Lindsey Murray

I have a confession to make. My biggest pet peeve is a chip in my polish. There's no arguments about it. I have to reapply or start from scratch at the first sign of a crack. It's a little ridiculous, but we all have our quirks, right? That being said, when I got the chance to test out a bunch of nail polish brands to see what held up best, I was so game. I carefully applied each lacquer to see which could stand the test of time. Between meetings, sweat sessions, and a few beach days, here are a few of the winners that gave me nails worthy of an Insta pic.