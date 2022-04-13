Marina Budarina-Sánchez

This Father's Day, avoid falling for the classic, "I don't need anything, you're my #1 gift." Although dad speaks the truth, the perfect present does exist, and we're here to help you find it. We plus some of our favorite celebs. We connected with some A-Listers and rounded up this season's best selling and top rated gifts for every father figure out there. Great dads deserve great gifts, so surprise him with something special. VIDEO: Last Year Target and Nate Berkus Hosted an Epic Father's Day Brunch