Marianne Mychaskiw

It's 9:59 on December 24th—do you know where your holiday gifts are? If, like the rest of us, you neglected to shop early enough for your holiday gifts, never fear. Target, Wal-Mart, and your local drugstore are here to pick up your slack. While they're usually your go-to spots for picking up dishwashing liquid and other household essentials, their beauty aisles house many hidden gems. From highlighting palettes to gift sets, and even some high-end fragrances, these gifts will never give away the fact that you only had 2.2 seconds of shopping time. Because nothing says "I forgot to buy you something" like an abused bottle of Chateau Diana, veer toward another end of the store and check out the best of-the-moment beauty sets below. VIDEO: Christmas Ornaments Filled With Liquor Exist, and Our Trees Will Never Be The Same