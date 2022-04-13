Lauren Bush

Why Calvin Klein's Francisco Costa Supports AIDS Research: "I Lost Two Close Friends to the Disease"
Article
For InStyle's December issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now,we spotlight the inspiring celebrities who cast a light on causes that deeply resonate with them in our annual "Shining Stars" feature.
Advertisement
For InStyle's December issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now, we spotlight the inspiring celebrities who cast a light on causes that deeply resonate with them in our annual "Shining Stars" feature.
Natalie Portman on Equal Education in Africa: "It Makes You Ashamed About All the Times You Complained About School"
Article
For InStyle's December issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now, we spotlight the inspiring celebrities who cast a light on causes that deeply resonate with them in our annual "Shining Stars" feature.
For InStyle's December issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now, spotlight the inspiring celebrities who cast a light on causes that deeply resonate with them in our annual "Shining Stars" feature.
John Legend on Why He Supports Educational Opportunities: "I Grew Up in a Family That Didn't Have a Lot of Money"
Article
For InStyle's December issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now, we spotlight the inspiring celebrities who cast a light on causes that deeply resonate with them in our annual "Shining Stars" feature.