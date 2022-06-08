Samantha Cohen

Fashion month means endless amounts of street style photographs to latch onto for sartorial inspiration. The mixed prints! The bold colors! The oddly shaped handbags! We want it all. But how do you know if you're buying a ManRepeller approved bracelet? How can you know if The Fashion Guitar would want your sneakers? And what does it take to own a piece of The Blonde Salad-worthy pumps? The truth is, what makes these girls unique is their commitment to their own personal style. Be bold, but be you.But in the event that you find yourself in New York, London, Milan, or Paris in the next few weeks. here's a cheat sheet of what we've spotted multiple times on our favorite bloggers. These are the accessories that are catching the eyes of the biggest street style photographers this season.