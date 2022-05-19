Lashauna Williams
18 Neon Knits You Can Wear During Every Season
So you're a big fan of color but don't know how to pare it back for the fall. By teaming a simple sweater in a so-hot-right-now highlighter hue with a floral skirt during the last days of summer, you've accomplished your mission. And fear not: this is a seasonless trend. Layer even the hottest pink knit dress under a tailored blazer and you'll be the queen of the boardroom. Here, shop our favorite summer-friendly neon knits that you can totally wear until winter.  VIDEO: Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Empire Is Worth $900 Million - and She Hasn't Even Turned 21 Yet
Shop the Best Summer Trends for Plus-Size Activewear
Summertime means it's time to swap your indoor spinning for a real bike. As temperatures rise, embrace the outdoors. Need a little motivation? A cute new workout look can do the trick. Investing in a piece that not only looks great but makes you feel like superwoman will help you reach all your fitness goals. To get started, we chatted with Rosaliz Jimenez, Director of Fashion at plus-size retailer, Dia & Co., to get the scoop on what's in style this season. "I'm loving the trend toward leggings with cut-out details or mesh panels," Jimenez tells InStyle. "We're seeing these in both full-length and capris. The details add a nice feminine touch without sacrificing the performance quality of the leggings and can provide a bit of ventilation. Plus, they're a fun way to show a bit of skin even if you prefer to stay mostly covered. Personally, when my leggings have a bit of personality it makes me much more excited to wear them!" Jimenez's Dia & Co. has also just recently launched their own activewear collection and embarked on their first retail partnership with Day/Won by Candice Huffine and will exclusively debut EleVen by Venus Williams plus-size collection. So trust us when we say, Jimenez knows what you'll look great in while working out. "I'm loving ballet-inspired tops, especially those with a twist-front and a three-quarter sleeve," Jimenez adds. "They're perfect to pull over a sports bra for an instantly elevated look. Layering is crucial, even in the summer and that type of top can effortlessly take you to and from the gym or as I like to say, from barre to bar. It looks much more put-together than a plain tee, but still provides plenty of comfort." VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Bares Toned Tummy 6 Weeks After Giving Birth — and Kylie Jenner Follows Suit And, of course, with it being summer and all, you can't go wrong with interjecting a little color in your look. "I'm excited about fun brights, especially in sports bras," says Jimenez. "More and more, we're seeing sports bras that are designed to be seen, not covered up. If you're feeling daring, you can pair a bright bra with just a pair of black leggings for a bold look or if you'd prefer to be a bit more subtle, you can let the straps peek out. Activewear tends to be so dark and black, especially in plus sizes, for so long we've only been offered the boring neutrals, so it's fun to add a bit of brightness to the mix now." Scroll down to check out some drool-worthy pieces that are sure to make you the most fashionable gal in the park, gym, class, studio ... you get the idea.
