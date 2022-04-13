Selene Milano

Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, anyone would agree we are living in uncertain times. If you happen to be raising children, navigating the current cultural landscape becomes even trickier. With Mother's Day around the corner, we connected with seven badass women who seem to have it all figured out—building businesses as well as families—about how they are raising socially conscious, feminist children and how they instill a sense of community awareness. While each woman had their own parenting style, there was a through line emerged: teaching children empathy, compassion, and supporting each other—regardless of differences. Jessica Alba, founder of the Honest Company, is teaching her girls from a young age that women deserve a seat at the table; Kelly Rowland talked about how unsettling it can be raising an African American son today. Makeup artist, Jeanine Lobell advises her daughters that being silent is guilt by omission, “we are all responsible for pushing back against injustice.” Here are their inspiring quotes and sound advice on mothering in the modern era.