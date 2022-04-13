Mia Solkin

Sequins and sparkles are traditionally reserved for evening excursions (think: New Year's Eve soirees, black-tie affairs, and a hoppin' club), but we've since established that not only can you shine bright during the summer, but any time during the day, really. The key in pulling it off is to ground the light-refracting embellishment with sensible, frills-free pairings, like a basic white tee or a checked oversize blazer. Or, both, as seen on this street style star from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. She took a tonal approach and downplayed the flashiness of her skirt with menswear-inspired finishes and neutral pairings. We took note, as you should too, and shopped out her look for an easy sequined ensemble you can wear during the day.
Ever since H&M's immensely popular spinoff label & Other Stories came stateside, it's become our go-to for that great Scandinavian design sensibility at a reasonable budget. We love the sleek, minimalist menswear designs, the flirty printed dresses, and the cool-girl designer collaborations (did you see the Rodarte x & Other Stories collection?). The accessories, too, are worth mentioning—they're cut from quality textiles, making them perfect for everyday wear. Everything the brand has to offer feels like an elevated take on the norm. And with that said, I curated a six-piece shopping list of everything I want to buy from & Other Stories, from sculptural high-waist shorts to a classic silk shirt. Check out (and shop) my favorite pieces, below.
Who doesn't know Banana Republic? The brand hardly needs an introduction. It's been a household name ever since we can remember. And while we love the mass retailer for its polished workwear separates (button-down shirts! tailored pants! blazers!), it also boasts an impressive inventory of trend-driven pieces, like sweet (and sexy) lace-trimmed camis, '70s-inspired button-front minis, flouncy printed tops, and sweeping chambray wide-leg pants. Basically, we want everything. Realistically though, that's not possible. To point you in the right direction, here are the 6 pieces that you should shop this week—unless we get to them first.
We practically live in jeans, but we find ourselves on this never-ending quest to refresh denim in new, unexpected ways. Enter this street-style image that we're planning to copy, asap. She gave her high-waist straight-leg jeans a sporty-glam twist (who even knew that was a thing?) with a bold striped top, a structured purse, and high-shine Gucci loafers. And while yes, a sweater is currently seasonally off, the idea is still one and the same. Up your denim game and style your pair with graphic lines, a fun cross-body (in an equally fun shade), and metallic kicks. Scroll through to get the look in five pieces.
In a decade, Boohoo has gone from being a hidden fashion gem born out of Manchester to becoming a major online shopping destination, thanks to its well-stocked and massive inventory of trendy items at an affordable pricepoint. And to prove just how much the brand has grown, Boohoo partnered with singer Charli XCX on a hit designer collaboration last fall (and again this year). But navigating its overwhelmingly huge offerings can present a problem, which is why we did the work for you and unearthed six winners. From fun tasseled clutches to printed shirtdresses, see what you should add to cart, stat.
Think layering is only limited to winter? Think again. Try sporting a simple tee underneath some of your favorite summer staples to create a whole new look. Such as: a gingham mini dress is transformed with the addition of a t-shirt—the everyday basic lends a cool girl vibe and wards off chilly evening temps. Reimagine your frock as a tunic and wear it with a pair of cropped kick flare pants. The on-trend bottoms add interest and offers an alternative to a warm weather uniform of dresses. Finally, throw on a few ladylike accessories, like a red ankle strap pump and bow-accented woven bag, to offset the otherwise effortless look. You may already own many of these pieces, but if not, shop the must-haves below.
At the recent Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week: Australia in Sydney, this chic street style star caught our eye. Though the button down shirt and skirt combo is nothing new (it usually serves as an easy office appropriate ensemble), this particular pairing shows us how the look can feel fresh all over again. Update your classic staples by playing with proportions. Opt for a voluminous oxford with a more utilitarian midi skirt instead of a pencil style. Keep the casual vibe going by pairing back the look to sneakers instead of a heel—your feet will thank you. An everyday black belt serves as a necessary waist cincher to show off your shape, while a patterned bandana adds visual interest to this overall neutral look. Many of these items are mandatory wardrobe staples, so they're probably already in your closet, but if not, shop the pieces below.
Every week, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to buy now—and we mean now! On deck this week is one of the best all-American retailers: American Eagle. For nearly 40 years, the brand has offered cool and casual staples without making you break the bank. "American Eagle is your go-to for easy summer finds," explains Solkin. "From denim to swim, they have it all." Ahead, shop Solkin's six favorite pieces.
In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the ideal pieces to shop. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites: Joe Fresh.