Sara Spruch-Feiner

Sara Spruch-Feiner is a lifelong New Yorker and writer. She is a graduate of Kenyon College where she earned her B.A. in English Literature (with a double minor in Women's Studies and Art History) and a 2009 recipient of the New York Women in Communications, Inc. scholarship. She is a Senior Reporter at Glossy, which she joined to spearhead the launch of Glossy Pop, a vertical about the intersection of beauty, fashion, and culture. She is also a regular contributor to publications including The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Women's Health, Coveteur, Shape—and many more. She is equally passionate about women's rights, really great serums, television, and the power of writing about them all.



Expertise



Beauty, Skincare, Fashion, Lifestyle, Culture



Education



Kenyon College, B.A. in English, minors in Art History & Women's Studies



Lives In



New York



