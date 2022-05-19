Melissa Epifano
Chunky Loafers Are Back—Here Are the Pairs You Need to Shop
It’s the ‘90s all over again.
These White Sneakers Are More Than Chic — They're Keeping Plastic Out of the Ocean
Celebrities love them, too.
These Pants Look Like Office Wear but Feel Like Yoga Pants, According to Reviewers
No one ever has to know.
I'm Not a Thong Person, so I Found Something Better
My favorite bra brand just solved my underwear woes.
This New Clean Mascara Stayed Put Through 12-Hour Days, Sweaty Evenings, and Even a Nap
To say I'm impressed is an understatement.
Snow, Rain, Bad Dates, and Thousands of Steps Weren't Enough to Wreck These Perfect Fall Boots
They got me through a lot, okay?
Everything Breaks Out My Skin Except for This Soothing Body Oil
It is so worth the splurge.
This Drugstore-Brand Foundation Is So Good, It Replaced the Prestige Version I'd Been Using for Years
I couldn't believe it either.
Even Pajama Haters Like Myself Will Adore This Ultra-Soft Bamboo Set
Non-believers, meet your dream set of PJs.
I've Tried So Many Purple Shampoos, but I Always Come Back to This Drugstore Staple
I've been platinum for 10 years, and this one has never done me dirty.
I Thought I Was Done With Wired Bras Until I Tried This One With 1,300+ Five-Star Reviews
I replaced all my bras with six of these.
Kesha Loves Butt Masks, and We're Betting She Used These Ones Before Her Recent Red Carpet Appearance
A see-through dress and thong calls for a good butt mask beforehand.
Shoppers Have Found So Many Uses for This $9 Ice Roller Beyond Getting Glowing Skin
Hot flashes, headaches, jaw pain? Roll it all away.
This Super Flattering Summer Dress Gives You Yacht Vibes at Target Prices
It's "the 'fit That Didn't Quit," according to reviewers who've been wearing it nonstop.
You Can Swim, Sweat, and Sleep in These Dainty Hoop Earrings and They'll Stay Perfectly Shiny
Reviewers say they wear them 24/7 without any issues.
Sunscreen Haters Will Love These Silky Drops That Make SPF So Easy
It feels like a serum and protects without any of the telltale white-cast stickiness.
Sheer Tank Tops and Strappy Dresses Are No Match for These Sleek, Discreet Nipple Covers
Bra, who?
Shoppers Say This Plumping Serum Makes Highlighter Obsolete
Get "glow and lift" from one little drop.
Reviewers Say Clinique's Cooling Rollerball Is the Holy Grail of Eye De-Puffing
Pet allergies? Crying? Too much salt? So hot out your under-eyes are sweaty? This serum is the solution.
I Quit Getting Lash Extensions After Rediscovering This Drugstore Brand Mascara
It's a makeup bag must.
The Key to Kelly Ripa's Perfect Tan Also Comes in an Anti-Aging Version
The hyaluronic acid makes this facial self-tanner better than the rest.
St. Tropez's Celeb-Favorite Tanning Mousse Is Backed by 6,300+ Amazon Ratings, and It's on Sale for Prime Day
Shoppers have proven this one stays on your skin, not your sheets.
Walmart Just Marked Down a Ton of Beauty Products — Here's What to Shop
Peter Thomas Roth, Marc Jacobs, and ghd are just a few of the brands included.
This "Superior" Drugstore Brand Brow Pomade Won't Budge, No Matter How Much You Sweat
Select shades are as much as 50 percent off ahead of Prime Day.
The Olaplex Product That Saved Kim Kardashian's Platinum Blonde Hair Is on Sale
Reviewers call it a “miracle in a tiny bottle.”