11 Uniquely Shaped (Yet Truly Shoppable) Sunglasses
You have your good old stand-ins: your aviator, your oversize oval ... and then the shape du jour (i.e. the Matrix tiny glasses). But is that all we get? One wild style a season and the tried-and-true classics that we so lovingly rely on? We think not. As editors, we scour the market to find the chicest and most original new products being produced globally. Let's look at some unexpected sunglass shapes that we're finding oddly appealing. VIDEO: Right Now: All Aboard for Chanel's Star-studded Cruise Show
14 Swimsuits That Will Hide the Fact You Missed Your Wax Appointment
I don't know about you, but for me, the most annoying part of bikini season is scheduling regular wax appointments. It's vexing that something so natural makes people feel so uncomfortable. But this year, I'm more in a IDGAF mood—well, sort of. Instead of religiously scheduling waxes this summer, I'm stocking up on swimsuits that will hide any stray hairs. You can, honestly, wear whatever the heck you want (wax or no wax). But if you're looking for ways to keep your bikini area covered (like I am), the swimsuits below will come in handy. VIDEO: Lea Michele's Bathing Suit Is Only One Thing From Her Vacation You'll Want to Copy
Shop The Surprising New Neutral That Will Instantly Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe
A great camouflage piece should be a wardrobe staple. And no, you don't need to love rolling around in the mud to rock this look. Think of the print as a neutral, the same way we suggest wearing animal prints like leopard or zebra. Throw on a bomber jacket over any outfit (casual or formal) for instant cool-girl vibes. Or make a statement at the beach in a vintage-inspired bikini. Just be sure to break up the bold pattern with solid staples, so that you don't end up looking like an extra in Destiny's Child's Survivor video. (Not that we're saying that's a bad thing. Those girls looked GREAT). We've gathered 20 chic pieces below to help you get started. VIDEO: Rihanna’s Booty Pic Is Inspiring Fans to Stop Shaving and Embrace Stretch Marks
See The Paparazzi Photos Ashley Graham Reused For Her Latest Swim Campaign
The weather is heating up! And you know what that means? Time to break out the new swimwear! There's nothing quite as anxiety-producing or exhilarating as finding the perfect suit to flatter your figure. And just as we did the past few seasons, we are looking to Ashley Graham's collection with swimsuit retailer Swimsuits For All to lead the way. VIDEO: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All- Summer 2018 And let us tell you, the summer 2018 collection doesn't disappoint. Graham, whose killer curves were recently featured in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, knows a thing or two about looking (and feeling) your best in those tiny suits. This season, Graham tapped a real-life experience for her capsule, called the "Power of the Paparazzi." RELATED: 11 Swimsuits That Are Sexy Without Showing Your Belly "When shooting this campaign in Miami, the paparazzi began following us and taking pictures," Graham tells InStyle.com. "Looking at their photos sparked an idea, "Why not use their photos as the campaign images? These raw and unedited images would remind women that they are "flawless" in their own right and that they already have the perfect beach body!" Graham continues, "Of course it's daunting knowing the paparazzi may have captured an unflattering photo, but I remind myself that being authentic is beautiful, and I have nothing to hide when it comes to my body because I know it's changing people's lives." RELATED: GabiFresh and Swimsuits for All Want You To Feel Empowered This Summer So what exactly can we expect this season, sartorially speaking? Graham has us covered us with all the essentials: smart one-pieces, sexy cut-outs, fresh necklines, stellar bikinis...there is definitely something for every woman. Graham loves all her pieces, naturally, but there is one near and dear to her, the "Roaring" swimsuit, which, like the entire collection, is inspired by the art deco era of the 1920's. Scroll down and check out what we'll be investing in this summer. Then, head over to swimsuitsforall.com to shop the full 9-piece collection, available in sizes from 4-22 and priced from $102-$120.
The Must-Have Spring Shoe Costs $40
The It-Shoes Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring
Spring is approaching fast which means it's time to rethink your shoe wardrobe. Store your shearling lined boots and dad sneakers and invest in a pair that fit a trend straight from the Spring 2018 runways. Whether you're a logo-maniac or going plan on going full feminine in a head to toe pastel, there is a style for everyone's personal style on this list. Shop the it-shoe trends everyone will be wearing, now. 
