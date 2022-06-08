Samantha Cohen

You've seen all of your style icons do it (everyone from Olivia Palermo to Susie Bubble to Tamu McPherson): bravely wearing sequins during the daytime like it's no big deal. But we at InStyle understand that it could feel a little cooky. Evening attire? When the sun is out? The trend of casually wearing sequins is not for the faint of heart, but to ease you into the idea of testing it out, we've come up with four complete outfits that are totally manageable for even the timid dresser. VIDEO: 2018 Oscar Red Carpet Arrivals So for all you introverts out there, scroll through and shop. You, too, can wear sequins with the best of them.
Fashion month means endless amounts of street style photographs to latch onto for sartorial inspiration. The mixed prints! The bold colors! The oddly shaped handbags! We want it all. But how do you know if you're buying a ManRepeller approved bracelet? How can you know if The Fashion Guitar would want your sneakers? And what does it take to own a piece of The Blonde Salad-worthy pumps? The truth is, what makes these girls unique is their commitment to their own personal style. Be bold, but be you. Related: The 50 Best Fashion Tips of all Time But in the event that you find yourself in New York, London, Milan, or Paris in the next few weeks. here's a cheat sheet of what we've spotted multiple times on our favorite bloggers. These are the accessories that are catching the eyes of the biggest street style photographers this season. VIDEO: Melanie Griffith Compares Red Carpet Poses With Daughter Dakota Johnson