Leigh Gotzmer

We love December, but as we all know well, this festive month also comes with tons of extra responsibility. You have to carve out time (and money) to snag the perfect gifts , decorate with the right mix of tradition and whimsy, and, of course, host tons of visitors. Whether your family is flying in to stay awhile or friends are dropping by for a quick visit, making room for loved ones can be tricky and challenging—especially if you (like us) don't have a designated guest room. It's tempting to put out an air mattress, an extra towel, and deem your prep accomplished, but what guests really want when they're away is a place they feel totally comfortable (i.e. not in the middle of your living room sandwiched between the coffee table and TV cabinet). It's important to create a relaxed, private, oasis, even if it's just a small part of a room, and luckily for us, it doesn't take a ton of money or time to turn your living room or den (if you're lucky enough to have both) into a comfy space guests will actually want to return to. We turned to Michele Hofherr, founder of the chicly curated online marketplace, Previously Owned by a Gay Man , to give us some simple tips to step up our hosting game. Get ready to seriously impress.