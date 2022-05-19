Priya Rao
This Is How to Properly Dry Clean Your Clothes At Home
Article
Experts share tips on how to take care of your favorite garments – plus what “dry clean only” really means.
Exactly What to Wear to a Spring Wedding
Gallery
You got the Save The Date, now you need something to wear.
How to Cuff a Shirt — Demoed with a GIF
Article
What Melania Trump’s Clothes Are Actually Saying
Article
18 of the Most Stylish Celebrity Dads
Gallery
While fathers don’t always get credit for their sartorial savvy (just think of ill-fitting dad jeans), some of them have their fashion down pat. Need proof? Just look at Ryan Gosling, dad to Esmeralda and Amada, who didn’t lose his sense of cool when he became a father in 2014. Gosling still favors tailored separates, like the hunter green suit and crisp white oxford shirt he wore sans tie to the recent The Nice Guys premiere in London. Even off duty, the actor flexes his style muscles favoring on-trend bomber jackets, easy white tees, and skinny dark jeans. However, Gosling isn’t the only celebrity dad who takes his fashion seriously. Brad Pitt, dad to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, is another father who is a style star. He often plays with accessories to make his outfits his own, like colored shades and unexpected ties. Case in point: his red carpet appearance at November’s The Big Short premiere in New York City. Clearly fashion runs in the family in the Obama household, as President Barack Obama always looks sharp in his slim suits, white shirts, and blue ties. While the President favors a more traditional look, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha might have some serious competition in the casual department come next year when the Commander-in-Chief leaves office. Ahead, Gosling, Pitt, Obama, and 15 other super stylish dads to give your own father some inspiration this Father’s Day, June 19th.
3 Non-Preppy Ways to Wear a Polo Shirt this Summer
Article
How to Make Your T-Shirts Super Soft
Article
How to Apply Patches to Your Jeans Like a Street Style Star
Article
The Styling Tricks We're Stealing from Celebrities This Summer
Gallery
With Memorial Day less than two weeks away, we are officially transitioning into summer. Get ready for a season full of longer days, beach side retreats, and just about any reason to drink rosé. Naturally, you're going to need fresh wardrobe ideas—think beyond your basic uniform of tees and denim cutoffs—to tackle the sometimes balmy, sometimes humid days. So, our editors turned to our favorite celebrities for inspiration. And while we love our style icons (Brigitte Bardot! Jane Birkin!), we took a look at the A-listers of today, who provided plenty of sartorial creativity. So ahead, dress your best this summer with lessons from Kate Bosworth, Alicia Vikander, Amal Clooney, and more.
Gigi Hadid Makes the Case for Denim Bermuda Shorts
Gallery
Leave it to supermodel Gigi Hadid to make basically any article of clothing look good. Case in point: the often-perplexing denim Bermuda short. While celebrating her 21st birthday with her ultra-gorgeous family, Hadid sported the longer jean short with a gray crop top, wire-rimmed shades, and patent pointy toe lace-up heels. Now, denim cut-offs have been a spring and summer staple for as long as we can remember—who wears short shorts? everyone!—but did Hadid just bring back the Bermuda? We think, yes. Tricky lengths are becoming the new go-to (just think of the midi skirt and the culotte as other examples) but when seeking out your own mid-thigh to knee-grazing jort, look for cool details. A neat cuff, a frayed hemline, or well-placed holes give the shorts a worn-in vibe, making it seem like you just dusted them off from your summer camp days. To make the look your own, shop 12 Gigi-approved denim Bermuda shorts, below.
10 Chic Prints to Try Instead of Florals
Gallery
Ask any of my friends or coworkers, I love a floral print dress. Whether it is a mini, a midi or a maxi, the print is a hallmark of spring and summer, and it instantly puts me in a good mood, whether I'm actually going to a garden party or not (most of the time, I'm not). Still, there are other patterns that feel fresh and playful during these warm-weather months, such as stripes, gingham, and, even, fruit—why not sport a watermelon when it's above 70 degrees out? So, we scoured the market and found the prettiest printed dresses without a bloom in sight. Wear these cute numbers to daytime picnics, beachside fêtes, and basically anytime you're drinking rosé this summer.
