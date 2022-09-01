Madison San Miguel is a Contributing Writer for the commerce team at InStyle. She joined Dotdash Meredith in June 2022, and has covered everything from travel recommendations to new beauty and fashion finds. Besides InStyle, her work has also been featured in Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, and more. She specializes in all aspects of lifestyle and entertainment coverage. Madison graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a Bachelor of Science in Media Studies from New York University. She will be receiving her Master of Arts in Magazine and Digital Storytelling from New York University in December 2023.