Check Out These Fresh Pieces From Sanctuary's Inclusive New Collection
Sanctuary has been an InStyle editor favorite brand for it's ability to really own the Los Angeles lifestyle. Pieces are cozy, timeless, and easy to wear. Each style offers an updated twist on vintage styling with a focus on some sort of fun detail. We're talking crisp button-downs, tailored cargos, and the perfect slouchy tees.  And now, the hot go-to has expanded their brand to include sizing up to 24W and 3X! "It has always been part of our mission to offer relevant and accessible products to all women, says Debra Polanco, Chief Creative Director of Sanctuary. "Also, it was important for us to] maintain a great price regardless of size." And thanks to this launch, more women are now able to wear the style range that the brand has to offer. The real standouts are the pieces that feel like modernized basics, classics with a twist. We're looking at you: heather gray t-shirt dress with the tie waist! RELATED: The Curve Industry Is Booming and Making a Huge Impact in Fashion The new collection extends the core, original collection to be more inclusive, with something available for every woman's taste and body. "We wanted to create an inclusive shopping experience allowing women to be able to shop together without having to feel separated. Our girl is the same Sanctuary girl in all shapes and sizes." The collection will be carried at both sanctuaryclothing.com and nordstrom.com, with pieces continuing to roll out through March. Scroll down to check out our top standouts and shop your favorites.
8 Curve-Friendly Valentine's Day Dresses for Date Night
Valentine's Day has to be the biggest date night of the year, and who wouldn't want to look extra fab for their special someone?  Regardless of your style or budget, there's a guaranteed stunner that' s sure to look amazing on you. After finding the 8 best dresses that the season has to offer, we've come to find some common themes and some surprising differences. Red and black prove to be tried-and-true go-tos. Red is, of course, the color of love and black is just oh-so-sleek. Play with hemlines, shapes, volume, and texture to add a bit of pizzazz or keep the simplicity with a classic silhouette. And while you may want to go for a floor-sweeping style, be sure to keep the locale in mind. Going to the opera? Then go for it! Going to the movies? A simple shift will do. RELATED: Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Fashion & Accessories for Her Also, remember that sexiness is in the eye of the beholder and go with what makes you feel comfortable. The great thing about this selection is they each highlight a different part of the body and each boost a flattering silhouette. Scroll down to check out our favorites and shop yours.
Try the Inclusive Activewear Brand That's Eliminating Traditional Sizing and Empowering Women
As women, we talk size. What size are you? What size would you like to be? And more often than not, size has a negative connotation.  But, recently we've seen a surge of women saying "I love my size" and "my size doesn't define me." FYI, if you'd like to refresh your Instagram feed with some positive women, try Latecia Thomas, Hunter McGrady, Roxy Earle, or Tabria Majors (just to name a few). Thankfully, brands are also moving towards a more inclusive mindset. Michael Kors, Christian Siriano, and Prabal Gurung have all had curvy models walk their runways. But what if it were possible to remove that "number", the size "whatever", from your vocabulary entirely. How about "I''m a size Blazin'" versus size 16?  If we remove the power from a number, we just focus on the quality and fit. What a dream.  RELATED: The Curve Industry Is Booming and Making a Huge Impact in Fashion Active Ego, a curve-friendly activewear line, is removing the number size for empowering words to prove size doesn't make you more attractive or more worthy. It's the woman herself who makes up her value. Gone are sizes 14 (now "fierce"), 18 (now "bombshell"), 20 (now "powerhouse"), and 22 (now "supreme"). "I wanted the whole 'plus size' concept to disappear and what better way to do that than to go away with sizes? Who really cares anyway?  The size names have a feeling of strength and that is what Active Ego is about, building confidence and strength in women", says CEO and founder Jennifer James. RELATED: Model Denise Bidot Shares Her 6 Best Styling Tricks  "The focus for apparel should be about security in fit and style, not size. We're all different and that's what makes us all so beautiful. Changing the conversation will change how women will shop and it makes the experience fun." And every woman deserves beautifully crafted clothing, no matter her size. Shop the full collection at myactiveego.com. And how awesome will it feel when you add "bombshell" to your shopping bag?
