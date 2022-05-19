Steffi Lee

It’s normal to feel a mix of emotions as Valentine's Day nears: excitement, dread, joy, devastation...we're all over the map. And we get these emotions can’t be completely controlled. But you know what can be? Your gift. There's no law that says you have to wait around for Mr. Right to get you the perfect gift. Whether you’re consciously coupled or #livingyourbestlife, treat yourself with a present that you actually want to wear. Jewelry is personal and if you’re notoriously picky (are we projecting?), it makes perfect sense to take matters in your own hand. Heart motifs are not just for the 14th and can add a touch of femininity to any outfit. Scroll on to see our favorites.
It’s quite hard to feel motivated about the start of the new year only a couple days after the bomb cyclone hit the NYC area. Looking cute is literally the last thing on our minds when we’re just trying to avoid getting frostbite. Like clockwork, January is usually when we’re in a style rut. If the holidays have done a number on you (sugar cookie overdose, anyone?) and your new Christmas or Hanukkah gifts are too snug for comfort, try plaid! That may sound like an unnatural segue, but what better way to keep the holiday magic alive by wearing something festive? It’s an easy pattern that goes well with most winter clothing, anyways. Scroll through to see our current tartan faves, especially because most of them are on major sale!
There is no middle ground for winter fashion—you’re either covered in glitter and sparkles during the holidays or you’re in some shade of navy, brown, or black post-New Year. There doesn’t seem to be much time to put together peppy and fun outfits (and we mean that literally because the sun sets at, like, 3 p.m.). To prevent a style rut from January to March, use the below tips and tricks. They’re quick, often one-step changes that don’t require much thought, but make you look put together and on-trend. Keep reading to discover this season’s chicest, easiest outfit upgrades, including must-have accessories and bright pops of color.
In the fashion realm, we love the buzzword “statement” and apply the term to everything possible. Nothing gets us more excited than an exquisite pair of statement boots or a beautiful statement sweater (the antithesis of an ugly Christmas one). But as excited as we are, the hefty price tag for such an extravagant purchase sobers us up. If holiday shopping, charity giving, and vacation planning are eating up most of your December budget, you may put your own wish list on hold. But what if you can get “statement” on a smaller scale? Enter whimsical and dramatic (in the best way possible) winter accessories: a cute hat or a blanket scarf won’t set you back the way a pair of shoes will! Scroll down for the pieces we’re currently coveting.
December has not even commenced, and yet we are knee-deep in holiday preparations. If anyone else has passed their own personal threshold for online shopping, say aye! Amidst the bustle of the busiest time of year, it’s easy (practically effortless, even) to be absorbed with your own schedule and multiple to-do lists. But there are simple, one-step ways to give back, such as through Bulgari’s #SeeMyWish campaign. Launched globally on November 20th in awareness of Universal Children’s Day, Bulgari will donate $1 to Save The Children each time the brand’s own video is socially shared. They will also donate $1 for a closed-eyes wish selfie. To repeat, you can be a charitable soul while channeling your master selfie skills! Bulgari and Save The Children have collaborated since 2009 and have raised over $70M to raise up marginalized children all over the world, in 33 countries to be exact. Below are some of your favorite celebs that have already posted their best headshots for this incredible campaign. Hopefully, they inspire you to use your own social media and spread the word!
Before the never-ending menagerie of red/green, blue/silver, etc. commences full swing in December, let’s enjoy best oranges, rusts, and burgundies that November has to offer. Specifically citrine, an under-the-radar gemstone, which is forgotten to pretty much everyone except those born this month. VIDEO: Mille Bobby Brown Is Grown Up And Gorgeous [brightcove:5627245019001 player_1] Why citrine? It will perfectly accompany your fall assemblage and provide the bling factor at a less painful price tag than diamonds. Colored gemstones are one of the easiest ways to de-neutralize your wardrobe color palette. Minimal and clean designs will supersede seasons and the pieces themselves will last forever – keep reading and start your holiday wish list early. Orange you glad you read this post?
