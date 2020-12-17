Laura Brown
Jon Batiste Is the Man Behind That Protest March with Music
Article
Like a pied piper of soul, multitalented musician and The Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste attracts an audience wherever he goes.
Advertisement
Viola Davis Knows the Power of Authenticity — and a Good Quarantine Cocktail
Article
The acting great shares her thoughts on community, humanity, and where we go from here.
Here’s How You Can Support Gun Sense Candidates in the 2020 Election
Article
According to Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts, gun safety is an issue that Trump has all wrong — especially when it comes to suburban women.
Kristen Wiig on Wonder Woman, Stepping Out of Her Comfort Zone, and Her Journey to Motherhood
Article
The actress opens up about taking on two life-changing roles this year: Wonder Woman’s nemesis, and new mom.
Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Opal Tometi Finally Feels "Vindicated"
Article
Amid ongoing global protests and the creation of Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., Tometi is feeling "vindicated" — and more badass  than ever before.
Drew Barrymore Is Finding the Good News
One of today’s real constants? Drew Barrymore’s optimism. And with a new daytime talk show this fall, she will continue to spread it around.
How Do You Produce a Fashion Magazine in a Pandemic? Like This
Article
In her editor's letter for our June issue, Laura Brown takes readers through the process of pulling together a magazine in these uncertain times.
Legendary Model Bethann Hardison Is on a Mission to Make Fashion More Inclusive
Article
When the fashion industry fumbles, this educator and advocate shows it the way forward.
Advertisement
Pierpaolo Piccioli on How His Atelier, and Family, Make Valentino What It Is
Article
Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli creates fashion dreams, but his greatest power is being himself.
Let's Reclaim the Word "Influencer"
Article
In her March editor's letter, editor-in-chief Laura Brown argues it's time to shine a light on passionate, fearless, and talented women who are forces for good.
Tarana Burke Can Barely Say "Me, Too" in Conversation — Here's How She's Bringing the Movement Forward
Article
With an activist spirit and charisma to spare, Tarana Burke is propelling #MeToo from the headlines back into the community.
Rachel Maddow on the "Complicated, Challenging, Upsetting" Job She Loves — and Building a Life Outside of the News
Article
"The question is how long I can do it for, but I wouldn’t trade any of this for anything in the world," Maddow tells InStyle of the toll of keeping up with the news.
Chef Missy Robbins on Her Life-Changing Breast Cancer Diagnosis — and Becoming Her Own Biggest Advocate
Article
"With so much information out there, it can be really scary. Everyone has to find their own process. It’s important to do what works for you."
Michelle Dockery Talks Returning to Downton Abbey and the "Mary Effect”
Article
She’s famed for a ’20s bob and flapper dresses on Downton Abbey. So who would have guessed Michelle Dockery's secret fashion fetish is grunge?
Alan Alda on Longevity and Cynical Optimism
Article
An entertainment icon, a keen communicator, and a feminist before it was fashionable, Alan Alda has an enduring wisdom that can teach us all new lessons.
Advertisement
Nicole Kidman on Coming Home to Keith
Article
"Other people are off doing things like having a girls’ weekend. I don’t have that because I go home. I want to be with my children and my husband."
How Being a Single Mom Made Laura Dern More Ambitious
Article
"Raising kids gave me enough street cred to feel like I deserved the right to make money."
Reese Witherspoon on How to Get What You Want
Article
"Women, in particular, are very thoughtful about things and never say, 'Oh, me first.' But we have to start thinking that way a little bit more."
Shailene Woodley Is Scared of Love — But Not Much Else
Article
"I don’t trust anyone. Dating’s hard. I mean, I love sex. I love the power of emotional connection via physicality. Who doesn’t? ... But love is scary."
Zoë Kravitz Is in the "Sweet Spot"
Article
"I feel like I know how to use my voice now. Being too scared to communicate just gets in the way of the work."
Sandra Oh Says Jobs Are Like Dating — and She's Learned to Move On
Article
"I Do Believe We Shall Overcome": Why Legendary Civil-Rights Activist John Lewis Is Optimistic
Article
The congressman talks about the power of positive thinking — and getting into “good trouble.”
Advertisement
Gloria Steinem on the Acts of Rebellion That Have Defined Her Life
Article
Legendary feminist and human-rights advocate Gloria Steinem takes a rare step into the spotlight with an upcoming play and movie about her exceptional life.
Behold Allison Janney, Patron Saint of Late Bloomers
Article
How Monica Lewinsky Deals With Stress and Public Scrutiny
Article
Badass Woman spotlights women who not only have a voice but defy the irrelevant preconceptions of gender.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com