Ashley Graham's Latest Lingerie Capsule Hits Just in Time for Valentine's Day
Ashley Graham and Addition Elle have done it again! For their latest lingerie collaboration, we're presented with a full range of re-worked best sellers that are sure to satisfy the tastes of every woman. Whether your preference is lined or unlined bras, thongs or full briefs, or even a bit more coverage (there's a babydoll), this capsule is for you. Each of the 7 pieces are adorned with beautiful feminine touches such as lace, mesh, and soft hues of gray and pink. Of course, the timing couldn't be any better as we prep for the biggest lingerie holiday of all: Valentine's Day. "I'm excited for this collection to launch just before Valentine's Day so that you can treat your special someone, whether that's your significant other or you!", says Graham in a press release. RELATED: Ashley Graham Says Doing This 1 Thing Every Day Is the Key to Her Body Confidence The collection, available up to sizes 3X and bras up to H cups, is available to shop on additionelle.com.
Universal Standard Launches Its First Activewear Line for Curvy Women
Universal Standard is a go-to for all things cool, from chic dresses, structured separates, and even cool extended-size jewelry. This brand has all the essentials for your curves. After launching successful collaborations with the likes of Candice Huffine and Danielle Brooks, the brand is now expanding it's collection to include their new activewear line, GAME by Universal Standard. The timing couldn't be more perfect. This is the season when most vow to get active and be healthy. Not only that, but we're sure you'll want to look fabulous while doing so. Expect an array of pieces, including color blocked separates and a drool-worthy catsuit that mixes comfort and style beautifully. The market seemed to be missing high-quality, functional pieces that make women feel beautiful and empowered. These five pieces use comfortable compression technology, while still allowing you to move and take on any given activity. And of course, we can expect the immaculate fit of all other Universal Standard pieces. RELATED: You Need to See This New Curve-Friendly Jewelry Collection The collection is now available to shop now at universalstandard.com with nothing priced over $85.
7 Must-Have Adjustable Pieces of Jewelry (You'll Want Every One)
Every woman looks her best in clothes that fit and flatter her body, and when it comes to jewelry, the same is true. Whether you have dainty wrists or fuller fingers, it can be difficult to find the right accessory when most pieces claim to be "one size fits all." But curating the perfect jewelry collection is a challenge most of us are more than willing to take on. To get you started, we’ve found 16 styles that not only look incredible but also can adjust to fit your frame. Scroll down to see our list and pick your favorites to snag on your next shopping excursion.
5 Smart Shapewear Pieces for This Holiday Season
How many times have you purchased a dress and just left it hanging in your closet because you didn’t know what undergarments to pair with it? This holiday season we want you flaunt those outfits or maybe even try something new. We caught up with Madelyn Ulrich, senior designer at shapewear brand Yummie, to get her feedback on which pieces work best with different looks. And you're definitely going to want to take notes. Scroll down to learn the 5 pieces you should add to your wardrobe this season.
Be Holiday Ready With These 9 Versatile Pieces for Curves
The holiday season, although joyous and filled with love, can get very hectic and overwhelming. Around this time of year, your calendar begins to fill with parties, after work functions, office shindigs, and family gatherings. To get prepared for all the craziness, we've gathered 10 essential pieces that are sure to help you feel pulled together throughout the entire season. Mix- and-match with basics already in your closet, and you'll have countless dazzling looks. Start with the sequined bomber above by Addition Elle ($128), then scroll down to see the rest of our picks.
Ashley Nell Tipton Launches Highly Anticipated Private Label
There's something about Ashley Nell Tipton. She has mastered reality TV on Project Runway, mass market collaborations with JCPenney, and creating a style all her own. And that's not all. VIDEO: Plus-Size Date Night Looks Inspired by Ashley Graham [brightcove:5205466855001 player_1] We've been waiting for this talent to launch her own namesake collection and finally, the moment we've all been waiting for has arrived! Tipton just launched her own private label including a variety of pieces that will mesh well with your existing wardrobe. The 14-piece collection includes essentials such as bodysuits and shirtdresses. But for those who want a bit more edge, there's something for you, too. RELATED: Ashley Nell Tipton Just Made Customizing Your Fall Wardrobe a Lot Easier Think sheer full skirts, graphic dresses, and of-the-moment biker shorts with lace trim (perfect for layering underneath daisy dukes or minidresses). Also be on the look out for three eyewear styles and 24 (yes, 24) wide-fit jewelry pieces. Everything ranges from $24 to $99. At that price point. you may want to splurge and buy several pieces. Scroll down to check out some of our favorites and shop the full collection at ashleynelltipton.com.
