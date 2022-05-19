Ruthie Friedlander
Fashion's Next Big Designer Still Has a Day Job
It wasn't 17-year-old Mackenzie Foy's first time at a fashion show this past Couture season. In season's past, she'd seen Saint Laurent and an Erdem for H&M show. Not bad for your first three big fashion moments. Albeit her third, this show, though, was arguably her most important to date. Foy, who plays the role of Clara in the upcoming The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, joined the ranks of Hollywood greats like Penelope Cruz, Tracee Ellis Ross, and her former Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart, when she was invited to go to her very first Chanel show. The experience, she told me over the phone, was fully emmersive and more than just "a show." "I got to learn a ton of stuff from the history of Chanel," Foy tells InStyle. "Everything they do is in someway involved with Coco Chanel's history and her personal life. Now, I can look at [the collection] in a different way and see, 'oh that's inspired by this or that.' I didn't realize how much history is in all other pieces." VIDEO: Watch Kristen Stewart in Chanel's Gabrielle Bag Campaign Here, we talk to Foy about her experiences learning about the House of Chanel and what it's like to own your personal style at the ripe age of 17.
Are you having nightmares? Nightmares specifically about being forced to unclench your hands from that Doen prairie dress you've worn for three months straight? Or having to store those sparkly sandals you splurged on at the Net-a-Porter summer sale in the back of your dusty closet? Most of us stick to the last days of high summer like white on rice, but here at InStyle, Fall means new clothes: new blazers, a great black boot, maybe even a total wardrobe rehaul. (Is that just me?) Still feeling edgy about ridding your closet of those tube tops? Well, how about this: Over the weekend, Blake Lively officially declared it the end of summer by jumping the gun and wearing an entirely Fall-centric wardrobe. Since the 17th of August, we’ve seen her in plaid pantsuits, brogues, and dark blue velvet. We, of course, have opinions on each individual outfit (it’s Blake, after all!) and wonder if, perhaps, she’s taken getting into character for her current role a bit too far (has the VMAs ever seen less skin on a red carpet?). Regardless, it’s important to acknowledge the seasonal change declaration by a style star we know and love. Put your bikinis away ladies. Blake Lively has declared it’s Fall. VIDEO: Blake Lively Shows Least Amount of Skin Ever Seen at the MTV VMAs
Read how cool this is: Last year, young Theory employees were put into groups and encouraged to come up with new ideas for the 21-year-old company. They were asked to think about things like sustainability, philanthropy, and of course, product. As a result, the 2.0 Capsule was born as a way to speak to a younger customer; a woman looking for the same quality we know and love theory for, but don’t have the checking account to buy yet. RELATED: Theory debuts The Theory 2.0 Capsule Collection The outcome? A chic group of machine washable, curated staples at around 30 percent lower than Theory’s collection line. The second iteration of 2.0, launched this week, and it's already been worn by Laura Harrier and Jennifer Lawrence (gasp!). And we want every. single. item. Especially this season since the pieces touch on so many of our favorite fall trends like tailoring and suede. VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own Shop our favorites, below.
