Lashauna Williams

So you're a big fan of color but don't know how to pare it back for the fall. By teaming a simple sweater in a so-hot-right-now highlighter hue with a floral skirt during the last days of summer, you've accomplished your mission. And fear not: this is a seasonless trend. Layer even the hottest pink knit dress under a tailored blazer and you'll be the queen of the boardroom. Here, shop our favorite summer-friendly neon knits that you can totally wear until winter. VIDEO: Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Empire Is Worth $900 Million - and She Hasn't Even Turned 21 Yet
Advertisement
Summertime means it's time to swap your indoor spinning for a real bike. As temperatures rise, embrace the outdoors. Need a little motivation? A cute new workout look can do the trick. Investing in a piece that not only looks great but makes you feel like superwoman will help you reach all your fitness goals. To get started, we chatted with Rosaliz Jimenez, Director of Fashion at plus-size retailer, Dia & Co., to get the scoop on what's in style this season. "I'm loving the trend toward leggings with cut-out details or mesh panels," Jimenez tells InStyle. "We're seeing these in both full-length and capris. The details add a nice feminine touch without sacrificing the performance quality of the leggings and can provide a bit of ventilation. Plus, they're a fun way to show a bit of skin even if you prefer to stay mostly covered. Personally, when my leggings have a bit of personality it makes me much more excited to wear them!" Jimenez's Dia & Co. has also just recently launched their own activewear collection and embarked on their first retail partnership with Day/Won by Candice Huffine and will exclusively debut EleVen by Venus Williams plus-size collection. So trust us when we say, Jimenez knows what you'll look great in while working out. "I'm loving ballet-inspired tops, especially those with a twist-front and a three-quarter sleeve," Jimenez adds. "They're perfect to pull over a sports bra for an instantly elevated look. Layering is crucial, even in the summer and that type of top can effortlessly take you to and from the gym or as I like to say, from barre to bar. It looks much more put-together than a plain tee, but still provides plenty of comfort." VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Bares Toned Tummy 6 Weeks After Giving Birth — and Kylie Jenner Follows Suit And, of course, with it being summer and all, you can't go wrong with interjecting a little color in your look. "I'm excited about fun brights, especially in sports bras," says Jimenez. "More and more, we're seeing sports bras that are designed to be seen, not covered up. If you're feeling daring, you can pair a bright bra with just a pair of black leggings for a bold look or if you'd prefer to be a bit more subtle, you can let the straps peek out. Activewear tends to be so dark and black, especially in plus sizes, for so long we've only been offered the boring neutrals, so it's fun to add a bit of brightness to the mix now." Scroll down to check out some drool-worthy pieces that are sure to make you the most fashionable gal in the park, gym, class, studio ... you get the idea.
You have your good old stand-ins: your aviator, your oversize oval ... and then the shape du jour (i.e. the Matrix tiny glasses). But is that all we get? One wild style a season and the tried-and-true classics that we so lovingly rely on? We think not. As editors, we scour the market to find the chicest and most original new products being produced globally. Let's look at some unexpected sunglass shapes that we're finding oddly appealing. VIDEO: Right Now: All Aboard for Chanel's Star-studded Cruise Show
I don't know about you, but for me, the most annoying part of bikini season is scheduling regular wax appointments. It's vexing that something so natural makes people feel so uncomfortable. But this year, I'm more in a IDGAF mood—well, sort of. Instead of religiously scheduling waxes this summer, I'm stocking up on swimsuits that will hide any stray hairs. You can, honestly, wear whatever the heck you want (wax or no wax). But if you're looking for ways to keep your bikini area covered (like I am), the swimsuits below will come in handy. VIDEO: Lea Michele's Bathing Suit Is Only One Thing From Her Vacation You'll Want to Copy
