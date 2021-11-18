Pia Velasco

Pia is the Sr. Digital Beauty Editor at InStyle, Real Simple, and Shape. She has held positions at HelloGiggles, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, Prevention, and People en Español, and has written for Elite Daily and Bustle. She received a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing from New York University and her Master of Science in journalism from Columbia University. Pia enjoys sharing dog memes, reading mystery books, and practicing yoga. Follow her on Instagram @piavela_
Buying Perfume For Others Can Be Tricky — Here's How to Do It
Article
For starters, factor in their age.
Advertisement
Bespoke Fragrances Are the Ultimate Luxury — Here's How They're Made
Article
They can cost upward of $50,000.
6 Fool-Proof Ways to Get Smooth Lipstick Every Time
Article
Feathering and flaking, be gone!
These 11 Nail Art Designs Are the #ScorpioEnergy We Need
Video
An astrologer confirms they like intense, gothic designs.
How to Remove Glitter Nail Polish When it Feels Like You're Stuck With it For Life
Video
Finally, a removal method that won't make you shout expletives.
13 Couples Tattoo Ideas For When You're Really Ready to Commit
Video
Unlike rings, ink is forever.
11 Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Creams For Battling Winter Weather
Gallery
With winter weather comes super-dry hands, there's no questioning that. "Our hands get dryer in the winter because the harsh weather and cool environment can cause water to evaporate off the skin's surface and lead to dry, cracked skin," explains Dr. Angela Lamb, a board-certified dermatologist and associate professor and director of Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology. Thankfully, a good winter hand cream can keep your skin healthy and soft. "The main ingredients you want in a hand cream are humectants that draw water in from the surrounding environment like hyaluronic acids and emollients that keep water from evaporating off of the skin surface," says Dr. Lamb. Here, find the 11 best hand creams for the winter that run from powerful, lightweight formulas to ultra-rich ones.
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com