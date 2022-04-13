Selene Milano

My skincare regimen is extensive, to put it lightly. I slather miracle serums and potions on my face (and neck!) with wild abandon. But, I've finally given in to some streamlining. The one item that I won't leave the house without is good old zinc oxide sunscreen. Every dermatologist I've ever interviewed (and there have been many) has insisted that mineral-based sunscreens such as zinc are the only real way to prevent skin damage and premature aging. New York City-based dermatologist Cybele Fishman M.D. told me that it's an inert mineral that blocks both UVA and UVB rays. Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide sit on top of the skin, forming a barrier against the sun's rays. Sunscreens with zinc start protecting you as soon as you put them on. You may have heard you should look for a "broad-spectrum" product that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Any sunscreen that contains the physical blocker zinc oxide or titanium dioxide will have you covered. VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: Full-Body Microdermabrasion Another reason to invest in a zinc oxide-based sunscreen? This year I turned 40 and my charming freckles that I hadn't seen since childhood reemerged as sunspots — significantly less charming. Dermatologist David A. Colbert M.D. told me the damage wasn't new or recently acquired. It was all the days at the beach that I lay around with nothing but a reflector and a bottle of baby oil coming back to haunt me. Colbert said the only way to truly prevent them from returning is with zinc sunscreens. RELATED: The 8 Best Non-Toxic Sunscreens for Summer 2019 And if zinc brings to mind the white, pasty noses of '80s lifeguards, let me introduce you to the new wave. Click through the gallery below to see the best, most lightweight, and effective zinc oxide products out there.
Advertisement
Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, anyone would agree we are living in uncertain times. If you happen to be raising children, navigating the current cultural landscape becomes even trickier. With Mother's Day around the corner, we connected with seven badass women who seem to have it all figured out—building businesses as well as families—about how they are raising socially conscious, feminist children and how they instill a sense of community awareness. While each woman had their own parenting style, there was a through line emerged: teaching children empathy, compassion, and supporting each other—regardless of differences. Jessica Alba, founder of the Honest Company, is teaching her girls from a young age that women deserve a seat at the table; Kelly Rowland talked about how unsettling it can be raising an African American son today. Makeup artist, Jeanine Lobell advises her daughters that being silent is guilt by omission, “we are all responsible for pushing back against injustice.” Here are their inspiring quotes and sound advice on mothering in the modern era.
Welcome to Beauty Boss, a reoccurring series in which we spotlight the power players driving the beauty world forward. Consider this your chance to steal their get-ahead secrets, and grow from the real-life lessons they’ve learned on the job.
Welcome to Beauty Boss, a reoccurring series in which we spotlight the power players driving the beauty world forward. Consider this your chance to steal their get-ahead secrets, and grow from the real-life lessons they’ve learned on the job.
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the goop markt grand opening at The Shops at Columbus Circle on December 2, 2015 in New York City.
Advertisement