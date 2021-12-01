Olivia-Anne Cleary

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
InStyle
InStyle
InStyle
InStyle
News
Fashion
All Fashion
Clothing
Accessories
Street Style
Look of the Day
Fashion Week
Future Of Fashion
Celebrity
All Celebrity
Awards and Events
Celebrity Transformations
TV Shows
Movies
Music
Beauty
All Beauty
Makeup
Best Beauty Buys
Health & Fitness
Skincare
Hair
All Hair
Celeb Hairstyles
Color Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Medium Hairstyles
Short Hairstyles
All Natural
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Astrology
Travel
Weddings
Books
Food and Drink
Home and Decorating
Well, Well, Well
Politics & Social Issues
All Politics & Social Issues
President Joe Biden
Dr. Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Women in Politics
Women's Movements
Moms
Equal Pay
Badass Women
Career
Charity
Pop Culture
All Pop Culture
TV Shows
Movies
Books
Music
Social Media
Ladies First Podcast With Laura Brown
How To
Shopping
All Shopping
Celebrity Looks
Clothing
Accessories
Beauty
Home and Decor
Holiday Gift Guides
Video
In The Mag
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore InStyle
InStyle
InStyle
InStyle
InStyle
Search
Explore
Explore
Why This Harvard Researcher Thinks We "Don't Have To" Age
Why This Harvard Researcher Thinks We "Don't Have To" Age
Dr. David Sinclair, a genetics professor, author, and leading expert in longevity says the tools to reverse aging are within our grasp.
Read More
10 Celebrity Hair Transformations We Can't Stop Thinking About
10 Celebrity Hair Transformations We Can't Stop Thinking About
All of the looks that are making headlines.
Read More
Megan Fox Is No Longer Hiding
Megan Fox Is No Longer Hiding
A new, young audience is eager to get to know the actress, and after a decade of being righteously misunderstood, she is finally ready to let them.
Read More
News
Fashion
Fashion
See All Fashion
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
It's all about your skin's undertones.
Clothing
Accessories
Street Style
Look of the Day
Fashion Week
Future Of Fashion
Celebrity
Celebrity
See All Celebrity
The 39 Most Naked Dresses of All Time
The 39 Most Naked Dresses of All Time
Naked dresses are perhaps the most impressive of all red carpet feats. While they may not always make the best-dressed list, they do require a certain breed of celebrity to pull off. Not only do you have to have the balls to risk a wardrobe malfunction, but you have to do it with enough confidence that you look fierce — not terrified — in the photographs. Take Naomi Campbell's appearance in Valentino's couture show during the spring/summer 2019 presentation. The legendary model gracefully strutted down the runway in a see-through gown with a ruffle skirt. (Click through the gallery for the NSFW photo). Get the inside scoop on all your favorite celebrities with our FREE daily newsletter, InStyle Celebrity. Breaking news, relationship updates, hairstyle inspo, fashion trends, and more direct to your inbox! Let's not forget Rihanna’s infamous CFDA dress either. The girl rocked a completely sheer dress without a bra — and later remarked that her only regret was not wearing a bedazzled thong to match. That, my friends, is dedication. Then, there was the year 2015, when the Met Gala saw not one nor two but three naked dresses on the red carpet, all worn by Hollywood’s hottest A-listers. Jennifer Lopez, above, bared her famous curves in a custom Atelier Versace illusion gown. Beyoncé was nearly naked in Givenchy. And Kim Kardashian West almost looked modest in comparison in her sheer Roberto Cavalli dress, because no one’s getting naked without KKW joining in. Click through to see the best naked dresses of all time.
Awards and Events
Celebrity Transformations
TV Shows
Movies
Music
Beauty
Beauty
See All Beauty
How to Treat Stubborn Cystic Acne, According to Dermatologists
How to Treat Stubborn Cystic Acne, According to Dermatologists
If you're struggling with breakouts on your chin and jaw area, read this.
Makeup
Best Beauty Buys
Health & Fitness
Skincare
Hair
Hair
See All Hair
The 9 Best Summer Haircuts For Women
The 9 Best Summer Haircuts For Women
Celeb Hairstyles
Color Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Medium Hairstyles
Short Hairstyles
All Natural
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
A 5-Month-Long Retrograde Is Heading Our Way — But It Might Be a Good Thing
A 5-Month-Long Retrograde Is Heading Our Way — But It Might Be a Good Thing
Thanks to Chiron's backspin, you'll have zero tolerance for BS.
Astrology
Travel
Weddings
Books
Food and Drink
Home and Decorating
Well, Well, Well
Politics & Social Issues
Politics & Social Issues
See All Politics & Social Issues
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Being the First - and the Future
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Being the First - and the Future
America’s first Indigenous Cabinet member, Haaland steps into her historic role with pragmatism, empathy, and the spiritual guidance of her ancestors.
President Joe Biden
Dr. Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Women in Politics
Women's Movements
Moms
Equal Pay
Badass Women
Career
Charity
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
See All Pop Culture
Introducing InStyle's First Podcast: Ladies First with Laura Brown
Introducing
InStyle
's First Podcast:
Ladies First with Laura Brown
Join editor in chief Laura Brown as she talks to trailblazers like Emily Ratajkowski, Michelle Pfeiffer and Storm Reid about their historic "firsts" in the industry.
TV Shows
Movies
Books
Music
Social Media
Ladies First Podcast With Laura Brown
How To
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
The 13 Best Shapewear Pieces to Shop, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
The 13 Best Shapewear Pieces to Shop, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
Upgrade your lingerie drawer with these top-rated body shapers.
Celebrity Looks
Clothing
Accessories
Beauty
Home and Decor
Holiday Gift Guides
Video
In The Mag
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Olivia-Anne Cleary
Olivia-Anne Cleary
Olivia-Anne Cleary
Share
Olivia-Anne Cleary
Olivia-Anne Cleary is a writer and editor from London, England.
OliviaACleary
Aaliyah dance danny castellano secret santa
I'm Still Not Over
The Mindy Project
Scene Where Danny Dances to Aaliyah
Article
All I want for Christmas is Chris Messina swerving his hips.
Advertisement
Breakups That Broke Us: SJP and Kim Cattrall
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's Public Feud Shattered the Illusion of
Sex and the City
Article
I couldn't help but wonder if any of it was real ...
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
InStyle
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.instyle.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.