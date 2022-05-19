Samantha Faragalli
Cover It Up: 10 Must-Have Body Concealers
Gallery
The role of concealer goes beyond masking acne and brightening tired eyes. It can also double as a remedy for covering everything from stretchmarks to varicose veins, scars to bruises. A few quick daubs can make that birthmark you wholeheartedly despise disappear, or wipe away the regretful tattoo you inked your 18th birthday. To hide any and all of the above, we’ve rounded up some of the finest body concealers around. Bonus: These products can also make your legs flawlessly LBD-ready. Click through our gallery to find the perfect fit for your body-concealing needs. VIDEO: We Tried It: Full-Body Microdermabrasion [brightcove:5489288504001 player_1]
Ivanka Trump has had some serious beauty and hair moments over the years. The businesswoman, writer, and former model has tried everything from risqué blue strands to her bold fuschia and red lips. Below, we've rounded up some of the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump's most memorable looks. Scroll through to see our favorites.
With our hectic schedules and busy lives, scheduling time for you can be a difficult task. But thanks to the myriad of luxe beauty products on the market, treating yourself to a little "me time" is about to get a whole lot easier. Fill your makeup bag with a gorgeous red Louboutin lipstick, or a detailed dynamic duo eye shadow courtesy of Gucci. For an at-home facial totally worth the splurge, opt for the renowned Crème de La Mer. For even more fancy must-haves to add to your daily regimen, scroll through our gallery below.  
