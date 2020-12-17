Shalayne Pulia
Journalist Mariana van Zeller Might Have the World's Scariest Job
The award-winning investigative journalist investigates everything from the black market arms to cocaine trades.
Nikema Williams Is Rising to the Challenge
The presumed replacement for Rep. John Lewis's congressional seat is ready to carry his torch: “He paved the way and showed me the way.”
Teja Foster Is Getting the Word Out
The social-media director is energizing the next generation of voters.
Mia Kang Is Kicking Traditional Beauty Standards to the Curb
 Now the model and Muay Thai fighter is inspiring others to do the same with her debut book. 
Michelle Obama and Shiffon Co.'s Limited Edition Jewelry Collection Encourages People to Vote
Sales from the jewelry line will benefit the former first lady's nonprofit, When We All Vote.
Celeb Stylist Karla Welch Wants You to Throw Away Your Pads and Tampons Forever
Her new line of affordable, inclusive underwear and boxers soak up a full day of period blood — and help rid the planet of period waste.
How These Young Women Created a Safe Space for Other Black Women Online
The team of Black collegiate creatives behind Unplug Collective have come together to build a platform for storytelling that is changing the game.
This St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Executive Is Unstoppable
Emily Callahan, the organization's chief marketing and experience officer, is hell-bent on paving the way for doctors to develop innovative treatments that can help save kid's lives.
These Six Students Built Life-Changing Apps in the Middle of a Pandemic
With these women at the helm, the future is undeniably female.
Alexandra Roxo Is Hell-Bent on Teaching Women How to Live Life to the Fullest
With her debut book, F*ck Like a Goddess, Roxo encourages women to take back control of their feminine power.
The Badass 50: Healthcare Workers Who Are Saving the Day
We traveled the country (virtually) to find heroic healthcare workers in every state.
The 2020 Olympics May Be Off, But This Surfer's Still Making History
World Champion Stephanie Gilmore led the charge for pay parity in surfing. Now she is inspiring other young girls to go for the gold.
How Teen Coders Are Actually Changing the World
These 19-year-olds are revolutionizing the way the world looks at coding.
Tamika Mallory Will Not Stop Until There is Justice for Breonna Taylor
"Demand that there is justice for her and protection for every other Breonna Taylor in our society," the Until Freedom founder says.
What Climate Change and COVID-19 Have in Common, According to Environmentalist Christiana Figueres
Badass Women celebrates women who show up, speak up, and get things done.
1,095 COVID-19 Patients Were Treated at the Javits Center in April — This Is the Nurse Who Led Their Care
Colonel Leslie Curtis led hundreds of nurses into battle against the coronavirus at New York City's makeshift hospital in a convention center.
Meet the Only Female Fighter Pilot Flying Over New York City Today
“This is really for the healthcare workers who are putting their lives at risk every day. They’re the ones at war right now — it’s not the military, it’s them."
Meet the Australian Environmental Advocate Who Will Not Let a Stubborn Government Get In Her Way
Amanda McKenzie on why it’s not too late to protect the planet.
Somehow Baking Is a Male-Dominated Field
Nina Dobrev on the Workout That Makes Her Feel the Most Badass
How Game of Thrones Actress Nathalie Emmanuel Learned to Love Her Hair
Meet the Woman Completing 50 Ironman Triathlons in 50 Days
How One Mom Has Taken Gun Safety Into Her Own Hands
Badass Woman spotlights women who not only have a voice but defy the irrelevant preconceptions of gender.
This Natural Condom Company Is Helping Women Get On Top of Their Sexual Health
How This Writer Is Talking About Women's Issues Differently
