Mari Kasanuki

Advertisement
For almost every St. Patrick's Day since the royal wedding in April 2011, Kate Middleton has worn an impeccably styled outfit to hand out shamrocks to the Irish Guards in Aldershot, England. The Duchess of Cambridge performed the royal tradition in 2012 while dressed in an emerald Emilia Wickstead coat, pictured above (at right). Her nod to the Irish holiday came in the form of a cheery sprig of shamrocks pinned to her coat. For 2014's parade, Middleton donned a Hobbs London coat accessorized with a Cartier shamrock brooch (above, center). And in 2015, Kate wore a brown Catherine Walker coat, a Lock & Company hat, and suede Emmy London pumps (above, left). While she left the duty of attending the annual celebration to husband Prince William in 2016, last year she again stepped out in full green glory at the parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London: [tiImage img-pos="1" alt="Kate Middleton" image_style="684xflex" align="center"] And in 2018 as well: the expectant royal joined Prince William to honor the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day: [tiImage img -pos="2" alt="Kate Middleton" image_style="684xflex" align="center"] We're taking a look back at Duchess Kate's best green ensembles from past St. Paddy's Days and beyond. See the festive looks below. VIDEO: Kate Middleton’s Most Festive Green Looks to Delight You on St. Patrick’s Day
After what feels like a lifetime of waiting for Game of Thrones Season 7’s arrival, HBO has dropped the first photos from the upcoming episodes. A total of 15 new images from the new season were released on Thursday and they feature everyone from Iron Throne frontrunners Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen to fan-favorite characters like Tyrion Lannister and Arya Stark. Among the stills are a few foreboding glimpses at what Sansa Stark is up to with ol’ Littlefinger and how Jaime Lannister seems to be totally OK with standing by his sister-lover and current Iron Throne-sitter Cersei Lannister, who just so happened to blow up most of King's Landing. There also seems to be a lot going on with other couples—Samwell Tarly and Gilly are getting in a study sesh and there's something if not quite romance between Brienne of Tarth and Tormund Giantsbane. Plus, Varys is back! (As are fierce little bear Lyanna Mormont and trusty Davos and Missandei.) The show won't return until July 16 (several months later than past seasons) but between these images and the recently releasedvideo teasers, HBO is getting a solid start on promoting the new season. Take a look at the new photos below!
This article originally appeared on HelloGiggles. For more stories like this, visit hellogiggles.com.
Advertisement