Olivia Bahou

Social media is the 21st century's newspaper. From dropping new clothing lines to debuting a music video, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat are often celebrities' medium of choice to unveil the latest news to their eager followings. But with great power comes great responsibility: By becoming a social media star, fans expect you to be an avid poster, a role model, and an open book. While the Kardashians may enjoy sharing their every move, not every celebrity is so inclined. "I can't think of anything I'd rather do less than have to continuously share details of my everyday life," Scarlett Johansson famously told Interview back in 2011. Here are her fellow naysayers, who all prefer to keep things close to the chest and away from the internet.
Secret Santa is a fun and less expensive way to exchange gifts with family or friends, but when you do it year after year, it can sometimes feel a little tired. There are only so many times you can gift your friend with fuzzy socks and foot cream before you start to feel bah humbug about the whole thing. But Secret Santa and White Elephant exchanges don’t have to be boring. Spice up your gift exchange by asking participants to stick to a theme. Is your friend group into cooking and baking? Pick gifts that belong in the kitchen. In need of some stress relief? Set a spa theme and practically feel the relaxation kick in as you shop. Keep reading for seven Secret Santa themes that will make gifting even more fun—plus some ideas for what to buy, no matter your price range.
Don’t be fooled by the private planes and fancy jewels—being a royal isn’t as easy as you think. You have to constantly meet new people, shake lots of hands, and receive countless gifts, all of which can be emotionally exhausting for a 5-year-old. You see, being the third in line to the throne isn’t a job that Prince George takes lightly. When he gets in a good 10 hours of sleep and doesn’t miss the new episode of Fireman Sam, he loves fulfilling his royal duties. But when Trooping the Colour interferes with naptime, the toddler isn’t immune to throwing himself a pity party—and embarrassing his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in the process. His tantrum tendencies have even kept him home from royal engagements, including mom and dad's trip to India and Bhutan in 2016. "George is too naughty," Kate responded when asked why the tiny prince didn't join them. "He would be running all over the place. The next time we come we will definitely bring them." Luckily, his adorable chubby cheeks make it hard to stay mad at the little royal for long. But with another younger sibling in the family, we have a feeling these fits won't stop any time soon. Keep scrolling for fourteen times the prince threw a tantrum in a very public place—because it’s his party and he can cry if he wants to.
