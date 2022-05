Mari Kasanuki

After what feels like a lifetime of waiting forSeason 7’s arrival, HBO has dropped the first photos from the upcoming episodes. A total of 15 new images from the new season were released on Thursday and they feature everyone from Iron Throne frontrunners Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen to fan-favorite characters like Tyrion Lannister and Arya Stark. Among the stills are a few foreboding glimpses at what Sansa Stark is up to with ol’ Littlefinger and how Jaime Lannister seems to be totally OK with standing by his sister-lover and current Iron Throne-sitter Cersei Lannister, who just so happened to blow up most of King's Landing. There also seems to be a lot going on with other couples—Samwell Tarly and Gilly are getting in a study sesh and there's something if not quite romance between Brienne of Tarth and Tormund Giantsbane. Plus, Varys is back! (As are fierce little bear Lyanna Mormont and trusty Davos and Missandei.) The show won't return until July 16 (several months later than past seasons) but between these images and the recently released video teasers , HBO is getting a solid start on promoting the new season. Take a look at the new photos below!