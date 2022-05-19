Lindsay Dolak

The NBA Finals enters Game 5 tonight with the Golden State Warriors leading the 7-game series 3-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. And, even though the Cavs narrowly avoided a Warriors sweep, the pressure's on to keep winning. It's hard to imagine being bored by such competitive play, but even the crème of the crop, like Lebron James and Kevin Durant, can’t keep everyone entertained forever–and that includes celebrities. Courtside seats are like front row at fashion week in that they’re always filled with our favorite famous faces. And most of the time those faces are happily heckling and snacking the game away. Just ask Rihanna. But every now and then the camera catches a celeb looking less than impressed by the four-quarter-long action. Now, we know a number of celebrities hold certain NBA teams near and dear, like Justin Timberlake, who’s actually a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. So, we can confidently assume, in many cases, there was a lull in the game or a celebrity was just caught off guard. But still, for those of us who aren’t here for the sports, we get it. Here, in all of their impassive glory, are a bunch of celebrities looking super bored at NBA games.
Another year, another flock of wide-eyed, hopeful young college graduates entering the (dun, dun, dun) real world. And they need a lot more than love and guidance to get through the first year or so of making it on their own. A gorgeous engraved necklace is great. A fresh set of knives to whip up top notch meals is better. Here, we've rounded up a few super-practical gifts to give your favorite grad as they embark on this next chapter. They might not be rent money, but we think they're just as useful.
Happy May the Fourth, the unofficial (but pretty much totally official) Star Wars Day! In honor of one of the most epic movie sagas of our time, we are fully nerding out and celebrating. And what celebration is complete without an exceptionally themed cocktail? Well, the brilliant minds at Datz, a hot spot gastropub in Tampa, Fla., actually created three speciality Star Wars cocktails to toast the holiday. So, whether you'd like to sip something sweet, sparkly, and galaxy-inspired, or something with a bit more full-bodied with a kick in honor of Yoda's kicky personality, we have you covered. Keep scrolling for the three out of this world cocktails and May the Fourth be with you!
The 2000s were a special time for MTV's reality television division. While we watched music videos in the morning and new episodes of Laguna Beach and The Hills at night, the true power hours came during the afternoon into the evening when the network's programming shifted to airing a specific brand of reality television shows. Shows like Date My Mom, Next, and Pimp My Ride filled the time slots between The Real World, Road Rules, and as much as we wanted to look away, we simply couldn't. This was mindless television at its height. So, with the news that My Super Sweet 16 is being revamped (yay!), here, we've rounded up and ranked the 10 best MTV sort-of reality shows that we miss the most (except for two that are still alive and kicking today!). Keep reading for a trip down cringe-worthy lane paved with the best the mid- to late-2000s had to offer.
We all know a morning person. That person who rises and literally shines the minute the alarm rings in the morning, hits a workout class, and actually remains chipper throughout the day, even without multitudes of coffee. It would seem like a total urban legend but for the fact that, again, we all know a morning person. Instead of enviously hoping one day their early bird magic might just rub off on us, we're taking matters into our own hands. Maybe the power lies in the products, not the person. To test that point, we've rounded up a bunch of smart and stylish stuff that just might help you get the worm once in a while.
As the weather continues to figure itself it out, there's no doubt that spring is fast approaching. And that means everything could use a figurative (or literal) fresh coat of paint. After the dust settles on spring cleaning, we're brightening up our spaces with pops of bold blues, vibrant yellows, and flirty florals. Just in time for spring shopping, Kohl's is having a weekend sale. Promo code LUCKY will get you $10 off select purchases of $25 or more through March 12. The only thing better than gorgeous home decor is discounted gorgeous home decor, amirite? Here, we've rounded up colorful essentials to awaken every room in your home, from the bathroom to the study, for right around $100.
Snacking is a way of life. Whether it's mid-morning, late afternoon, or you're still binge-watching Netflix late night, snacks are the necessary glue that hold our dietary habits together. But there's no reason to leap off the wellness rails just to indulge in some mid-meal noshing. Read on for some easy healthy snack swaps to work into your daily diet. WATCH: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack [brightcove:5349458630001 player_1]
Salads stand as a lunchtime staple in most offices. They're healthy and convenient to boot, but anyone who's enjoyed a few salad al deskos in a row knows it's all too easy to fall into the dreaded lunchtime #saddesksalad rut. All it takes to get back in the successful salad game is a bit of imagination and some inspiration, though, so when Anna Helm Baker's Salad in a Jar ($10; amazon.com) hit our desks, we were elated. The little book features 68 recipes for gourmet salads and dressings to keep your lunches (or dinners, snacks, and even some breakfasts) healthy but interesting, and definitely not boring. Consider this your bible for making the best salads in your office and beyond. Keep scrolling for five our of favorite recipes from the book to make your next Sunday meal prep session a breeze.