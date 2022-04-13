Liana Gergely

For some, a girl's night out can be over-hyped, but whether the plans call for a casual dinner or going out on the town, we all want to put our best fashion foot forward as we kick off 2017 with a stylish bang. From grooving on the dance floor to posting a ton of Instagrams (#cheers), a night with the gals should be a true style moment, no matter your plans. We teamed up with White House Black Market for the ultimate style inspiration for dressing up or down the next time you hit the town. Go from casual to chic without missing a beat – or party to party, with only changing your accessories and outerwear. Challenge accepted.