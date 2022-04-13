Paola Vasquez
Remembering Cory Monteith on What Would Have Been His 34th Birthday
Article
Advertisement
Saint Laurent Provides a Closer Look into the Designer's Personal Life
Article
James Franco Turns 37!
Article
Hilary Swank Shares 3 Beauty Musts (and Reveals Why She Doesn't Actually Like Makeup Much)
Article
From Young Wizard to Women's Right Activist, See Emma Watson's Changing Looks Through the Years
Article
Model Gigi Hadid's Quick Trick for Keeping Her Skin Flawless
Article
Raise a Glass to Marc Jacobs—the Designer Turns 52 Today!
Article
Advertisement
Girls' Night with Gigi Hadid Is Not What You Think
Article
Boyhood’s Patricia Arquette Celebrates Her Birthday by Giving Love
Article
Raise a Glass to Marc Jacobs—the Designer Turns 52 Today!
Article
Girls' Night with Gigi Hadid Is Not What You Think
Article
Boyhood’s Patricia Arquette Celebrates Her Birthday by Giving Love
Article
Mother Monster Lady Gaga Turns 29! See Her Most Daring Beauty Moments
Article
From America's Sweetheart to Red Carpet Siren, See Birthday Girl Reese Witherspoon's Changing Looks Through the Years
Article
Advertisement
We All Wish We Could Live Like Birthday Girl Supermodel Karolina Kurkova
Gallery
Happy 31st birthday, Karolina Kurkova! Since landing her first runway show at age 15, the Czech supermodel and former Victoria's Secret Angel has graced the covers of coveted fashion magazines around the world. The Hollywood "Walk of Fame" recipient has been recognized as one People's 100 most beautiful people in the world, while still landing campaigns for Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent. In honor of Karolina Kurkova's birthday, take in these 10 tips on how to live like a supermodel! PHOTOS: 10 Easy Tips on How To Live Like a Supermodel
In Honor of Jennifer Aniston Birthday, Here She Is Ditching LBDs for Bold Colors
Article
It's a Celebration! Chloë Grace Moretz Rings in Her 18th Year
Article
Happy Birthday, Emma Roberts! The Young Star Turns 24
Article
Celebrate Amber Valletta's Birthday by Touring Her Santa Monica Abode!
Article
Remembering Farrah Fawcett on Her Birthday
Article
Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike Celebrates Her Birthday!
Article
Advertisement
Happy Birthday to Perennial Fashion Darling Kate Moss!
Article
Happy Birthday, Joe Manganiello! The Hunky Actor Turns 38
Article
Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery Turns 33! See the English Rose's Best Looks
Article
Happy Birthday, Jennifer Connelly! See Her Best Beauty Moments
Article
Birthday Girl! Hailee Steinfeld Rings in Her 18th Year
Article
Amanda Seyfried Celebrates Her 29th Birthday! See Her Beauty Transformation
Article
Modern Family's Sarah Hyland Turns 24! See Her Most Stylish Looks Yet
Article
Load More
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com