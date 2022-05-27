Sam Broekema

Advertisement
Jewelry that Says Ommmm
Gallery
The most fun and exciting part of working in the fashion world, specifically in jewelry, is discovering new designers. When the gorgeous store Ylang 23 asked me to judge their jewelry competition, The Next Now, I jumped at the opportunity to find my next best friend and It designer. Ann Korman is exactly the kind of pal I love to meet: one who is obsessed with gems and stones but makes it a point to incorporate her personal interests in every one of her pieces. Her journey into the jewelry biz was actually quite circuitous. It began quite suddenly when her guru in India asked her if she'd collaborate on a line. She blindly said, "Yes." After three years working on that collection, she launched Ark last November. Her interest in wellness and spirituality informs her designs, and she uses her travels around the world as inspiration. Ylang 23 is the exclusive retailer to launch the brand but you can also find her special pieces at arkfinejewelry.com.
People always say it’s safest to keep your money in Switzerland. We think it’s more fun to keep it in Swiss watches. And our favorite new resource for all things watch is the website Crown & Caliber. They take all the worry out of buying a vintage luxury watch, with a rigorous servicing and authentication process, and also free shipping. Most importantly, with every watch they sell Crown & Caliber supports 12 children in third world countries with life-saving treatment through MAP international. So go ahead, that tax return was never better spent.
I’ve worn loafers for years, seduced by their ease (no laces!) and their ability to be worn without socks in almost any weather. Alexa Chung has long taken some of the best items from the men’s department and made them her own. Following are enviable moments where she has made loafers super cool and a gallery of shoes you can step out in.
The situation at hand: New York Fashion Week starts in only a few days and my feet are already aching from the new 5-inchers I just procured via the Net-A-Porter sale. Thankfully, I work in an office filled with fashion experts, fully at hand to assist in my sartorial troubles. "Sam," I say exacerbatedly to our Accessories Director Sam Broekema. "Is there such a thing as a chic flat? Help my feet!" Here, Broekema dispells of the myth that fashionable flats don't exist.
Valentine's Day doesn't have to be just all chocolates and flowers. Drop your S.O. a hint that you're hoping for a beautiful piece of jewelry to wear year-round. Single and free to mingle? Invest in something you love. Self-purchasing is chic.
While menswear for women is a consistently winning mix, menswear on women has a far less reliable track record. Consider the last time you quite literally "borrowed from the boys:" Did that boxy sports coat magically fit like an oversized blazer? Could you really belt a giant oxford like a tunic dress? Did you make any sense of an inseam that ran 6 inches too long? If you're still vehemently shaking your head no, no, and oh heck no, we've got a less hazardous way to shop the guy's section (or, you know, the closet of a particularly stylish male friend): stick to accessories. Free of fit issues but brimming with effortless tomboy edge, any adornment originally meant for a dude delivers the laid-back attitude you crave without any potential fashion disasters. Here, InStyle's accessories director Sam Broekema (who's all too familiar with fashion girls raiding his wardrobe) shares 15 perfect add-ons from his side of the store worth picking up for yourself.
Who hasn’t dreamed about being a princess at some point? Karl Lagerfeld was counting on that when he showed Fendi's couture collection of folkloric beauties, led by an otherworldly Kendall Jenner. But how can we apply this level of fairy tale fashion in real life? Obviously, slipping on an incredibly exquisite embroidered couture gown for date night is out of the question, but at least we can adopt this simple (and chic) styling trick—finishing a look with a micro pochette or bucket bag. Much like your go-to evening clutch, an itty-bitty bucket bag is convenient in size—just big enough to hold all your essentials (phone, credit cards, lipstick) for a night out, yet small enough to stow in a larger tote if you need to make a quick after-office getaway. But unlike a clutch, this pochette's soft shape injects a touch of romance (and even whimsy) that you won't find with one hardened by a shellacked shell. And thanks to its rope-like strap, there's no chance of accidentally dropping it when it's wrapped around your palm or wrist (à la Jenner, above). With that said, we found 10 purses to complete your dream date night wardrobe.
While totes have always been a key part of our closets, Miu Miu—who featured the style at its recent '90s rave-inspired presentation in Paris—has found a fresh way to put the classic carryall to work: vivid colors, quilted textures, and racing stripes. But can bright and bold top handles work off the runway? We say yes. The key to making all those bells and whistles less intimidating is to pare down the rest of your outfit with clean-lined staples, like a T-shirt and pencil skirt; against such simple pieces, the design adds a punch of cool and sporty ease to your outfit. Just remember: Extra space doesn’t also mean extra stuff—an overstuffed tote will throw off your equilibrium. Read on for 10 of our favorite options of the summer.