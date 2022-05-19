Rachel Crocetti

7 Puppy Bowl Puppies with Better Hair Than You Gallery

Have you ever pet a puppy and instantly became envious of their silky fur and impeccable color? Puppy fur is the softest, most comforting thing, and I can't help but wish I could match my pup's texture at the salon. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIII took place before the Super Bowl on Sunday and the puppies' hairdos did not disappoint. From silky fur to adorable coils, these mixed breeds were just too cute. While these puppies most likely went au naturel in terms of product, we can only wish we were so lucky. But have no fear! You, too, can achieve puppy-level hair with just a few products. Check out our picks inspired by some of the cutest pups on the field yesterday.