She’s done Estée Lauder and Target, and now the Spice Girl turned high fashion mogul that is Victoria Beckham is doing Reebok. We’ve been hearing about the collaboration since November of last year when VB took to Instagram to share news of the project: “I am incredibly excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values. I have always championed instilling confidence in women, and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades,” she said in a statement. And while we’ve seen hints of sportswear in Beckham’s collections (great tees, sweatshirt-inspired sweaters), never before has she ventured this far into athleticism. The very inspiration from the collection comes from the sportswear giant’s archives—specifically '90s basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal.  “When I think of Reebok, I think of the '90s and basketball, and therefore, of course, I think of Shaq,” Beckham says. “For me this capsule really represents a celebration of that era, Reebok and Shaq’s shared history in basketball, and the great heritage pieces I discovered in those archives.” The result? Minimalist, understated silhouettes that we’ve come to know and love from Beckham’s ready-to-wear line paired with the nostalgia-inducing ‘dunkman’ logo T-shirts ($140), socks ($50), and hoodies ($200) for both men and women. “The unisex approach and the nods to streetwear that are present in this capsule are important elements that I will take through to the full collection I am currently working on.” The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection is available for pre-sale on July 26 at Reebok.com/us/Victoria_Beckham and VictoriaBeckham.com.  A limited sunset orange colorway will be available exclusively on VictoriaBeckham.com
So you don't like "trendy." You're all for your BFF who's invested her entire paycheck in a bag made out of plastic, but you? You prefer the simpler things in life. Like leather, canvas, cotton, even. Since when did a summer bag have to be made out of straw? Or PVC? Can't we just find a great tote that holds our belongings without doubling as an x-ray machine? Here, we shop out the best non-PVC, non-straw bags of the season. And sure, some of them are slightly see-through, but hey, it's summertime! Show some skin. VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
Sometimes it feels as though we wait all year for Haute Couture season. Don't get us wrong, we love fashion year round. But there's something about a couture look: the intricacy, the delicateness, the attention to detail, that can send chills down your spine. These dresses are truly one of a kind, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, but custom made for each client that's fancy enough to be able to have access to the atelier.  This season, we've seen the usual amount of crystals, sequins, and feathers. The color palette has remained predominantly pastel, which dresses in pink and green…even Karl Lagerfeld's bride at Chanel wore pistachio! Designers also utilized sheer fabrics, in both dark blues and blacks, and light pinks and whites, showing off the more delicate aspect of the pieces.  VIDEO: See the Celebrity Styles at Paris Couture Fashion Week Here, we share our favorite pieces from Paris' elaborate couture week. A girl can dream.
So you may not be able to take so many style cues from the runways of couture (feathers! feathers! and more feathers!) But the street style at Haute Couture Week in Paris? Irrefutably the best of any fashion week. Here, we look to the chicest women and men on the streets, not the runways, in Paris this week. There are the supermodels (Naomi Campbell! Natalia Vodianova!), the influencers (Susie Bubble, Oliva Palermo) and the actresses (Mandy Moore! Emma Roberts!), all there to celebrate Fashion, with a very bold, very big capital F. Scroll through our fantasy closets, here.
Haute Couture week in Paris is like regular fashion week on speed. From the Givenchy show to Chanel, Dior, Valentino, and everything in between, celebs show up (front row, of course) for the brands they love, are affiliated with, and wear on the red carpet repeatedly. Here, we track all the celebrity front row sightings from Paris Haute Couture Week this season. From Olivia Palermo (who we swear changes 12 times a day) to this season's unexpected new style-star, Mandy Moore, here are the women and men of the couture front rows. VIDEO: See the Celebrity Styles at Paris Couture Fashion Week
The man responsible for crafting the looks of best-dressed celebs like Zendaya, Celine Dion, and Demi Lovato (to name just a few) gave us behind-the-scenes access this past weekend to what it was like at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. His name (in case you've been living under a rock) is Law Roach and his newest client: Tiffany Haddish, the ridiculously hilarious and very chic comic actress who took on the role of “host” for the awards ceremony this year. We were excited to share some advanced tips (i.e. yes, she is wearing the McQueen dress again) late last week. RELATED: Here's The Backstory on Tiffany Haddish's Costumes for the MTV Movie Awards Now, travel backstage (literally) with Law Roach as he shows us the ins and outs of getting multiple clients ready (including one client that changed looks over 5 times!) for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Some of the most beautiful women in the world are blessed with beautifully broad shoulders. Tyra Banks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jennifer Garner ... Rather than finding ways to hide what makes you, you, we say embrace it. Don't shy away from your favorite seasonal trend just because you think it won't work. While some styles may not fit you quite how you want to, we've found a chic selection of tops that permit you to rock all of this summer's hottest trends and make you feel great. Finding pieces that emphasize your waistline will help create a balanced silhouette while scoop and v-necks bring attention to your décolletage. And halter necks, Raglan Sleeves, and vertical stripes are also great options. Scroll through and find a top that suits your personal style and your body. VIDEO: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All- Summer 2018
