Marion Fasel
#RocksMyWorld: All the Details on Sarah Jessica Parker’s New Signature Necklace
Article
In this #RocksMyWorld feature, InStyle’s jewelry and watch editor Marion Fasel shares the inside scoop on the treasures that are on her radar. Follow Fasel on Instagram (@marionfasel) to see more gems that rock her world.
Advertisement
#RocksMyWorld: 3 Adorable Bunny Rings That Are Real Treasures
Article
#RocksMyWorld: Get Glam in Turquoise—Yes, Turquoise!
Article
#RocksMyWorld: Exclusive Photos of the Most Colorful Jewels Ever Worn at the Oscars
Article
#RocksMyWorld: The Coolest Ear Cuffs On the Catwalk
Article
#RocksMyWorld: 5 Bejeweled Hearts That Might Make Yours Skip a Beat
Article
#RocksMyWorld: Have a Close-up Look at Some of the Most Amazing Jewels From the 2014 Grammys
Article
Advertisement
#RocksMyWorld: The Most Daring Diamond Jewels at the SAG Awards
Article
#RocksMyWorld: The Best Jewelry at 2015 Golden Globes
Article
#RocksMyWorld: Have a Close-up Look at Some of the Most Amazing Jewels From the 2014 Grammys
Article
#RocksMyWorld: The Most Daring Diamond Jewels at the SAG Awards
Article
#RocksMyWorld: The Best Jewelry at 2015 Golden Globes
Article
#RocksMyWorld: We Make Jewelry Predictions for the 2015 Golden Globes
Article
#RocksMyWorld: 10 Golden Rings for Gifting or Receiving
Article
Advertisement
#RocksMyWorld: Soraya Silchenstedt Releases a Striking New Collection
Article
#RocksMyWorld: The Cartier Jewel of a Screen Legend Goes on the Auction Block at Sotheby's
Article
#RocksMyWorld: Piaget Takes Its Fine Jewelry and Watch Collection to the Extreme
Article
#RocksMyWorld: Beyoncé's Bold Baubles at the VMAs
Article
#RocksMyWorld: See the Prettiest Jewelry from Celebrity Instagrams
Article
#RocksMyWorld: What's Jewelry Rule No. 1 for Celebrity Brides This Summer?
Article
#RocksMyWorld: See How Maison Martin Margiela Puts a Spin on Jewelry Classics
Article
Advertisement
#RocksMyWorld: Why Everyone Is Talking About Tanzanite
Article
#RocksMyWorld: The British Are Coming!
Gallery
In this weekly feature, InStyle’s jewelry and watch editor Marion Fasel shares the inside scoop on the treasures that are on her radar. Look for it every Thursday on What’s Right Now, and follow Fasel on Instagram (@marionfasel) to see more gems that rock her world. Thanks to one of the most famous jewelry designers in England, a lot more London talent is coming to America. The migration began when Stephen Webster—who has bejeweled countless celebrities including Amber Heard, Diane Kruger and InStyle July cover girl Kate Hudson—asked the chief executive of the British Fashion Council, Caroline Rush, why there wasn’t a showcase for up-and-coming jewelry designers during London Fashion Week. Rush loved the idea and challenged Webster to make it happen. The resulting success story is Rock Vault: a small group of around 10 designers with businesses operating from London chosen annually by a committee of editors and retailers spearheaded by Webster. They are presented during London Fashion Week at Somerset House and the esteemed week-long Couture Show of jewelry at the Wynn in Las Vegas. “These designers show off the amazing art school training we have here through their work,” Webster told InStyle in a telephone interview from London. "The array of techniques and fresh looks the 2014 Rock Vault winners employ is dazzling." An age-old enamel style can be found in Alice Cicolini stunning statement jewels. Sexy new jewelry silhouettes made with slinky gold snake chain and specially cut stones are Fernando Jorge’s specialty. Chunky nuggets worked into necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and double-finger rings make Imogen Belfield’s jewelry as bold as can be. Jacqueline Cullen transforms black jet, a material popular during the Victorian era in England, into edgy jewels dripping in gold. Jo Hayes Ward builds her fine jewelry gold brick by brick creating highly artistic work. Melanie Georgacopoulos has made pearls her medium and given the prim and proper marine gem a seriously cool makeover. Ornella Iannuzzi finds inspiration for her audacious designs in the drama of nature. Tomasz Donocik infuses his colorful jewelry with the elements from ancient myths such as his Phoenix Rising from the Ashes ring. Sculptors Yunus & Eliza reimagine their minimalist and maximalist aesthetic into art to wear. Get a closer look at these rising jewelry stars in our gallery.
#RocksMyWorld: Mad Men’s Jessica Paré Dishes on Her New Favorite Arm Candy
Article
#RocksMyWorld: Fine Jewelry That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
Article
#RocksMyWorld: Brace Yourselves—Body Chains Are Back!
Article
#RocksMyWorld: Take an Up-Close Look at Chopard's Treasures from the Cannes Red Carpet
Gallery
In this weekly feature, InStyle’s jewelry and watch editor Marion Fasel shares the inside scoop on the treasures that are on her radar. Look for it every Thursday on What’s Right Now, and follow Fasel on Instagram (@marionfasel) to see more gems that rock her world. If the Academy Awards are the Super Bowl for fine jewelry, Cannes is the World Cup of beautiful baubles. Throughout the 12-day film festival there are countless photocalls, parties, and black-tie premieres where the most glamorous actresses and supermodels from all over the globe flaunt sensational jewels. Carat for carat the display at Cannes is bigger and brighter than the amazing Oscar gem show. Perhaps the location in the elegant South of France inspires the extra enchantment. Or perhaps the fact that a jeweler, Chopard, is an official sponsor, encourages people to make bold jewelry choices. While impressive treasures from the A-list of big names in jewelry have made appearances none have shown up as often as Chopard. The artistic director and co-president of the Swiss company, Caroline Scheufele, created 67 jaw-dropping designs especially for 67th anniversary of the festival. At the Hunger Games: Mockingjay premiere, Julianne Moore stood out in earrings from the collection featuring 44-carats of emeralds surrounded by pink sapphires and rubies. Yet, there is much more in the Chopard Cannes vault than just the 67 pieces made for the occasion. The jeweler stocks an array of styles for actresses to chose from. Cate Blanchett looked spectacular at a party in a pair of large Shrimp earrings with black and white diamonds and blue, lavender and brown sapphires from the jewelers’s Animal World collection. Director Sofia Coppola, who is a member of this year’s jury judging the films in competition, has been seen in a variety of Chopard’s diamond bracelets. Click through the gallery to see the splendor, including some close-ups of the jewels.
Derek Lam and Jamie Wolf Debut a Stylish Diamond Jewelry Collection That Has Already Been Spotted on the Red Carpet!
Article
Load More
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com