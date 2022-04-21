Marianne Mychaskiw

Marianne Mychaskiw is a New York-based freelance writer, editor, and lover of Britney Spears who covers everything from beauty and style, to wellness and entertainment. A graduate of St. John's University, Mychaskiw was a previous staffer at InStyle, working her way up from intern to associate beauty editor — so you already know she will never leave the house without slathering on mineral sunscreen.
Can Kojic Acid Really Get Rid of Dark Spots? Here's What You Need To Know
Say goodbye to hyperpigmentation.
Looking to Tint Your Brows? Here's What You Need to Know
An expert answers your burning questions.
10 Celebrities That Make a Strong Case for Wearing Red Eyeshadow
We're calling it — red eyeshadow is officially the new neutral. Though it may seem like a risky shade, it can be surprisingly easy to pull off with the proper placement and blending skills. "The key is to find the right red, and keeping the balance," explains Nick Barose, celebrity makeup artist "Red shadow is usually something that intimidates people, but just do it in small doses." But let's not just talk about it, allow us to show you the versatility and dynamics of red eyeshadow from none other than your favorite celebrities.  Discover 10 celebrity-approved red eyeshadow looks that you can easily take from red carpet to real life. 
4 Ways To Pull Off White Eyeliner
It's easier than it looks.
What is Balayage and Why Is It the Ultimate Lazy Girl Hair Trend?
An elevated highlight look for less money and maintenance — sign me up.
Why Sugaring Could Replace Waxing as Your Go-To Hair Removal Method
We asked an expert if it's as sweet as it sounds.
16 Celebrities Share Their Anti-Aging Secrets
The fountain of youth may not be an actual, physical thing, but that hasn't stopped anyone from trying to chasing it — stars included. RELATED: Anti-Aging Beauty Wants Are Everywhere — But Are They Worth It? While some celebrities stay tight-lipped with the skincare routines and treatments that get them glowing, these 12 stars hold no reservations on letting us in on exactly what they do.  From #lifehacks to product recommendations, keep reading for the stars' best anti-aging advice. 
What Exactly Is Sulfate — and What Does It Do?
Your full explainer and guide to one of the buzziest words in the beauty world.
How Long a Brazilian Blowout Lasts — Plus, Everything Else You Need to Know About the Treatment
Including if it's safe for textured hair.
Here's How to Figure Out Where to Part Your Hair
Where do you part your hair? Chances are, it's in the middle, or off to the side—the early '00s zig-zag part isn't exacly applicable in the present day. Switching up your part is the easiest, quickest way to make your hairstyle look brand-new, not to mention, hide roots in dire need of a shampoo (Fun fact, your hair tends to get oiliest where you part it first). During a late-night YouTube binge, we came across hair colorist Silvia Reis's wildly popular Ellebangs account, and after studying her nose contouring technique, we got lost in her Are You Parting Your Hair the Right Way? video. To break things down a little further, we reached out to Reis, who helped us determine whether to go with a center part, or throw our layers to the side. "I think it's good to try different parts out—it's easy to put back if you don't like it, and you can have a lot of fun with your look without much risk," she tells us. "Just be sure to keep in mind how it flatters your face, and how it calls attention to your features. It's a simple thing that takes two seconds, but it can completely change your hairstyle." Here, Reis gives us the lowdown on what to consider when going for a center, side, or off-center part.
Here's Exactly How to Determine Your Face Shape
We know the benefits of having a haircut, bangs, eyebrows, and contouring technique down to flatter your face shape, but the question still remains—how can you determine which face shape you actually happen to be? Technically speaking, don't we all have oval faces? Not completely. Pay close attention to the sides of your face and jawline—the category that best fits your face depends on how pronounced or rounded your angles are. To clear up the confusion once and for all, we consulted the expertise of makeup artist Elle Leary and Dr. Heidi Waldorf of The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Scroll down to learn about the key differences between each shape, and find out which one your face falls into.
What to Do If You Don't Like Your Haircut or Color
You're not (totally) doomed.
How to Remove Your Gel Manicure Without Going to the Salon
Here's exactly how to do a DIY gel manicure removal at home — without destroying your nails in the process.
See More Than 30 Times Ariana Grande Changed Up Her Beauty Look
It's hard to imagine a time before Ariana Grande wore her ponytail positioned high, and theres no doubt that she's certainly come a long way since her Nickelodeon days. We're not just talking about her stellar career ... From young Broadway ingenue to the pop star she is today, we put together a timeline of how Grande's beauty look has evolved year by year. Scroll down to see how Grande's beauty look has changed—trust us, it's pretty mesmerizing. RELATED: Ariana Grande Drops a Video Promoting Her New Fragrance, Ari
5 Uses for Glycolic Acid: From Fighting Wrinkles to Preventing Ingrown Hairs
Discover the dos and don'ts.
