Maressa Brown

Maressa Brown is a writer and astrologer with more than 15 years of experience. In addition to covering lifestyle and astrology content for InStyle, she is a regular contributor to Parents, Shape, Astrology.com, and more. She graduated from Emerson College and is based in Los Angeles. Follow her Instagram and Twitter at @MaressaSylvie.
How COVID Made Us Fall In Love Even Faster
Article
Turns out, the pandemic was fertile ground for speeding up and strengthening relationships.
Advertisement
12 Celebrities Who Are Pragmatic, Heartfelt Virgos
Article
Born under the detail-oriented, grounded earth sign, these celebs are generally obsessed with being on their A game.
How to Master the Art of Sexting, According to Experts
Article
Whether you’re just starting to share your fantasies virtually or are experienced at letting your iMessage freak flag fly, here's your ultimate guide.
12 Celebrities Who Perfectly Exemplify What It Means to Be a Cancer
Article
Anyone born under this sweet, sensitive, giving water sign was born to nurture.
How to Survive Saturn Return, AKA Your Astrological Quarter-Life Crisis
Article
The personal astrological event has a bad rep — think Sunday scaries, but apply it to turning 30 — but it’s meant to catapult you toward your future.
12 Celebrities Who Epitomize Curious, Creative Gemini Vibes
Article
Anyone born under the multitasking, mentally-oriented air sign was destined to express themselves.
What to Expect from the First Mercury Retrograde of 2021, Based on Your Zodiac Sign 
Video
Buckle in for a two-month ride.
If You’re Nothing Like Your Zodiac Sign, You Need to Unpack the Rest Of Your Birth Chart
Article
It can shed light on your personality and how to make the most of the opportunities and challenges ahead.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dismissing the Armie Hammer Allegations As "A Kink Thing" Is Dangerous
Article
Being into BDSM isn't an excuse for abuse or predatory behavior — and yes, you need consent even over text.
12 Celebrities Who Exude Grounded, Sensual Taurus Energy
Article
Let’s hear it for a sign that knows how to make the most of social distancing.
The Best Ways to Stimulate the Clitoris, According to Sex Experts
Article
The clitoris has 8,000 nerve endings in the tip alone, making it the ultimate pleasure spot.
Everything You Need to Know About Polyamorous Relationships
Article
Including the most common myths about polyamory and best practices for entering into a polyamorous agreement.
9 Surprising Female Erogenous Zones – and How to Touch Them
Article
Experts recommend zeroing in on these steamy, outside-of-the-obvious spots on the female body for a memorable, pleasurable time.
How to Use Every Kind of Vibrator for Maximum Pleasure
Article
Your road map to getting the most out of your favorite motorized sex toy.
16 Masturbation Tips for Mind-Blowing Solo Sex
Article
It’s pretty much the OG form of self-care, a practice most of us need now more than ever.
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com