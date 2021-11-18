Pia Velasco

With winter weather comes super-dry hands, there's no questioning that. "Our hands get dryer in the winter because the harsh weather and cool environment can cause water to evaporate off the skin's surface and lead to dry, cracked skin," explains Dr. Angela Lamb
, a board-certified dermatologist and associate professor and director of Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology. Thankfully, a good winter hand cream
can keep your skin healthy and soft. "The main ingredients you want in a hand cream are humectants that draw water in from the surrounding environment like hyaluronic acids and emollients that keep water from evaporating off of the skin surface," says Dr. Lamb. Here, find the 11 best hand creams for the winter that run from powerful, lightweight formulas to ultra-rich ones.