Yes, You Can Cut Your Own Hair — Here's How
Read these stylists' tips before you pick up a pair of scissors.
Everything You Need to Know About Getting Facial Fillers
Find out what type of filler to get, how much the treatment costs, and more.
Everything You Need to Know About Microneedling, According to Derms
Plus, how to score the benefits with at-home dermarolling.
Here's Exactly How Much You Should Tip at the Hair Salon
Read this before your next appointment.
Editor-Tested: The 9 Best Dry Shampoos, Ranked
My name is Marianne Mychaskiw, and I'm addicted to dry shampoo. Ever since being introduced to the product many years ago, I've hoarded it to the point that I'm storing bottles in my kitchen cabinet—I mean, what would Carrie Bradshaw do, right?—and considering that my hair is thick to the point of being obnoxious, washing it every day is hardly an option. I'll shampoo every other day or every two days if I can help it, but if it's a really good formula, it'll keep my style intact for up to four without any oily residue or itchiness involved. I do this by spraying dry shampoo on just the oily spots, lifting the hair up in sections to get in between strands. Though just about every hair brand contains a dry shampoo in their lineup, I'm pretty strict when it comes to my rules of finding that ideal formula. It can't have a sticky, hairspray-esque texture as I still want to be able to run my hands through, I don't want it to feel like I have any dry shampoo whatsoever in even if my hair is completely disgusting by that point, and remnants of any white powder must be kept to a minimum, or at the very least, easy to brush out. It's a pretty tall order, but I've been around the block enough times to find a few options that fit the bill. RELATED: Does the Keto Diet Cause Hair Loss? After testing out more dry shampoos than I can count (and that my tiny studio apartment can hold), I've put together a list of the 9 best formulas currently on the market that span every price point. Scroll down to find out more about each one now, and to pick up a bottle—or—three for yourself. VIDEO: How to Get Old Hollywood Waves
The Most Popular Lip Color Trends by the Decade
Just like fashion trends and eyebrow shapes, lipstick has been through quite the transformation to result in the product we all know, love, and hoard. We took a trip back in time to outline the trendiest shades of each decade along with the modern-day counterpart you can shop for yourself, and the timeline spans from the 1920s up to present day. Scroll down to take a retrospective look at the top lip color trends of each decade. VIDEO: Beauty School How to Get the Perfect Nude Lips 
These 13 Celebrities Show How Eyebrows Can Change Your Entire Face
Not even celebrities are immune from the thick and thin phases of brow trends. We've come a long way since the super-skinny arches that were so public in the '90s and early aughts, and since many of us are still trying to regain the full shape we were born with, we've quickly come to learn that eyebrows are the most important feature on your face. To demonstrate how the proper placement and fill-in method can transform your entire appearance, we're taking a retrospective look at 13 celebrities who were able to bounce back from the thin, comma shapes of decades past. Scroll down to see each of their dramatic brow transformations. VIDEO: 4 Ways to do your Eyebrows
10 Nail Polishes That Make Your Nails Healthier
Some of the best things in life consist of combinations that work so well together, we couldn't imagine a world without them. Joining the ranks of bacon cheeseburgers, chocolate-peanut butter cups, and tinted moisturizers is our latest obsession— nail lacquers infused with treatments. Consider them to be nail treatments with a day job. While they certainly don't skimp on color, the formulas put a focus on the health of your nails, meaning they only continue to improve the more you use them. They're made with ingredients to nourish and strengthen your nails, making your manicure look better in the long-run. Here, we chose 10 of the greatest hits to shop now.  VIDEO: One Of These $3 Lip Balms Is Sold Every Second Across the World
7 Fragrances That Will Make You Mom's Favorite Child
Shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift can be some tricky territory. How do you beat the finger painting that's still on the front of the fridge, even though you gave her when you were three years old? 2018 is the year to one-up your childhood art project because we've rounded up the best fragrances that will keep on giving long after the Mother's Day festivities have ended. Scroll down to see seven fragrances mom is sure to love. 
The Very Best Last Minute Beauty Gifts They'll Never Believe Were Last Minute
It's 9:59 on December 24th—do you know where your holiday gifts are? If, like the rest of us, you neglected to shop early enough for your holiday gifts, never fear. Target, Wal-Mart, and your local drugstore are here to pick up your slack. While they're usually your go-to spots for picking up dishwashing liquid and other household essentials, their beauty aisles house many hidden gems. From highlighting palettes to gift sets, and even some high-end fragrances, these gifts will never give away the fact that you only had 2.2 seconds of shopping time. Because nothing says "I forgot to buy you something" like an abused bottle of Chateau Diana, veer toward another end of the store and check out the best of-the-moment beauty sets below. VIDEO: Christmas Ornaments Filled With Liquor Exist, and Our Trees Will Never Be The Same
