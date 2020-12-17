Sarah Cristobal
Tina Turner Takes "All the Credit" For Her Signature Style
She also reflects on her career, love, and finding the joy in retirement.
Elizabeth Warren on Supporting Friend Kamala Harris for the Vice Presidency: "Woo-hoo!"
Plus, why she unwinds after a long day with Star Trek: Discovery.
CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins Says, "You've Got To Get Up Before The Tweets"
As one of the youngest White House correspondents in the history of CNN, Kaitlan Collins has a resilient nature that has served her well.
Rep. Katie Porter Won't Back Down
With a tactical legal mind and a mother’s savvy Rep. Katie Porter is keeping the country’s corporate and political figures in check.
Former Deputy Intelligence Director Sue Gordon on the Power in Making Up Your Mind
The latest mission for the former deputy director of National Intelligence? To inspire the next generation of leaders.
“We Had an Everybody-Welcome Policy": Former Ambassador Nicole Avant on Learning Diplomacy as a Kid
Now a film producer, she has a documentary on Netflix, Black Godfather, about her father and others who fought for Civil Rights in the South.
Jameela Jamil and Celeste Barber on Laughing Through the Bullshit
The comedian and actor-activist first met online, but their shared mission to drive self-acceptance through humor has united them IRL. As Jamil says, "We're just calling out the ridiculousness."
What's Next for Meg Rapinoe and Sue Bird
The superstar sweethearts are moving the ball forward for future generations of female athletes, while falling madly in love with each other.
In Conversation with Julie K. Brown and Jane Mayer, Two Reporters Exposing Corruption All the Way to the Top
Jane Mayer and Julie K. Brown are two of the most influential investigative reporters in the country. As they continue to expose corruption and abuse at the highest levels, there’s no disputing the power of the press.
Diane Keaton Doesn't Believe She's a Legend
The universally adored actress’s individuality can be matched only by her enthusiasm for collaging, so we turned her into a collectible. Cut out and keep!
Cate Blanchett Loves the Smell of Newborn Babies
She sat down with InStyle to talk all things olfactory.
You're Probably Taking CBD Oil Wrong
When it comes to the cannabidiol market, it’s hard to know which brands are for real and which are just blowing smoke. Here are the ABC’S of CBD.
Legendary Lawyer Gloria Allred Has Been Fighting for Women for 42 Years
Famed civil rights attorney Gloria Allred has been fighting on behalf of women for four decades. And finally the world is joining her mission.
The Secret Style Stars of the WNBA
What Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns is Teaching Her Kids About Vanity
Supermodel Helena Christensen Traverses Manhattan in a Bathing Suit
Badass Woman spotlights women who not only have a voice but defy the irrelevant preconceptions of gender.
Janet Mock on Coming Out as Trans and Pulling Off a Career 180
Badass Woman spotlights women who not only have a voice but defy the irrelevant preconceptions of gender.
Meet the Sister Act That's About to Take the Pop World by Storm
For Nike's Chief Sustainability Officer Hannah Jones, Badassery Is a Daily Practice
Meet the Badass Woman Who Designs America's Most Famous Trucks
Neil Patrick Harris's Epically Sexy Christmas: Eggnog Baths, Wearable Tinsel, and His #1 Naughty Wish
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Fame, Fashion, and "The Upside Down"
Cover Star Chrissy Teigen on Marriage, Depression, IVF: "Sometimes I Don’t Even Realize I’m Oversharing"
The Craziest Shoes From The Spring 2018 Runways
“A woman can be sexy, charming, witty, or shy with her shoes,” the maestro of red-soled stilettos, Christian Louboutin, once said. Well, what about playful, funky, or just plain bonkers? So far the Spring/Summer 2018 collections have produced a range of eccentric options for every personality type. In New York there were the spangled floor-dusting flats at Marc Jacobs, in London Cookie Monster-inspired slides at Anya Hindmarch, and it goes without saying that the chic knee-high blue fur boots at YSL were certainly clocked by every fashionista in attendance. Are you ready to wear your heart on your feet? Take a look through this gallery to see the wackiest styles of the moment.
Kate and Laura Mulleavy on Woodshock & Working With Kirsten Dunst’s Dream Doctor