12 Summer Work Wardrobe Must-Haves
Gallery
With the balmy weather outside and the frigid air-conditioned temps indoors, getting dressed for work in the summer is no easy feat. Having a trusty summerweight cardigan by your desk is practically mandatory, but looking seasonally appropriate and not sweating through your clothes means lighter, breathable fabrics, like cottons and linens, as well as lighter colors—meaning less blacks and dark grays and more whites, creams, blushes, and pale blues. Of course, you'll still want to inject some fashion-forward pieces into your work wardrobe, so mix in a long waistcoat or a cool culotte in with your trusty wide-leg pants or a classic blazer. Sound too hard? Don't worry, we already did the shopping for you. Ahead, the 12 office must-haves you need this summer. 
Every Single Kind of Dress You Need This Summer
Gallery
If there is one piece of clothing that we live in all summer, it's the dress. The breezy number takes us from being a #girlboss at work to flirty and fun on an evening date and everywhere in between—but not all dresses are alike. Case in point: the on-trend off-the shoulder style that many a street style star has been sporting may not be appropriate for the office (depending on how conservative your dress code is), while the fit-and-flare number is one that will truly last from season to season. So with the bevy of styles to choose from, we broke down the 10 dress types that you needin your closet this summer, and three similar shoppable styles to get your hands on ASAP. Go on, start shopping now.
8 Flat Sandals That Will Ensure You Have Happy (and Fashionable) Feet This Summer
Gallery
With the sweltering heat ahead of us, hobbling around in sky-high stilettos during the summer months (usually) results in swollen feet, unsightly blisters, and aching arches, but there is a way to make a fashion statement without the dreaded aforementioned conditions. Enter the statement flat sandal. Festooned with embellishment—think tassels, beads, and gemstones—these shoes are anything but minimal. Case in point: Dolce & Gabbana's leafy printed style bedecked with a fur pom-pom, hanging bananas, and glistening crystals or Mabu by Maria BK's leather lace-up strung with peace signs and evil eye charms. Sometimes just a fiery hit of color will do the trick, as seen with H&M's orange sandal. No matter the occasion—be it brunch or late night dancing—these shoes will ensure you make an entrance.
Chance Launches a Mexico-Inspired Beach Collection for Cinco de Mayo
Article
3 Beyond-Chic Khaki Outfit Ideas
Gallery
Usually crafted from tough cotton, khaki separates are known for their utilitarian roots—think army jackets—but the brownish textile is often seen on preppy men (off-duty finance and lawyer types first come to mind). Knowing our penchant for borrowing from the boys, we decided to take the decidedly manly staple and feminize it with interesting silhouettes and chic, unexpected pairings. Thus, we came up with three outfit ideas that revolve around khaki pieces (and one fabric blend). The results are not only fashion-forward, but totally wearable. Start shopping now.
11 of the Sexiest Camisoles to Buy This Spring
Gallery
We've waxed on about the power of the slip dress. We've shown you how to wear the '90s mainstay like a celebrity, how to wear it for day and night, and shopped out endless options for you, but we have yet to mention the slipdress's equally effortless kid sister: the camisole. With lingerie roots, the minimal separate was once reserved for the boudoir, but it is making its way to the streets, thanks to starlets like Joan Smalls, seen above. Whether paired with casual cutoffs like Smalls for day or slick tuxedo pants and big earrings for night, the camisole offers a certain sexy vibe to any look. So, we've shopped out 11 camisoles for you to pick up now, from lace-trimmed styles to sequin bedecked numbers—start shopping now.
