Lara Walsh

Heidi Klum Pulls an Angelina Jolie at amfAR Gala with the Ultimate Leg-Baring Look
Gallery
Leg-baring looks turned up in full force on Wednesday night at New York City’s annual amfAR Gala, with supermodel Heidi Klum leading the pack. Klum preserved her status as the queen of the ball in a show-stopping midnight blue gown from Zuhair Murad Couture that offered plenty of ruffles, a plunging neckline, and a daring thigh-high slit à la Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Academy Awards.   A bevy of stars followed suit, including fellow model Ashley Graham, who went for an understated version of Klum's look with a slightly more demure hemline. Meanwhile, Halsey risked baring it all in a high-cut strapless Georges Hobeika number that hit right at the hips. And, Olivia Culpo offset her leggy look with a sparkling bodice that competed for the limelight. The former Miss Universe showed off her gams in a two-toned Redemption gown, featuring a silver metallic top knotted with a daring black skirt. On the other end of the spectrum, Hailey Baldwin, Lucy Hale, and Elsa Hosk opted to stay covered up during the glamorous affair. Baldwin wore a floor-length cream dress from Roberto Cavalli with eye-catching embroidery on the sleeves and body of the dress, while Hosk went for the pajama trend, sporting silky separates. The Pretty Little Liars star had an equally stunning take while walking the red carpet in an elegant Jenny Packham grown with a high neckline.  Check out more stunning looks from the amfAR Gala below. 
