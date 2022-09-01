Melissa Chavez is an e-commerce writer and senior manager of commerce platforms, covering travel, beauty, and lifestyle. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2017 as a senior manager of social strategy before joining the commerce team as a senior content strategist, where she provided trend insights and shopping recommendations for brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, Real Simple, and more. Melissa graduated from American University in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in marketing.