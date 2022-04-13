Roveena Jassal
This Mexican Beauty Brand Wants to Create Space for More Latina-Founded Luxury Lines
Article
"We deserve it just like everyone else and don't need products to be at a prohibited price point."
Après Pacific Is the Skincare Brand That Honors South Asian Beauty Practices
Article
“When I was younger, I suffered from excessive acne. Nothing really worked until I used ayurvedic methods like they do in India”
