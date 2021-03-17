Maya Allen

Ana de Armas Explains Her Less-Is-More Approach to Beauty and Why She Once Soaked Her Hair in Beer
Article
The Cuban-born actress and La Mer partner opens up about *all* of her skincare secrets.
Advertisement
Parties, Prague, and a Hollywood film paved the way for the beauty ambassadors and Mank co-stars to bond.
A less-is-more approach and a buzzy tool are all the actress needs to put her best face forward.
When a megastar like Jennifer Lopez decides to launch a signature beauty line, you better believe she’s going to own it.
“I’m a walking cliché; there’s no way I’d rather look at my age”
The musician and creative mastermind opens up about his new skincare line, redefining masculinity, and the one song you should play while getting ready.