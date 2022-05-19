Rachel Crocetti

So you’ve found yourself single on Valentine’s Day—again. But are you really #foreveralone when you have a constant best friend waiting at home with a wagging tail and loads of kisses every day? In my opinion, dogs are the best Valentines—they won’t complain about cuddling, they’re a cheap date, and they definitely won’t hog the wine and chocolates. But as with any Valentine, you should give back a little to your furry friend for his constant love and affection. What’s the perfect gift that keeps on giving? These monthly subscription boxes that will give your pup another great reason to constantly bark at the mailman!
Welcome to "Interview with an InstaPet," where we chat with a different pet on the glitz and glam of being Internet famous. From dapper dogs to pampered cats, we'll get all the good dirt on the life of the rich and famous in Pawllywood.
Happy Tax Day! At this point, the paperwork is filed (hopefully) and it's time to sit back and wait for the money to roll into your bank account. While you're waiting, why not create a little shopping list? While it's difficult to splurge on home items during the year when there are far more important things to pay for (that loan payment isn't going to pay itself), tax return season is the time when you may have some extra cash burning a hole in your Kate Spade wallet. You may think to yourself, this old college futon couch DOES do its job, but come on. You can do better. And that cute Anthro loveseat is calling your name. When asked which investment pieces InStyle editors would purchase for their home, they had a ton of cool things on their wish list. Get some inspiration here, and then start dreaming up your own!
If you've scrolled through Instagram recently, you've probably seen that greenery is everywhere. That could be partially because Pantone chose "greenery" as its color of the year, and partially because palm fronds and banana leaves are some the most popular prints for home goods and decor items right now. Most likely inspired by a luxurious bohemian vacation in the jungles of Bali or a trip to a Caribbean beach, the print is absolutely perfect for adding warmth and color to any room in your home. Embrace your inner wanderlust and find a new and exciting way to incorporate the print into your own space.
Canines and dog-lovers alike can rejoice today. Our favorite gift-giving holiday is here at last—National Puppy Day! To celebrate the most adorable day of the year, we searched out the absolute best designer dog brands. There is no reason why your pup can't be as fashionable (or, let's face it, more fashionable) than you are on your daily walks around the park. Fido should be able to dress to impress, too. While some dogs prefer to go au naturel, others might enjoy wearing layers, especially in the colder months. Check out some of our favorite canine designers, and watch as your pup goes from shaggy dog to polished pooch overnight. Woof!
Spring is just around the corner, and to be honest, we're BEYOND excited for it. It's about time we replace our black sweaters, snow boots, and puffer coats for colorful cardigans and sandals. But while you're finding new ways to introduce color into your wardrobe, you might forget about your home decor. Switch out some of your neutrals for colorful pieces that will bring the warmth of the spring inside. Florals for spring are not exactly groundbreaking (as Miranda Priestly so eloquently reminded us), but they are a classic way to add vibrancy to an otherwise monochromatic home. Add a few accent pieces to your usual decor to spice things up for the warmer months. Below are a few of our favorite picks for floral-print items to bring the garden inside.
During the winter months, it's easy to wear all-black every day. While it's incredibly flattering and versatile, there's no reason why you can't add a little glitz and glam to your routine. Enter, gold accessories. Make like Bruno Mars and bring some 24-karat magic into your life with these gold accent pieces. From home goods to fancy shoes, this list has something metallic for every personality and style. Nordstrom is currently holding their Winter Sale, boasting up to 40% on their entire site until February 26. Don't wait—get shopping! Stay golden, folks.
Moving into your first apartment is no joke. Whether moving directly from your parents' house or your college dorm, you'll undoubtedly need to do some home shopping. While you may be tempted to buy out all of Serena & Lily or Jonathan Adler when decorating, it's important to restrain yourself from purchasing every last copper vase until your bank account runs dry. While a decorative piece here and there is definitely important (nobody likes living with white walls!) there are a few essentials that are non-negotiable. Whether you're moving into a tiny studio on the Upper East Side or a lofty two-bedroom in South Carolina, these are a few basics that will set you up for comfortable living. And when you're done with the basics, you can totally go crazy with the faux sheepskin rugs!
Have you ever pet a puppy and instantly became envious of their silky fur and impeccable color? Puppy fur is the softest, most comforting thing, and I can't help but wish I could match my pup's texture at the salon. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIII took place before the Super Bowl on Sunday and the puppies' hairdos did not disappoint. From silky fur to adorable coils, these mixed breeds were just too cute. While these puppies most likely went au naturel in terms of product, we can only wish we were so lucky. But have no fear! You, too, can achieve puppy-level hair with just a few products. Check out our picks inspired by some of the cutest pups on the field yesterday.
It's that time of the year. The gym memberships are signed, the junk food is thrown away, and a chorus of "new year, new me" rings out across the nation. It's great to create goals and resolutions, but how many times have you vowed to make a major change only to feel disappointed a week later when something prevents you from keeping that goal? RELATED: 8 Tips to Throw the Ultimate New Year's Eve Dinner Party Things come up. An unexpected bad day leads to a slice of pizza. A blizzard threatens your daily workout. Sometimes when you put too much pressure on a major life change or resolution, it can backfire in a big way. At InStyle, we are all for making major changes, but sometimes it's the gradual ones that make the biggest impact. Instead of vowing to "never eat out," we are going to try to cook a new meal each week. Avoid promising an hour of yoga every day, and instead start with just five minutes of meditation. RELATED: 4 Chic Champagne Cocktails to Sip Through the Holiday Season Here, InStyle staffers share with you the resolutions that they are actually planning on keeping in 2017. To making it count!
There is no denying that dog shows are fabulous affairs. Between the pups' voluminous hairdos and shiny coats, there is a ton of time and energy spent primping for the few minutes of time in the ring where it's all about showing off. But the glitz and glamour doesn't just end at the four-legged. The event is fashionable for dogs and their handlers alike, and while the attention is meant to be on the dogs, it is known as an unspoken rule to dress to impress as a handler showing. Allison Taylor, a saleswoman at Sparkle Britches Ladies Boutique which focuses a lot on selling dog show attire, said, "There aren't any specific requirements or rules, but it's a respect to the judges to dress up and look professional. You don't want to take focus off your dog because they are truly the star of the show, but in respect to the dog and the sport, you want to look appropriate." And the ladies at the National Dog Show presented by Purina, definitely brought it in the fashion department (and a few men, too!). Find out what great style takeaways we took from what could be considered the biggest dog event of the year.