Out with the old and in with the new, or in millennial speak, new-new. For their just released spring/summer collection during Bridal Fashion Week, in addition to classically pretty gowns, David's Bridal incorporated modern components. Inevitably included: a plethora of shorter length dresses, but other surprise elements: a crop top and pant ensemble, high-low hems, and tinges of millennial pink and powder blue. VIDEO: Taylor Swift was the Cutest Bridesmaid [brightcove:5600086451001 player_1] But our absolute favorite? An embroidered bridal denim jacket that you’ll probably end up wearing more than you think beyond D-day. Scroll down for your newest Pinterest mood board additions.
If you’re not tropical paradise bound or getting married during the apex of summer, a long-sleeve dress may be actually be the best choice for your special day. After all, never underestimate the A/C in religious houses of worship and/or grand banquet halls! Other reasons to consider a long-sleeve gown? A possible love/hate relationship with your arms (we get it) or you may not want to present yourself in a bustier top in front of your great-grandparents. Whatever the case is, here are the most sophisticated long-sleeve options to have debuted at Bridal Fashion Week—proof that modesty can go hand-in-hand with style.
Amidst tragedy and devastation, such as that of Hurricane Harvey, it’s beautiful to see the silver lining of plain and simple goodness in humanity. Groups and individuals have been stepping up and providing for the Texans that have lost their families, friends, pets, homes, and belongings. While shopping seems silly to consider at a time like this, especially for fine jewelry, think again! Chic designers such as Candice Pool of FINN and Graziela Kaufman of Graziela Gems are upping the ante and supporting Hurricane Harvey relief through the purchase of their pieces. Candice, a native Texan, will be donating 100% of the profits of her Texas Charms to the Red Cross and JJ Watt’s Fundraising Campaign. At an affordable starting price point of $25 (!), the collection is available for purchase at finnjewelry.com. VIDEO: People Are Rescuing Pets From Hurricane Harvey [brightcove:5557905062001 player_1] Graziela Gems will be donating 100% of profits for the below pieces, many of which are their bestsellers, during the full month of September to the Humane Society for Harvey Relief. All are available for purchase now at grazielagems.com. RELATED: Beyoncé Visits Houston to Meet Hurricane Harvey Victims Keep on scrolling to see all of the pieces you can purchase. Pretty jewelry and for a good cause? We can’t think of anything more perfect.
If you haven’t heard of the jewelry brand Alezan by SK, consider this our PSA to you! Worn by it girls Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, as well as A-listers such as Kate Hudson and Emma Stone, the line pairs colorful gemstones with intricate shapes inspired by horses. VIDEO: Bella Hadid Just Confirmed Her Relationship [brightcove:5528190451001 player_1] Designer named Salama Khalfan the line after her pet horse Penelope. Penelope’s brown mane yielded the “Alezan”, which means chestnut in French. And the horse's grace, strength, and elegance are the driving force behind the jewelry’s aesthetic. Explore alezanbysk.com to learn more about the line. And keep on reading to see exactly which pieces were worn by your favorite celebs.
When famed jewelry company, Forevermark, offered an “exclusive master class” in diamonds, it took me about ten seconds of deliberating before I RSVP'd yes. Not exactly sure what I would learn or experience in the class, I went into the venue bright-eyed and eager to get my precious stones on. Forevermark set up shop in a stunning SoHo event space, decorated in a soft cream and brown colorscape with pops of natural greenery. After a quick cocktail and a few bites, a group of media representatives and I were given a tour of the current, classic, and collaborative jewelry collections. The “class” portion commenced shortly after, when we were ushered into a separate area with long white desks and chairs. Glittery rocks were stationed at each seat. And upon closer inspection, I saw that they were actually raw diamonds! The rest of the time was spent listening to Forevermark US President, Charles Stanley, give an extremely informative presentation on the process of diamond selection. Forevermark prides itsef on its ethically sourced and high-quality gemstones. I also learned that in addition to providing jobs for the Botswanan community near one of its diamond mines, the company supports rhino and cheetah conservation in the country. All in all, the experience exceeded my expectations. I assumed there would be a portion dedicated to trying on canary diamond rings, which there was—and which provoked me to take a shameful number hand selfies. But, I wasn’t anticipating learning so much. Can’t complain about an afternoon playing with diamonds! Scroll through to see imagery of the beautiful venue and the event set-up.
