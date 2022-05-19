Sharon Clott Kanter
Broad City’s Style Is No Joke—Check Out 5 Fashion Risks from the Upcoming Season
With the third season of the raunchy comedy Broad City returning this week, so too will its LOL-inducing stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer and their crazy—and often misguided—outfits. But there is a method to the quirk you see onscreen, as costume designer Staci Greenbaum explained for InStyle's February issue. “I work hard to make sure these two don’t look perfect,” Greenbaum told us. “With Abbi, she has a clear idea of who she wants to be, and she’s trying to figure out her style as she goes. Meanwhile, Ilana is so unapologetically confident that she redefines sexy. She can slip on a jersey without any pants and emanate coolness. Not everything they wear is flattering, but their outfits are certainly ballsy. That’s the point: Through Abbi and Ilana, I want to show that it’s OK to stumble. You don’t always have to get it right, but it is just so freaking fun to take some risks.” So what risks will we see this season? Greenbaum took us on set with her in Brooklyn—and inside her wardrobe trailer—to pick out five significant items Glazer and Jacobson will wear in season three. Scroll down to see what they are and why they matter. 
The fashion world took over Wall Street Wednedsay night at amfAR’s annual New York Gala. Held at Cipriani Wall Street, the black-tie event raised money and awareness for the Foundation for AIDS Research non-profit, and drew stars like Diane Kruger (in Prada), Heidi Klum (in Zuhair Murad), Karlie Kloss (in Chanel), and more to support the cause. “This is an exciting night but also one that shines light on an issue that needs to be shined on,” said Coco Rocha, who arrived in a graphic black-and-white Fausto Puglisi gown accessorized with a 40.43-carat diamond bracelet by Harry Winston. The evening also served to honor the philanthropic work of legendary Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has raised millions for amfAR over his years of involvement. Weinstein’s closest star pals came to support his honor, including a very dapper-looking Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Ryan Reynolds, and Jay Z, as well as Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa’s Georgina Chapman, and mother, Miriam. “We do things in unorthodox ways but we get the job done, especially for important things, like amfAR,” Weinstein said as he accepted his honor, listing a bunch of oddball auctions he put together to raise money (like the opportunity to go vacationing with eight Victoria’s Secret models). Later, a live auction set the room buzzing—DiCaprio even put a bid on a horseback-riding trip in Mongolia—and then the event culminated with a set from Icona Pop featuring Charli XCX. By the time the valets were waiting outside, the event raised $2.2 million. And, due to the sheer number of models, designers, and stars from the fashion world there for such a momentous occasion, the red carpet turned into a mini runway—perfect timing considering the night served as an unofficial kickoff to New York Fashion Week. Scroll down to see the best dresses from the night. RELATED: 6 Reasons to Get Excited for #NYFW
We’re now a few weeks into Younger’s second season on TV Land and the show’s characters are doing their due diligence trying to navigate the worlds of love, work, and family. While Sutton Foster’s Liza is the main one we’re invested in, Hilary Duff’s supporting role as her work BFF, Kelsey Peters, is equally fun to watch. Kelsey’s clearly an exemplary #girlboss in her own way at the publishing company they work for, even when she’s seducing authors, coming up with weird book concepts, and showing up to work late thanks to all-night parties. But it’s just that hint of outlandishness that makes her character so fun and so successful. So, when we caught up with Hilary Duff over the phone this week to talk all things Kelsey (and pink hair), we had to ask about her character’s lovable-yet-ballsy road to success. “You never know what to expect with her,” said Duff. “She’s a little insecure and a little crazy—she’s a little bit of everything, which makes her so fun to play. I love her.” And she’s learned a lot from her, especially what to do and not to do at work. Scroll down for Duff’s seven tips for killing it at the office, no matter your age.
The 2016 award season is at its midpoint, which means we've seen some trends emerge. No, we're not talking about the fashion or the beauty, we're talking about the nominees themselves. You see them walk enough red carpets and you start to notice a few things—particularly, how they manage to captivate an audience, which is no easy feat in Hollywood. How do they do it? Scroll down to see eight stars who have carved out red carpet poses all their own throughout this season. Warning: You'll want to try these at home.
Clear your calendars and park yourself in front of the TV tonight—and all your screens—because it's almost time for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 73rd Golden Globe Awards. And it’s gearing up to be quite the show. From the take-no-prisoners host (Ricky Gervais) to the famous presenters (Katy Perry and Tom Ford among them) to the 25 categories of nominees (a list that includes Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis) to the hottest parties (like ours!), we’re counting down the minutes until it all begins when the red carpet officially opens at the Beverly Hilton Hotel this Sunday. Here are a few things we’re looking forward to most:
Grab the popcorn because the best time for going to the movie theater is upon us. Movie studios save some of their most award-worthy films and guaranteed box office smashes for the last few weeks of the year, and viewers can gobble ‘em all up with the free time they have during the holidays (or as much free time as humanly possible). Scroll down for the 11 movies that will keep you entertained over the break, from mindless ones like Daddy’s Home to innovative films like Anomalisa, to remakes like Point Breakto critics’ favorites like Joy.
When the Golden Globe nominations came out this week, one thing was very clear: Talent only gets better with age. This year, more so than we’ve seen in a while, it’s the senior citizens who nabbed the nods, with six nominees 70 or above taking 10 percent of the individual acting nominations, including Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin (who earned two, one for Grace and Frankie and one for Grandma). Of course, there are always a few people over 70 nominated every year—you can pretty much bet on the oh-so-fabulous Helen Mirren getting a nod—but the forthcoming 73rd annual show seems particularly exciting for the septuagenarian set. Scroll down to see the Golden Globe-nominated advanced style set— we can’t wait to see them hit the red carpet. 
The Golden Globe nominations were revealed in the wee hours this morning in Los Angeles, with Angela Bassett, America Ferrera, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Dennis Quaid reading out the nominees in 25 categories. Now that the list is out—and we’ve paged through it a million times in an hour—we’ve come to find that it’s a mix of surprises (where’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Modern Family, and Homeland?) and new faces (hello Rami Malek and Alicia Vikander). And that’s just the start. Scroll down to see 11 of the most surprising and exciting things about this year’s nods.
Ahhh, the joy of a long weekend. You have so much time to eat food, unbutton your pants, and watch as much TV as you want. Then, when you finally want to get out of the house, you either go shopping or go to the movies. Well, we're here to help you with the latter, because there’s no need to frantically pick a film when you’re desperately sprinting to the door from family time overdose. Scroll down for your complete guide to picking out your movie moment this Thanksgiving holiday. 