Shop the Perfect White Jeans for Summer
Gallery
Now that summer is literally around the corner (Memorial Day is only 28 days away), it is time to break out the seasonal staples: off-the-shoulder blouses, breezy dresses, and white jeans—we say, when things heat up, lighten up! A perfectly fitted pair of white jeans instantly freshens up any ensemble; whether you stick with a pristine palette of all white or use the piece to anchor other colors and prints, like Reese Witherspoon above. But think beyond the skinny silhouette for flares, straight legs, and boyfriend styles. Ahead, the best 11 pairs of white jeans to shop now.
Side Cutouts Ruled the 2016 Met Gala Red Carpet
Article
These Spring Suits Will Up Your Work Wear Game
Gallery
For those of you who work in more conservative fields, like finance or law, we know getting dressed in the morning can be tough. For instance, wearing the #girlboss uniform of a suit in the spring and summer is quite different than sporting it in the fall and winter. In order to deal with varying temperatures and still show your fashion prowess, you need to select different fabrications, like crepe and linen, and choose lighter colors, such as white, blush, and mint. Of course, what you pair with said suit is important too—trade the Oxford shirt for a silk cami and try a mule or slide instead of pump.  And, if you have a formal office event (or perhaps, a spring wedding), a tuxedo is a sophisticated and chic statement. Ahead, nine spring suits, from printed seersucker to a gray-blue palette, that will have you ditching your dresses. 
11 One-Piece Swimsuits That Double as Bodysuits
Gallery
Maybe it's the balmy spring temps, or perhaps, it was the poolside ensembles seen at Coachella, but we're in the mood to shop for swimsuits. But we're not looking for any old string bikini, we're lusting after sporty one-pieces (think Pamela Anderson in Baywatch) that have beach-to-street appeal, meaning it can double as a bodysuit. The swimsuit-as-bodysuit trend has been going for some time, just look at Selena Gomez in a white Solid & Striped number (above) last June, but this season, we're willing to push its limits with bold color, plunging necklines, and playful patterns. Below, shop 11 swimsuits that you can wear with cut-offs, jeans, skirts, and more.
8 Style Lessons We Learned from These New Celebrity Moms
Gallery
Celebrities may have the spotlight on them 24/7, but at the end of the day, they are just like us. Case in point: A-list moms. These women are juggling work and families (oftentimes on little sleep), and while some seem to have their routines down pat (hello, Gwyneth Paltrow), others are new to the motherhood game, like Rose Byrne, who only gave birth in February. Still, Byrne has managed to step out in stunning style, just like her contemporaries Kim Kardashian West and Olivia Wilde, who recently announced she was pregnant with her second child. So, we decided to dissect the fashion of these new mamas, and provide style lessons every modern-day mom can use. Ahead, our findings.
See 8 Fashion Designers in Their Signature Uniforms
Gallery
We've waxed on about the power of uniform dressing: Steve Jobs was a fan, as is Hillary Clinton. There is something undeniable about knowing what works for you and wearing said outfit (or variation of said outfit) with aplomb. Nobody knows this better than fashion designers, whose job it is to make everyone look their best at all times. Naturally, women like Diane von Furstenberg, Carolina Herrera, and Victoria Beckham practice what they preach because they, too, sport some iteration of their own uniform. Von Furstenberg, for her part, prefers a printed tunic dress, which she calls a "petite valise," while Beckham loves herself some menswear-inspired suiting. Ahead, eight fashion designers in their signature uniforms. RELATED: Watch Us Demo 3 Ways to Style a White Shirt
How to Nail the Perfect Bathing Suit Photo
Article
9 Easy Spring Fashion Updates to Make Now
Gallery
We're in the mood for spring. The mild season gives way to longer days, blooming buds, and chirping birds, but it also allows us to totally overhaul our wardrobes. Now, if that sounds too daunting (we get it, you're busy!), we've narrowed down the nine pieces that will have you feeling spring-ready in a flash. Think: long flowing slip dresses, lace-up woven heels, and sculptural jewels, to name a few. Even if you scoop up just one of these pieces, it'll be enough to make you look and feel fresh. Ahead, nine easy spring fashion updates to make now. RELATED: 3 Perfect Oufits to Wear to Brunch 
