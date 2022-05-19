Rachel Wright

With a Master's Degree in clinical psychology, Rachel Wright has worked with thousands of humans worldwide, helping them scream less and screw more. She has brought her message to stages across the globe, was SHAPE Magazine's Sex + Relationships Coach, and created the virtual workshop series What You Wish You Learned in School: Sex Ed and is currently one of mindbodygreen's article review experts. She also has a residency at Green Room 42 in NYC called "One Night Stand: A Night for Sexier & Healthier Broadway."



Rachel has been featured widely in the media, including on Cheddar TV, as a regular contributor to SHAPE, INSIDER, mbg, InStyle, The Dipp, Well & Good — plus Cosmopolitan Magazine, PIX 11 (NYC), Women's Health, NBC News Radio, Huffington Post, CTV (Canada), and hundreds of other outlets.