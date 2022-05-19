Ruthie Friedlander

Advertisement
Kristen Stewart's Twilight Daughter is All Grown Up and Fashionably Following in Her Footsteps
It wasn't 17-year-old Mackenzie Foy's first time at a fashion show this past Couture season. In season's past, she'd seen Saint Laurent and an Erdem for H&M show. Not bad for your first three big fashion moments. Albeit her third, this show, though, was arguably her most important to date. Foy, who plays the role of Clara in the upcoming The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, joined the ranks of Hollywood greats like Penelope Cruz, Tracee Ellis Ross, and her former Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart, when she was invited to go to her very first Chanel show. The experience, she told me over the phone, was fully emmersive and more than just "a show." "I got to learn a ton of stuff from the history of Chanel," Foy tells InStyle. "Everything they do is in someway involved with Coco Chanel's history and her personal life. Now, I can look at [the collection] in a different way and see, 'oh that's inspired by this or that.' I didn't realize how much history is in all other pieces." VIDEO: Watch Kristen Stewart in Chanel's Gabrielle Bag Campaign Here, we talk to Foy about her experiences learning about the House of Chanel and what it's like to own your personal style at the ripe age of 17.
Are you having nightmares? Nightmares specifically about being forced to unclench your hands from that Doen prairie dress you've worn for three months straight? Or having to store those sparkly sandals you splurged on at the Net-a-Porter summer sale in the back of your dusty closet? Most of us stick to the last days of high summer like white on rice, but here at InStyle, Fall means new clothes: new blazers, a great black boot, maybe even a total wardrobe rehaul. (Is that just me?) Still feeling edgy about ridding your closet of those tube tops? Well, how about this: Over the weekend, Blake Lively officially declared it the end of summer by jumping the gun and wearing an entirely Fall-centric wardrobe. Since the 17th of August, we’ve seen her in plaid pantsuits, brogues, and dark blue velvet. We, of course, have opinions on each individual outfit (it’s Blake, after all!) and wonder if, perhaps, she’s taken getting into character for her current role a bit too far (has the VMAs ever seen less skin on a red carpet?). Regardless, it’s important to acknowledge the seasonal change declaration by a style star we know and love. Put your bikinis away ladies. Blake Lively has declared it’s Fall. VIDEO: Blake Lively Shows Least Amount of Skin Ever Seen at the MTV VMAs
Read how cool this is: Last year, young Theory employees were put into groups and encouraged to come up with new ideas for the 21-year-old company. They were asked to think about things like sustainability, philanthropy, and of course, product. As a result, the 2.0 Capsule was born as a way to speak to a younger customer; a woman looking for the same quality we know and love theory for, but don’t have the checking account to buy yet. RELATED: Theory debuts The Theory 2.0 Capsule Collection The outcome? A chic group of machine washable, curated staples at around 30 percent lower than Theory’s collection line. The second iteration of 2.0, launched this week, and it's already been worn by Laura Harrier and Jennifer Lawrence (gasp!). And we want every. single. item. Especially this season since the pieces touch on so many of our favorite fall trends like tailoring and suede. VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own Shop our favorites, below.
She’s done Estée Lauder and Target, and now the Spice Girl turned high fashion mogul that is Victoria Beckham is doing Reebok. We’ve been hearing about the collaboration since November of last year when VB took to Instagram to share news of the project: “I am incredibly excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values. I have always championed instilling confidence in women, and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades,” she said in a statement. And while we’ve seen hints of sportswear in Beckham’s collections (great tees, sweatshirt-inspired sweaters), never before has she ventured this far into athleticism. The very inspiration from the collection comes from the sportswear giant’s archives—specifically '90s basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal. “When I think of Reebok, I think of the '90s and basketball, and therefore, of course, I think of Shaq,” Beckham says. “For me this capsule really represents a celebration of that era, Reebok and Shaq’s shared history in basketball, and the great heritage pieces I discovered in those archives.” The result? Minimalist, understated silhouettes that we’ve come to know and love from Beckham’s ready-to-wear line paired with the nostalgia-inducing ‘dunkman’ logo T-shirts ($140), socks ($50), and hoodies ($200) for both men and women. “The unisex approach and the nods to streetwear that are present in this capsule are important elements that I will take through to the full collection I am currently working on.” The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection is available for pre-sale on July 26 at Reebok.com/us/Victoria_Beckham and VictoriaBeckham.com. A limited sunset orange colorway will be available exclusively on VictoriaBeckham.com
So you don't like "trendy." You're all for your BFF who's invested her entire paycheck in a bag made out of plastic, but you? You prefer the simpler things in life. Like leather, canvas, cotton, even. Since when did a summer bag have to be made out of straw? Or PVC? Can't we just find a great tote that holds our belongings without doubling as an x-ray machine? Here, we shop out the best non-PVC, non-straw bags of the season. And sure, some of them are slightly see-through, but hey, it's summertime! Show some skin. VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own