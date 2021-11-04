Marilyn La Jeunesse

Marilyn La Jeunesse is a writer, audience development strategist, and author with words in People, InStyle, Bustle, Nylon, Teen Vogue, Allure, Glamour, and more. A Mexican-American journalist dedicated to uplifting Latinx voices, she has over 10 years experience covering entertainment, beauty, fashion, wellness, and more.
