Marianne Mychaskiw

Say goodbye to hyperpigmentation.
An expert answers your burning questions.
We're calling it — red eyeshadow is officially the new neutral. Though it may seem like a risky shade, it can be surprisingly easy to pull off with the proper placement and blending skills. "The key is to find the right red, and keeping the balance," explains Nick Barose, celebrity makeup artist "Red shadow is usually something that intimidates people, but just do it in small doses." But let's not just talk about it, allow us to show you the versatility and dynamics of red eyeshadow from none other than your favorite celebrities. Discover 10 celebrity-approved red eyeshadow looks that you can easily take from red carpet to real life.
It's easier than it looks.
An elevated highlight look for less money and maintenance — sign me up.
We asked an expert if it's as sweet as it sounds.
The fountain of youth may not be an actual, physical thing, but that hasn't stopped anyone from trying to chasing it — stars included. RELATED: Anti-Aging Beauty Wants Are Everywhere — But Are They Worth It? While some celebrities stay tight-lipped with the skincare routines and treatments that get them glowing, these 12 stars hold no reservations on letting us in on exactly what they do. From #lifehacks to product recommendations, keep reading for the stars' best anti-aging advice.
Your full explainer and guide to one of the buzziest words in the beauty world.
How Long a Brazilian Blowout Lasts — Plus, Everything Else You Need to Know About the Treatment
Article
Including if it's safe for textured hair.