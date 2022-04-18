Shannon M. Bauer

Shannon M. Bauer is the Senior Beauty Editor of commerce content for InStyle and People where she top edits tested product recommendations and reviews. She has seven years experience writing, editing, and producing beauty and wellness content for top print and digital publications.



* Shannon joined InStyle in 2022. She has previously been on the teams at Shape, Parents, and Parents Latina.

* She earned a bachelor's degree in Creative Apparel Design and minors in Journalism and Business from Iowa State University. She also completed her Professional Makeup Artist Certification from Chic Studios in New York City.

* She has tested hundreds of beauty products and is passionate about being your in-the- know beauty resource.



Before joining InStyle, Shannon was the beauty editor at Parents, Parents Latina, and Shape print magazines where she wrote and edited beauty stories across the brands and oversaw the testing for the beauty awards programs. Shannon seeks out opportunities to be more informed about beauty science and formulation by interviewing experts, reading studies, as well as receiving her Professional Makeup Artist Certification from Chic Studios in 2019. Her work has also appeared in FamilyFun, Health, and Yahoo.