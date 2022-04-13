Leigh Gotzmer

Advertisement
We hear about awesome startups all the time—in fact, it seems like all of us know someone who's taken the brave shot at starting a new brand, product, or service. But a select few companies pack a two-for-one dose of do-gooding by benefiting the environment and tons of people in the process, whether it's offering food refrigeration in developing countries, providing free eye exams, or elevating people out of poverty through craftwork. Here are five worth knowing about.
Let's be honest: Few things are more fun to shop for than baby toys and clothes. Whether it's for your son, niece, or friend's child, checking out the colorful aisles packed with teeny outfits and whimsical play toys has the ability to make anyone feel like a kid again. But when we're buying these items, we know it's important to make green decisions that are good for kids and babies and for the planet, especially on Earth Day. Plus, there are myriad companies placing emphasis on sustainable or recycled materials, organic cotton, and environmentally-friendly packaging, making it easier than ever to shop sustainably. Here, 11 stylish eco-friendly finds that we're eyeing for the playroom.
If you loved Kate Spade New York's first furniture collection back in 2015, get ready for even more dapperly designed greatness. Today, everyone's favorite preppy brand launches 40 new items for its spring collection, extending its furniture, lighting, rugs, and accessories with fun and tailored AF items that scream spring, while keeping the sophisticated bubbly style synonymous with the rest of the line. Each item takes inspiration from one of three different types of New York women—the creative and cultural magpie (seen in mid-century inspired pieces), the pop art aficionado (statement-making black and white standbys), and the modern jazz maven (who loves jewel tones and bold color combos). The breadth of the additions spans your whole home, so whether you're looking to upgrade your throw pillows or your bed, there's probably something for you. Here, our five favorite new finds.
Sure, shopping is fun, but let's face it: Shopping for kids might take the cake. If you're like us, you LOVE getting the opportunity to walk into a store and check out the oh-so-teeny outfits and fun toys (thank you, baby shower season). Pretty much everything is cuter in kid's sizes: clothing, food, and especially home décor. Kids get all the fun with bright colors, whimsical patterns, and tiny doll-sized versions of adult classics. To go along with our appreciation of all things adorable, we need to tell you about the rollbacks going on right now at Walmart in kid's room gear. The sale includes items for any space, including curtains, bedding, furniture, storage, and wall décor. Here, 10 of our favorite items. Try not to say "aww."
A stylishly procured bar is one of the most impressive things people can have in their homes. Something about having the perfect tools, drinkware, and beverage options at your immediate disposal make any home look chic and sophisticated. And not so coincidentally, those items (shakers, tools, glassware, booze) also make perfect gifts for housewarmings or host gifts because they're a) compact; b) useful; and c) not things people frequently buy for themselves. Plus, there is so much amazing bar décor out there, from hammered copper cups to artsy glasses, so you can really ensure that there's a personal touch to anything you gift. We had a ton of fun scanning the web to find the perfect items—for wine drinkers, shot takers and experienced mixers alike—to induce bar-envy from even your chicest friends. All would make amazing gifts, for sure, but honestly, you may just want to keep them for yourself.
If you're anything like us, then you occasionally get totally sick of the décor in your own house or apartment. And this makes sense, because while we can change our clothing and accessories on a whim, it's not easy to switch up our home every season. Even when we're ready to move on to a new look, sometimes our homes just aren't. Cue our favorite quick makeover cure: the throw pillow. For next to nothing, you can completely update a living room or bedroom (even easier if you live in a studio apartment), bringing in a new color palette, wild texture, or fun pattern to your space. Whether you want to add a bit of leather, block printing, fringe or fur, a change in scenery is only a few clicks (and bucks) away. And while there's no shortage of amazing options, we scoured the web to find some of our favorites. Scroll down to check 'em out.
We love skiing, but beyond the sport, it's really the style that we're on board with. This season, especially, stars are totally killing it in snow wear (just check out Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, and Kate Middleton). But there are tons of other cool accessories apart from chunky sweaters, slick coats, and knit hats. From modern, helmet-friendly headphones to patterned ski totes and swanky ski gloves (with touch technology, of course), there's a lot more to skiing than just dressing the part. We've rounded up some of our favorite ski gear below to help you tackle the slopes while looking and feeling smart. Happy trails.
There's no doubt that velvet is the fabric of the season. Our closets have been filling up with luxe velvet pieces for months (trendy dresses, tailored blazers, mod boots ... the works). And stars like Cara Delevingne, Adriana Lima, and Ashley Graham are all just as obsessed as we are. We first got a look at how versatile velvet really is on the runway during Fall Fashion Week, but Balmain and Givenchy aren't the only designers who know how to make velvet work in myriad ways. This cozy textile (which used to be associated exclusively with winter wear) has finally made its way beyond our hangers and into our homes with chic items that embody coziness and richness to the max. Home designers are putting their own spin on the look, upholstering everything from royal-looking sofas and chairs to mirrors, headboards, and ottomans. Even small accents like notebooks, pillows, and lampshades become fashion-forward masterpieces when decked in burgundy, emerald, and navy versions of our favorite fabric. Plus, it's one of the few textures that looks and feels amazing. So if you, like us, are looking for a new way to get your velvet fix, check out our picks below and bring a little (or a lot) of velvety texture into your space. Here's to a super cozy 2017.