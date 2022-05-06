Rachel Burchfield

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. She is the editor of What Meghan Wore, a site dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex's fashion, lifestyle, and work and the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that examines the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She has also contributed to publications like Allure, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Marie Claire, People, Southern Living, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. In addition to her own shows, Rachel has also appeared as a guest on podcasts like NBC's Today Show, Royally Us, Kennedy Dynasty, Say It Southern, The Style That Binds Us, History of the 90s, and The Wealth Edit.