Simply Be's Holiday Collection Has Something for Every Upcoming Party
Figuring out what to wear during the holiday season can be a little overwhelming, especially since there always seems to be a party to attend. There's the company bash, the hot date, New Year's Eve, that Christmas mixer, and everything in between. So how do you look your best without breaking the bank?  Enter Simply Be. The brand understands a girl's need to look her best on a budget. The curve retailer just release their Holiday 2017 collection and corresponding "WeAreCurves" ad campaign (check out awesome footage below) that promises to have you covered for all your winter needs. Here, you'll find luxe metallics, sparkling mini dresses, faux leather separates and winter necessities like coats and sweaters. So even though we may be focused on glitzy fare, Simply Be has got the goods for work as well. Sizes run up to 28, so every girl can look her holiday best this season. Check out the gorgeous campaign, recently shot in Seattle, with gorgeous up-and-coming models Kayla Jane and Sarina Novack along with vocal body positivity activist and model, Denise Bidot. RELATED: Simply Be Launches Inspiring New Fall Campaign Scroll down for some of the highlights of the collection, then head over to simplybe.com to shop the full collection.
4 Major Undergarment Myths Debunked
Lingerie and undergarments are some of the most daunting pieces to buy. First of all, there's finding a brand that offers the support and coverage for your personal needs, then trying to figure out what price is deemed fair for a piece that most people don't even get to see, and then there's the dreaded sizing (we all know that most women are wearing the wrong size). RELATED: 6 Strapless Bras for Big Busts That Actually Really Work Even with all of that, we still have the rumors and tales floating around, like, "Get a larger cup size!" or, "Invest in a white bra. It's a classic that looks great under clothes!" Well, we've tapped Sanaz McCartney, brand director of ITEM m6, and Ra'el Cohen, head of design at ThirdLove, to give us insight on some of the biggest myths out there. And while we're at it, we also have suggestions for great pieces that will work beautifully in your wardrobe (like the shaper dress from Yummie, above). Scroll through for the lowdown on four major undergarment myths.
11 Pairs of Leggings That You'll Want to Wear Outside the Gym
It can be universally agreed upon that leggings are the cornerstone of any workout wardrobe. But leggings outside the gym? That can get contentious. (Remember the whole "Leggings aren't pants" movement that broke the Internet a few years back?)  However! Things are starting to change. Leggings in substantial fabrications like denim and leather read more classic Versace and less yoga class at Equinox. Indeed, leggings are evolving and perhaps our opinion of them should too. Find the right pair, and you've scored what will hands-down be your most comfortable go-to this season. Scroll down to check out cool upgraded leggings that are sure to inspire a ton of outfit ideas. How about pairing a suede pair with a chunky ribbed sweater (try this one from VICI)? Perfect for fall!
LOFT Launches First Curve Collection Exclusively at Gwynnie Bee
Gwynnie Bee is on a roll! First, they introduced amazing collaborations with Jay Godfrey, Rachel Antonoff, and Plenty by Tracy Reese. And now, the rental-based fashion service has teamed up with LOFT to launch the latter's first curve-friendly collection. Members can now rent 23 exclusive new styles before they're available for purchase in February 2018. Everything is available in sizes from 10-26, with a range including workwear pieces like slacks and blouses as well as more relaxed fare like cuffed jeans and tees. Another bonus?  Each piece in the collection pairs perfectly with another to help you create a beautifully-curated closet. Just think—all your fashion needs handled in 23 smartly-executed pieces! RELATED: Jay Godfrey Brings His Designs to Curve-Friendly Fashion Service Gwynnie Bee To shop some of our favorites, scroll down; to view the entire collection, check out gwynniebee.com.