There is no easier way wardrobe-wise to combat brutal humidity and heat with than a slip dress. It hugs the body in all the right places, but also lets skin breathe. It’s sophisticated in its own right, yet requires little thought – slink it over your head and you’re out the door! VIDEO: 3 Stylin': Three Ways to Style a Slip Dress [brightcove:4825465517001 player_1] We especially love the vibrant solids and prints every brand is coming out with - from fast fashion to top-tier luxury, there’s a guarantee you’re going to find something you like at whatever price point desired. With a bold color choice, you can wear your everyday sandals and personal jewelry so the outfit is all about the dress as a statement piece. Keep scrolling for a dress you will practically live in day to night this summer!
Initially, you might think it’s difficult to pull of the patriotic red, white, and blue. But with Fourth of July right around the corner, we encourage you to try a striped ensemble this year and promise it will be just as chic as the floral sundress you originally put on reserve. You don’t have to literally translate the American flag into your closet. Nautical blue and white is quintessential warm weather garb and something as subtle yet beautiful as, say, a signet ring can be worn all year long! Keep scrolling for the pieces we want to wear for the holiday and beyond. Cue the fireworks!
Being stylistically minimalistic at heart, very few elaborate prints make me think twice of changing things up. But when done right, maximalism can be uber exquisite. Certain brands, such as Attico get it right, with florals that aren’t too matronly, pleasantly unexpected color combinations, and a myriad of layers. Their pieces are swoon-worthy and I love the trend they've started this summer: frilly and feminine tea dresses. During my totally adult decision-making process between rent and a single tea dress, I decided to see if there was a cheaper alternative. Turns out, there are quite a few! Keep on reading for the best options from the high-end to a fantastic Zara option under $100. Yay!
Canvas isn’t exactly the most thrilling of fabrics. Sure, it’s practical and durable, but unless you’re going on a safari, it’s not the first material that jumps into your mind when you think of luxe handbags. Well, now it’s time to rethink canvas for your everyday handbag, especially this spring and summer. Canvas can handle a surprise rain shower and is easily cleaned with a stain wipe, no professional help needed. With all the cute options on the market today, you won’t be forced to stick to the standard preppy tote (not that there’s anything wrong with carrying your entire life around—we’ve all been there). Keep on scrolling for our favorites.
One of our favorites runway accessory moments was the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2017 runway show: shoulder blade sweeping earrings paired with velvet animal print minidresses. Tassels don’t need to be exclusive to Coachella or a vacation to Marrakesh. But if you are doing either or both, we are very jealous and urge you to maximize tassel usage! If you like to keep your clothing simple, or dare we say basic, accessories with tassels can add an immediate pop of color or whimsy that would otherwise be absent. Not convinced? Try one super great piece such as the featured Rosantica bracelet (obsessed) on a plain white T-shirt paired with almost-pajamas-but-not-quite trousers and leather slides. We do think the look is seasonal, so rock this style for the warmer months. Scroll through for a little shake-shake-shake inspiration! Happy shopping!
There is no doubt in my mind that Suri Cruise is the queen of celeb kid street style. While her age is barely in the double digits, her fashion sense is definitely beyond her years. Could it be her famous parents’ influence? Or her bicoastal life that exposes her to both Los Angeles beachy and New York concrete jungle vibes? Whatever it is, you do you, Suri. Already a explosive trend, millennial pink shows no signs of slowing down for the new spring season. Suri, of course, has been wearing this cotton candy hue for years and no one seems to pull it off better than her. We look back at her best pink outfits and accessories just in time for her 11th birthday!