In her day-to-day life, Ashley Park is a pure bohemian flower child. “I love a flowy Free People dress and my favorite article of clothing right now are my distressed, ripped jeans from Alice & Olivia or my Converse sneakers,” Park, who plays Gretchen Wiener in Mean Girls on Broadway, tells InStyle.com the morning after the Tony Awards. “Both me and Gretchen have a soft spot for Kate Spade. We both love a halter neck and a statement piece. Every piece of Gretchen's outfit is a statement piece. She tries a little too hard to coordinate; it's very sweet.” Park made her Broadway debut in 2014 in Mamma Mia!, but really made a stamp on the Great White Way when she played Tuptim in the revival of The King and I. This Tonys season, she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. Having virtually grown up in the musical theater world (she was a musical theater student at the University of Michigan and performed in her high school musicals before that), Park is used to playing dress up. But something felt a bit different about last night’s costume change: “For a performance, I have the same people every day helping me get into hair and costume, and a set schedule after our half-hour call,” Park explains. “Jimmy brings my wig, Margiann presets my costumes as my dresser, and I do my [own] make up. For an awards show, there are a number of other hair and make-up stylists involved in prepping me and instead of getting into a costume that I wear every day, I'm getting into a special outfit specifically for that evening!” To the Tonys, Park worked with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger who dressed her in a custom, tulle Pamella Roland gown. RELATED: The Best Accessories Tips from Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger “The color and texture and shape is something that I've never worn before,” Park says of her ultra-glam moment. “It was the first dress I tried on in my second fitting and everyone in the room was unanimous that it was the one. I am very drawn to unique and vibrant colors and I wanted to take a risk since it was my first Tonys carpet.” Erlanger paired the plum gown with Jimmy Choo heels (“that are superrrr high but with a chunky heel, so that the heels don't get stuck in the tulle,” Park tells us) and H. Stern rings that matched the moon and stars theme. “I felt like I was wearing a garden on my gown that feels like air, and with the sky on my hands.”
'Tis the season of dégradé. And no, I don’t mean “degrade"—like “disrespect.” I would never suggest to disrespect fashion. I mean the dégradé of Sies Marjan. Of Altuzarra. Of this Oscar de la Renta strapless tulle gown that would (side note) be a fantastic wedding dress option. Let’s start with the pronunciation. Because of all the accents, it’s important to clarify. Duh-Grah-Day. Voilà! Dégradé is the term used to describe a fabric with colors that are gradually shaded or faded. Similar to tie-dye, the colors appear to blend into each other, like a sunset, but unlike tie-dye, the effect is less overt. What you get is the appearance of all colors of the spectrum, from deep to light, just like your BFF's recent ombré hair color job. You see all gradations of a color rather than splotches here and there. For Spring 2018, Oscar de la Renta’s creative directors, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, celebrated the brand's storied love of art. This translated into paint splattered tops and beaucoup de dégradé. Joseph Altuzarra has been including a dégradé print in his collection for a few seasons now, proving the trend has commercial value. And now, we’re seeing the style that was once reserved mostly for couture gowns, trickle down to fast-fashion retailers, like Zara. So the next time you spill some water on your pastel pink blazer, don’t fret. Just blend and say it’s dégradé, mon amour.
Trompe L'Oiel was one of the first terms I ever learned in French class. I remember my professeur (that's professor in French) saying the term meant "trick of the eye," but it wasn't until she showed us photos of buildings and ornate wall drawings that I really was able to understand what it meant. Let's start by how you say the phrase before we explain what it means in the fashion world: Trump (sorry) + Loy (as in "oy" with an "l" in front of it). Easy enough, right? Now that we got that down ... On a building, trompe l'oeil is expressed when something is painted on a wall that typically is three dimensional, say, a window, but instead, is just, well, paint. RELATED: WTF is...a Dirndl? It's a visual illusion meant to create the experience that a three-dimensional object—be it a window, a cloud, a flower—is actually there. In reality, though, you're just looking at concrete. The phrase translates from French to English to literally mean "deceives the eye." So how does this work when it comes to fashion? Look no further than brands like Moschino and Gucci for examples. But brands consistently use trompe l'oiel throughout their collections in whimsical ways. My personal favorite example: a $13,500 Gucci gown from the Cruise 2018 collection. Thanks to the trompe l'oeil pleating, the gown is made to seem mythical, almost Grecian. In reality, it's a simple frock. VIDEO: Listen to 26 Celebrities Try to Pronounce Cannes A T-shirt with a beautiful bow silkscreened on versus an actual bow applique, a pair of jeans with lines painted on to create the appearance of fading or creasing, a sweater with a pearl necklace painted on ... all examples of trompe l'oeil in fashion. And now you know. Shop away.
