchworked piece, shop our nine favorites that you'll want to get your hands on, stat. Runway inspiration, pictured above: Gucci RELATED: Shop the Tassel Jewelry Trend with These 10 Pieces