Mia Solkin
How to Pull Off Evening Sequins in the Day
Gallery
Sequins and sparkles are traditionally reserved for evening excursions (think: New Year's Eve soirees, black-tie affairs, and a hoppin' club), but we've since established that not only can you shine bright during the summer, but any time during the day, really. The key in pulling it off is to ground the light-refracting embellishment with sensible, frills-free pairings, like a basic white tee or a checked oversize blazer. Or, both, as seen on this street style star from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. She took a tonal approach and downplayed the flashiness of her skirt with menswear-inspired finishes and neutral pairings. We took note, as you should too, and shopped out her look for an easy sequined ensemble you can wear during the day.
6 Things to Buy from & Other Stories This Week
Gallery
Ever since H&M's immensely popular spinoff label & Other Stories came stateside, it's become our go-to for that great Scandinavian design sensibility at a reasonable budget. We love the sleek, minimalist menswear designs, the flirty printed dresses, and the cool-girl designer collaborations (did you see the Rodarte x & Other Stories collection?). The accessories, too, are worth mentioning—they're cut from quality textiles, making them perfect for everyday wear. Everything the brand has to offer feels like an elevated take on the norm. And with that said, I curated a six-piece shopping list of everything I want to buy from & Other Stories, from sculptural high-waist shorts to a classic silk shirt. Check out (and shop) my favorite pieces, below. 
The 6 Pieces You Should Buy from Banana Republic This Week
Gallery
Who doesn't know Banana Republic? The brand hardly needs an introduction. It's been a household name ever since we can remember. And while we love the mass retailer for its polished workwear separates (button-down shirts! tailored pants! blazers!), it also boasts an impressive inventory of trend-driven pieces, like sweet (and sexy) lace-trimmed camis, '70s-inspired button-front minis, flouncy printed tops, and sweeping chambray wide-leg pants. Basically, we want everything. Realistically though, that's not possible. To point you in the right direction, here are the 6 pieces that you should shop this week—unless we get to them first. 
How to Elevate Casual Denim Like a Street Style Star
Gallery
We practically live in jeans, but we find ourselves on this never-ending quest to refresh denim in new, unexpected ways. Enter this street-style image that we're planning to copy, asap. She gave her high-waist straight-leg jeans a sporty-glam twist (who even knew that was a thing?) with a bold striped top, a structured purse, and high-shine Gucci loafers. And while yes, a sweater is currently seasonally off, the idea is still one and the same. Up your denim game and style your pair with graphic lines, a fun cross-body (in an equally fun shade), and metallic kicks. Scroll through to get the look in five pieces.
6 Things to Buy from Boohoo this Week
Gallery
In a decade, Boohoo has gone from being a hidden fashion gem born out of Manchester to becoming a major online shopping destination, thanks to its well-stocked and massive inventory of trendy items at an affordable pricepoint. And to prove just how much the brand has grown, Boohoo partnered with singer Charli XCX on a hit designer collaboration last fall (and again this year). But navigating its overwhelmingly huge offerings can present a problem, which is why we did the work for you and unearthed six winners. From fun tasseled clutches to printed shirtdresses, see what you should add to cart, stat.
How to Layer Summer's Best Pieces
Gallery
Think layering is only limited to winter? Think again. Try sporting a simple tee underneath some of your favorite summer staples to create a whole new look. Such as: a gingham mini dress is transformed with the addition of a t-shirt—the everyday basic lends a cool girl vibe and wards off chilly evening temps. Reimagine your frock as a tunic and wear it with a pair of cropped kick flare pants. The on-trend bottoms add interest and offers an alternative to a warm weather uniform of dresses. Finally, throw on a few ladylike accessories, like a red ankle strap pump and bow-accented woven bag, to offset the otherwise effortless look. You may already own many of these pieces, but if not, shop the must-haves below.
6 Covetable Pieces You Have to Buy from American Eagle This Week
Gallery
Every week, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to buy now—and we mean now! On deck this week is one of the best all-American retailers: American Eagle. For nearly 40 years, the brand has offered cool and casual staples without making you break the bank. "American Eagle is your go-to for easy summer finds," explains Solkin. "From denim to swim, they have it all." Ahead, shop Solkin's six favorite pieces.
Shop 7 Trendy Finds from Joe Fresh for Under $250—Total
Article
In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the ideal pieces to shop. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites: Joe Fresh.
8 Ways to Colorblock Your Wardrobe This Spring
Gallery
We've said it before and we will say it again: It's time to add color to your wardrobe. And what a better time than spring? Luckily, this season it's even easier than before as designers reimagined standby separates with cool colorblock motifs. Consider Mary Katrantzou's striped rainbow bright dress that doesn't make you choose between your favorite bold hues or Tory Burch's sporty maillot that was made for sun-kissed skin. As you can see, these pieces are instant outfit-makers, so start shopping the 8 best colorblocked pieces now.
Shop the Most Eye-Catching Finds from River Island for Under $250—Total
Article
In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to shop for. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to score Solkin's finds from one of our top sites: River Island.
7 Ways to Embrace Tie-Dye This Spring
Gallery
Though we just put another Coachella weekend down in the books, tie-dye, a music festival fashion mainstay, isn't just for hippie dippy pieces. This spring, the trend was seen all over the runways in new ways. Case in point: the breezy plunging dress with high slit at Altuzarra (seen above). The inherently cool pattern is also an easy way to inject color into your look, and lends a free-spirited sensibility to any ensemble. Ahead, 7 tie-dye pieces you can wear beyond a concert this spring.  RELATED: My Coachella: Olivia Culpo's 24-Hour Festival Jaunt Includes 4 Outfit Changes
Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Aritzia for Under $250, Total
Article
In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to shop for. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites: Aritzia.
7 Brilliant New Takes on the Classic Button-Down Shirt
Gallery
It's true that crisp button-up shirts are timeless (see: the most memorable white shirt moments through the years for proof). Not only do they work with everything, from a red carpet gown to jeans, but they have the power to instantly elevate any outfit. But even the most classic of pieces needs an update every now and again. And since the shirt was reimagined every which way on the spring 2016 runways, we scoured the market and shopped new takes on the classic. From cut-out shoulders to twisted detailing, shop the shirt, reinvented. RELATED: The 5 Wardrobe Essentials Every New York Girl Has in Her Closet
Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Mango for Under $250, Total
Article
In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to shop for. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites: Mango.
Shop the Best Spring Fashion Finds Under $100
Gallery
Trying every trend each season doesn't come cheap. Well, until now. We scoured the market and rounded up the best fashion pieces that are not only completely wearable, but incredibly affordable—everything rings in under $100. From the slip dress to mule slides, complete your spring wardrobe with our warm-weather checklist, below. RELATED: 9 Trench Coats to Buy Now
Shop a Store: The Best Finds from The Outnet for Under $250, Total
Article
In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to shop for. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites: The Outnet.
Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Boohoo for Under $250, Total
Article
In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to shop for. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites: Boohoo.
Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Zara for Under $250, Total
Article
In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to shop for. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites Zara.
Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Pixie Market for Under $250, Total
Article
In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to shop for. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from Pixie Market—the site is full of gems. But be ready to shop, because things go fast!
Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Chance for Under $250, Total
Article
In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to shop for. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from Chance—the brand delivers perfectly cut basics that are worth the investment.
