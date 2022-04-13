Share Meg Leach Women’s Boxers and More Gender-Affirming Underwear Styles to Know About The Life-Changing Power of the Right Kind of Underwear Article Feeling affirmed in your gender can, literally, start inside your pants. And brands like Woxers and TomboyX are making sure we all get the basics we deserve. Advertisement

Close this dialog window Share & More Email Send Text Message

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.