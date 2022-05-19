Lindsay Dolak

We all know a morning person. That person who rises and literally shines the minute the alarm rings in the morning, hits a workout class, and actually remains chipper throughout the day, even without multitudes of coffee. It would seem like a total urban legend but for the fact that, again, we all know a morning person. Instead of enviously hoping one day their early bird magic might just rub off on us, we're taking matters into our own hands. Maybe the power lies in the products, not the person. To test that point, we've rounded up a bunch of smart and stylish stuff that just might help you get the worm once in a while.