A great camouflage piece should be a wardrobe staple. And no, you don't need to love rolling around in the mud to rock this look. Think of the print as a neutral, the same way we suggest wearing animal prints like leopard or zebra. Throw on a bomber jacket over any outfit (casual or formal) for instant cool-girl vibes. Or make a statement at the beach in a vintage-inspired bikini. Just be sure to break up the bold pattern with solid staples, so that you don't end up looking like an extra in Destiny's Child's Survivor video. (Not that we're saying that's a bad thing. Those girls looked GREAT). We've gathered 20 chic pieces below to help you get started. VIDEO: Rihanna’s Booty Pic Is Inspiring Fans to Stop Shaving and Embrace Stretch Marks
The weather is heating up! And you know what that means? Time to break out the new swimwear! There's nothing quite as anxiety-producing or exhilarating as finding the perfect suit to flatter your figure. And just as we did the past few seasons, we are looking to Ashley Graham's collection with swimsuit retailer Swimsuits For All to lead the way. VIDEO: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All- Summer 2018 And let us tell you, the summer 2018 collection doesn't disappoint. Graham, whose killer curves were recently featured in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, knows a thing or two about looking (and feeling) your best in those tiny suits. This season, Graham tapped a real-life experience for her capsule, called the "Power of the Paparazzi." RELATED: 11 Swimsuits That Are Sexy Without Showing Your Belly "When shooting this campaign in Miami, the paparazzi began following us and taking pictures," Graham tells InStyle.com. "Looking at their photos sparked an idea, "Why not use their photos as the campaign images? These raw and unedited images would remind women that they are "flawless" in their own right and that they already have the perfect beach body!" Graham continues, "Of course it's daunting knowing the paparazzi may have captured an unflattering photo, but I remind myself that being authentic is beautiful, and I have nothing to hide when it comes to my body because I know it's changing people's lives." RELATED: GabiFresh and Swimsuits for All Want You To Feel Empowered This Summer So what exactly can we expect this season, sartorially speaking? Graham has us covered us with all the essentials: smart one-pieces, sexy cut-outs, fresh necklines, stellar bikinis...there is definitely something for every woman. Graham loves all her pieces, naturally, but there is one near and dear to her, the "Roaring" swimsuit, which, like the entire collection, is inspired by the art deco era of the 1920's. Scroll down and check out what we'll be investing in this summer. Then, head over to swimsuitsforall.com to shop the full 9-piece collection, available in sizes from 4-22 and priced from $102-$120.
Advertisement
Spring is approaching fast which means it's time to rethink your shoe wardrobe. Store your shearling lined boots and dad sneakers and invest in a pair that fit a trend straight from the Spring 2018 runways. Whether you're a logo-maniac or going plan on going full feminine in a head to toe pastel, there is a style for everyone's personal style on this list. Shop the it-shoe trends everyone will be wearing, now.
Sanctuary has been an InStyle editor favorite brand for it's ability to really own the Los Angeles lifestyle. Pieces are cozy, timeless, and easy to wear. Each style offers an updated twist on vintage styling with a focus on some sort of fun detail. We're talking crisp button-downs, tailored cargos, and the perfect slouchy tees. And now, the hot go-to has expanded their brand to include sizing up to 24W and 3X! "It has always been part of our mission to offer relevant and accessible products to all women, says Debra Polanco, Chief Creative Director of Sanctuary. "Also, it was important for us to] maintain a great price regardless of size." And thanks to this launch, more women are now able to wear the style range that the brand has to offer. The real standouts are the pieces that feel like modernized basics, classics with a twist. We're looking at you: heather gray t-shirt dress with the tie waist! RELATED: The Curve Industry Is Booming and Making a Huge Impact in Fashion The new collection extends the core, original collection to be more inclusive, with something available for every woman's taste and body. "We wanted to create an inclusive shopping experience allowing women to be able to shop together without having to feel separated. Our girl is the same Sanctuary girl in all shapes and sizes." The collection will be carried at both sanctuaryclothing.com and nordstrom.com, with pieces continuing to roll out through March. Scroll down to check out our top standouts and shop your favorites.