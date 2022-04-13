Randy Miller
Instagram Photo We Love: Escada's Sheer Perfection
Instagram Photo We Love: Oscar de la Renta's Vibrant Runway
Shop Celebrity Kid Style: 5 Sunglasses Your Child Will Love
The Cannes Film Festival's Most Memorable Looks, from Princess Diana to Queen Beyonce
Cannes Film Festival Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Cleopatra
#FollowFriday Cannes Film Festival Edition: Who to Follow on Instagram
Pinners We Love: Jessica Alba
Mother's Day Special: Tastemakers Share the Best Style Advice from Their Moms
A few of InStyle's favorite trendsetters are celebrating motherhood by showing us how wisdom, taste, and beauty can be passed from one generation to the next. See the fashionable advice from the moms of Tory Burch, Nate Berkus, Aerin Lauder, Brian Atwood, and more in the gallery. Because when you're this chic, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. [wrn_button url="https://www.instyle.com/instyle/package/general/photos/0,,20190744_20697661_21320044,00.html" text="See the Photos!" title="See the Photos!"] MORE:Chic Splurges for MomPerfumes Your Mother Will LoveGifts Under $100New Mom Must-Haves
Pinner We Love: The Beauty Department
Instagram Photo We Love: Harry Winston's Diamonds
Pinners We Love: Corinne Bailey Rae
The Prettiest Accessory at Bridal Fashion Week
See Marchesa's New Wedding Dress Collection: 17 Princess-Worthy Designs
Marchesa co-founders Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman debuted their spring 2014 collection of wedding dresses, all inspired by the "exquisite couture styles of the 1950s." The 17 designs featured all the rich and dramatic details you'd expect from the opulent source, like dramatic circle skirts, re-embroidered lace, and lavish layers of tulle. There was an element of grandeur to the romantic designs, which ranged from sweet minis to princess-worthy ballgowns. Click the photo to see the entire show.
It's Bridal Time! Follow InStyle's Instagram to See Pretty Shots of #BridalFashionWeek
Pinners We Love: Pennyweight
#LoveIt: Our Favorite Instagram Photos of the Week
#ThankYou to Our 300,000 Instagram Followers!
Pinners We Love: Style Me Pretty
#LoveThis: Our Favorite Instagram Photos of the Week
You Could Be InStyle's 300,000th Instagram Follower!
What Pinners Love: BB, CC, and DD Creams Most-Shared on Pinterest This Week
#HelloSpring: Our Favorite Instagram Photos of the Week
#LoveIt: InStyle's Favorite Instagram Photos of the Week
What You Pinned Most on Pinterest This Week: ASOS's T-Strap Wedges
InStyle on Pinterest: Introducing Our Newest Celebrity Board!