There are an endless number of reasons why we should all celebrate Emma Watson’s birthday. She brought two storybook feminist heroines, Hermione Granger and Belle, to life. She’s an UN Goodwill Ambassador. She scatters books for the taking at various NYC subway stops. But aside from her rather impressive list of accomplishments both cinematically and philanthropically, can we also discuss her impeccable style? Her earring game is exceptionally strong. Known to wear the latest and greatest from Ana Khouri, Repossi, and other cool-girls-only jewelry brands, our eyes always gravitate to her lobes. They give an element of surprise as her wardrobe is consistently of minimalistic tailoring and her hair always chicly swept up or out of her face. Here are, in our humble opinion, her top 27 earring moments. Happy birthday, Emma!
There are many iconic movies, but only a handful that are engrained-in-your-brain-forever classics. These are the films where specific scenes can be recited without missing a heartbeat. Titanic? Our Pavlovian response is “paint me like one of your French girls.” Pretty Woman? Scene: Julia Roberts hysterically laughing after Richard Gere playfully closes the jewelry box on her hand. But what is it about certain films that make them unforgettable? Perhaps it’s the acting, the cinematography, and the plethora of other Oscar nominee categories. Or, we think jaw-dropping diamonds will do the trick. Recall all of the beautiful period pieces (like Cleopatra, Marie Antoinette, or Anna Karenina) and sure, the costumes and makeup are inarguably on point—but it’s really the baubles that bring the historically accurate aesthetic to life. Below, we highlight some of our absolute favorite jewelry moments on the silver screen.
At this point, you probably have a choker in your possession. And if you were smart and bought a spool of ribbon from Amazon for 10 bucks, you probably own, like, 100 of them. But while black chokers (satin, tattoo-like plastic, velvet, and otherwise) may continue to be the reigning accessory from the '90s, they have got nothing on these gilded ones that are both substantial in weight and in grandeur. Elevated by a thousand, heavy metal chokers have the power to dress up a simple white tee and jeans, to take you from the office to cocktails, and to accent your fanciest outfit for a black-tie kind of evening. In that sense, we would even go as far as to say they're magic. And the great thing about it is that they work with nearly every neckline imaginable, from a button-down shirt to a strapless gown to a cozy turtleneck knit. Literally, endless possibilities here, and all you need is just one. Shop from our nine favorites, below.
You know those antiquated fashion rules you were told to follow—don't wear white after Labor Day, stay away from matchy-match looks, or never mix your metals? Yeah, those. Sometimes it's hard to embrace trends that were once taboo. And even though you may not be completely 100-percent on board, you definitely have a rule-breaking, self-described "fashion girl" friend who is. And for said friend, the best gift you can give is one that supports her fashion choices. That's why we rounded up 10 items that celebrate mixed hardware in all of its rebellious multi-metal glory. Some are chunky and sculptural (perfect if she leans toward maximalism), others dainty and minimal, and all of them are intertwined with gold, silver, and sometimes rose. Consider this your ultimate mixed-metal jewelry gift guide—and if you happen to eye something you love, why not pick one up for yourself? Rules are made to be broken.
OK, we know we have a problem. We can admit it: We drank the Vetements Kool-Aid. In our defense, the entire fashion industry and the most influential stars of the celebrity set have, too. Rihanna's worn nearly every trending look that Demna Gvasalia has whipped up, from street-style's most photographed floral dress to that one crazily disproportionate leather jacket to the provocative "Sexual Fantasies" sweatshirt set that, honestly, only she can pull off. Kendall Jenner has also become a die-hard Demna fan, evident by how she picked up on the brand's coolest, most effortless IDGAF fashion pairing from the fall runway: a denim jacket and a hoodie. It's not the most novel concept, we'll give you that, but with the rise in both athleisure and androgyny in fashion, oversized street-wear pieces are getting some major play from major players (ie. you). Throw on a hoodie (ideally slightly oversized with minimal frills) and finish with a denim jacket (slightly oversized as well). You probably own both, but on the off chance you don't, we lent a helping hand and found you three of our favorite pairings that you can shop, below.