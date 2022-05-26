Soo Youn
Behind the Scenes of the State of the Union With CNN's Top Talent
Article
For Kaitlan Collins, Dana Bash, Abby Phillip and the rest of the D.C. team, SOTU day is always like a marathon. A global crisis and ever-changing pandemic made this one intense day of work.
Advertisement
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com