Let's start with the basics. Poplin is a textile made from a plain, strong fabric with fine horizontal ribs. There's poplin wool, poplin silk, poplin rayon ... and my personal favorite: poplin cotton.  You can find a beautiful button down in a crisp white cotton poplin, a dress, even a raincoat. Poplin cotton is durable, yet silky, lightweight, and water-resistant: all attributes that make it an ideal spring/summer material. But the best part? It's an affordable material that won't make you spend your entire week's earnings.  Lightweight + soft + affordable = The perfect spring/summer material to buy now.  So get shopping. Here, we found our favorite poplin items of the season for you to buy before they sell out.  Video: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring
Historically, a bride wore a veil to cover her hair and face in reference to her virginity. After walking the aisle, either her father (or whomever else walked her down the aisle) lifts the veil, or the groom does, thus symbolically consummating the marriage. How romantic. Now, most brides wear veils because, well, they're ridiculously chic and glamorous. Think of the veiled wedding moments in history you can recall within seconds: Kate Middleton, Grace Kelly, Kate Moss ... all brides with veils.  While wearing a veil on your wedding day will never get old, we're always reminded during Bridal Fashion Week that, like all things in fashion, trends are constantly evolving, even in a space that tends to skew on the safer side. So what's the 2018 version of the veil? Serena Williams can tell you: It's a cape. From Reem Acra to Elie Saab to Zuhair Murad, we've seen runway after runway featuring bridal capes rather than veils, a dramatic alternative to the traditional standard.  "We're always trying to find new ways to revolutionize bridal wear and the idea of a cape is actually great," bridal designer Rime Arodaky tells InStyle.com. "It can instantly elevate an understated look, give it a majestic aspect all while being detachable. Capes can also be seen as a white canvas that can be personalized, embroidered, structured in a certain way. A great practice for the imagination." "Brides are craving something different," designer Alexandra Grecco adds. Grecco's collection this season featured a long-sleeve sheer cape over a mini slip dress as one of many standout looks. "Capes are the answer if a bride wants to add a little drama to the ceremony. It's such a statement piece for the independent, fashion-forward woman." Designer Tadashi Shoji included not one, but two capes in his runway collection. "Capes are an easy way to cover up or show-off.  It can be the finishing touch to your look." Below, all the capes from Bridal Fashion Week Spring 2019.
Winter, spring, summer, or fall: no matter the season, breakups suck. In my opinion, the colder the weather, the harder the heartbreak, which is why (whew) THANK THE LOVE GODDESSES that it's finally spring. Not only does the sun help increase our overall happiness, but our outfit options become limitless. RELATED: A Brief History of the Revenge Dress They say you should dress for the job you want, not the job you have. That's sort of my sentiment regarding The Great Revenge Dress: a dress that makes you feel confident, sexy, and ready to take on the world ... or your ex ... even if you're feeling less than amazing. Here, 11 dresses that fit the bill. VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
There's nothing worse than being in a situation and comparing yourself to a celebrity, which is why we, at InStyle, always like to put things into context. While I have not personally been pregnant, I have many friends and family members who have been blessed with the bodily changes that come from being with child. They love perusing tabloids for maternity style, but often find themselves at a loss: these women all have stylists, right? They have designers making them clothes, no? Sure, you may not have Kate Middleton's hair stylist, makeup artist, or bank account, but by observing some of her sartorial decisions, we (along with some of Hollywood's best stylists) are able to gain some knowledge of tips and tricks for looking regal and fashionable through all nine months. So, no, you don't need to have the ability to call up Sarah Burton and ask her to put a waist expander inside a dress. VIDEO: Kate Middleton's Chicest Maternity Looks RELATED: Kate Middleton's Best Maternity Style Photos Here, we reveal the five maternity styling tips that have earned Kate Middleton the title of Best Dressed Pregnant Royal.
