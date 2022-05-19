Sharon Clott Kanter

With the third season of the raunchy comedy Broad City returning this week, so too will its LOL-inducing stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer and their crazy—and often misguided—outfits. But there is a method to the quirk you see onscreen, as costume designer Staci Greenbaum explained for InStyle's February issue. “I work hard to make sure these two don’t look perfect,” Greenbaum told us. “With Abbi, she has a clear idea of who she wants to be, and she’s trying to figure out her style as she goes. Meanwhile, Ilana is so unapologetically confident that she redefines sexy. She can slip on a jersey without any pants and emanate coolness. Not everything they wear is flattering, but their outfits are certainly ballsy. That’s the point: Through Abbi and Ilana, I want to show that it’s OK to stumble. You don’t always have to get it right, but it is just so freaking fun to take some risks.” So what risks will we see this season? Greenbaum took us on set with her in Brooklyn—and inside her wardrobe trailer—to pick out five significant items Glazer and Jacobson will wear in season three. Scroll down to see what they are and why they matter.
The fashion world took over Wall Street Wednedsay night at amfAR's annual New York Gala. Held at Cipriani Wall Street, the black-tie event raised money and awareness for the Foundation for AIDS Research non-profit, and drew stars like Diane Kruger (in Prada), Heidi Klum (in Zuhair Murad), Karlie Kloss (in Chanel), and more to support the cause. "This is an exciting night but also one that shines light on an issue that needs to be shined on," said Coco Rocha, who arrived in a graphic black-and-white Fausto Puglisi gown accessorized with a 40.43-carat diamond bracelet by Harry Winston. The evening also served to honor the philanthropic work of legendary Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has raised millions for amfAR over his years of involvement. Weinstein's closest star pals came to support his honor, including a very dapper-looking Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Ryan Reynolds, and Jay Z, as well as Weinstein's wife, Marchesa's Georgina Chapman, and mother, Miriam. "We do things in unorthodox ways but we get the job done, especially for important things, like amfAR," Weinstein said as he accepted his honor, listing a bunch of oddball auctions he put together to raise money (like the opportunity to go vacationing with eight Victoria's Secret models). Later, a live auction set the room buzzing—DiCaprio even put a bid on a horseback-riding trip in Mongolia—and then the event culminated with a set from Icona Pop featuring Charli XCX. By the time the valets were waiting outside, the event raised $2.2 million. And, due to the sheer number of models, designers, and stars from the fashion world there for such a momentous occasion, the red carpet turned into a mini runway—perfect timing considering the night served as an unofficial kickoff to New York Fashion Week.
A photo from the production of "Younger" in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015..Photo: David M. Russell/TV Land.©2015 TV Land. All Rights Reserved
We're now a few weeks into Younger's second season on TV Land and the show's characters are doing their due diligence trying to navigate the worlds of love, work, and family. While Sutton Foster's Liza is the main one we're invested in, Hilary Duff's supporting role as her work BFF, Kelsey Peters, is equally fun to watch. Kelsey's clearly an exemplary #girlboss in her own way at the publishing company they work for, even when she's seducing authors, coming up with weird book concepts, and showing up to work late thanks to all-night parties. But it's just that hint of outlandishness that makes her character so fun and so successful. So, when we caught up with Hilary Duff over the phone this week to talk all things Kelsey (and pink hair), we had to ask about her character's lovable-yet-ballsy road to success. "You never know what to expect with her," said Duff. "She's a little insecure and a little crazy—she's a little bit of everything, which makes her so fun to play. I love her." And she's learned a lot from her, especially what to do and not to do at work.
The 2016 award season is at its midpoint, which means we've seen some trends emerge. No, we're not talking about the fashion or the beauty, we're talking about the nominees themselves. You see them walk enough red carpets and you start to notice a few things—particularly, how they manage to captivate an audience, which is no easy feat in Hollywood. How do they do it?
