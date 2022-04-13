Melissa Rubini

This week, with temperatures in New York finally climbing to a comfortable and slightly more Spring like weather I find myself obsessing over florals. Those are the pieces that all of a sudden bring your wardrobe to now and put a smile on your face. Where will you wear it? How? No rules apply. Work, evening, weekend, date or a farmer's market visit… add florals! If there is a flower I am loving it. There are too many negative things happening out there, let's help lifting the spirits a bit. Let it bloom!