This New Sportswear Brand Will Lift Your Spirits After a Breakup
Have you ever gone through an awful breakup? We've all been there. The aftermath is not the easiest, but we take our time, sometimes binge on ice cream, and pick ourselves up and move forward. Well, we've found the new label that's going to help you get over the ex in a way that's a lot more fun (and healthy)! AIT, a fresh label from Mexican-born designer and blogger Andy Torres (Style Scrapbook), is taking the fashion world by storm. Not just because the brand is introducing feminine sportswear but because of the clothing and the message behind it. Each piece—from the crisp button-down and slip dresses to a hoodie dress and cheeky tees—has a personalized feel drawn from life's experiences. "I wanted my girl to feel connected to the clothing. Maybe she is going through a breakup, or, even better, falling in love. This collection takes you through her story in an organic way," says Torres. A cute T-shirt reads simply "the end" and a versatile hoodie states "let the distance keep us together," for those long distance couples. RELATED: This Interior Design Service Will Solve All of Your Decorating Woes What feels special here is the connection to the human experience and the way it's conveyed in such a womanly and strong way. You'll love the clothes and the woman holding the reins. The new launch hits today and will have additional pieces rolling out in the future. View some of our favorites like below selects and the Andy hoodie above, then head over to aitlabel.com to shop the full collection.
The Best Jeans for Women with Round Tummies
If our past denim guides for women with flat butts and big butts are any indication, we’re well aware that finding that magic pair of jeans to make you feel amazing is no easy feat. We know, we know: Trying on pair after pair is draining and exhausting, not to mention potentially ego-bruising when you come out empty-handed. The next problem area we’re going to tackle? A round tummy. If your midsection is your biggest issue when trying to find a pair of flattering jeans, we hear you. Perhaps you’ve tried wearing shapewear under your denim to no avail, or maybe you’ve given up on jeans altogether because that midsection constriction isn’t worth the trouble. From high-rise jeans, stretch denim, straight leg jeans—we scoured the market for tummy-friendly denim picks from the likes of AG, DL1961, and Old Navy to name a few.  We even have a pair of denim jeggings from shapewear juggernaut Spanx that will blow your mind! RELATED: Find Your Most Flattering Jeans The take away? Streamline your look with high-waisted, dark denim, that hits at the ankle. And remember to stick to clean washes with stretch that will hug your tummy (not strangle!) for a smooth fit. These elements will create a flattering silhouette that not only flattens your form, but will elongate your frame. Ahead, shop our guide for the best jeans for women with a round tummy in the ideal silhouette with stylish variations.
All the New Chokers You Need to Try This Season
In case you haven't noticed by now, we are totally feeling the '90s. And what's more synonymous than our favorite fashion decade than the choker? While the tight necklaces have been gaining momentum over the past few seasons, this fall we're reaching peak choker with designers offering up a slew of new styles sure to suit every taste. Whether your vibe is goth, girly, classic, or trendy, there's got to be a choker in the bunch to peak your interest. We've searched high and low to find great pieces at every price point—can you believe we found one for $6?! If you're looking to splurge, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, and Gucci also turned out stellar options. Check out the cool piece above ($15; lulus.com), then scroll down to shop more of our faves.
The Best Fall Fashion For Curves, According to the Designer of Yona New York
We love to shop and we're sure you do too. Fall fashion has kicked into high gear and the trends we've been seeing since February have finally hit the racks. Whether you had your eye on luxe textiles like velvet, corduroy, or denim, the season is filled with options that are sure to satisfy every taste. To help us prep for the season, we chatted with Yona Love, the designer of premium curve brand, Yona New York. Below, Love shares tips and some of her faves that are sure to get you ready for the latter part of the year. Read on to get more.
